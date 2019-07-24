Sprout Signs Largest Contract To Date





Pueblo, CO, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Sprout Tiny Homes, Inc. (OTC PINK:STHI), an industry leader in designing, manufacturing, and developing state-of-the-art Zero Energy Ready Homes, announced today that it has signed its largest contact to date with River Run Colorado LLC for up to 69 additional homes for their recently approved development in Silt, Colorado. This order is a follow up to the prototype unit Sprout developed in a manufacturing collaboration with Champion homes, one of the largest manufacturers in the nation. The recently approved 70-unit development and a virtual tour of the homes can be found at tinyhomesatriverrun.com.



"We are pleased to be working with the River Run Colorado team as we continue to innovate and successfully achieve manufacturing capacity. This is another example of how we work with developers to deliver and innovate on new market segments, housing types and communities," said Rod Stambaugh, President of Sprout.

The quest for affordable housing has reached crisis status and Sprout continues to innovate on new housing designs and solutions to address workforce housing, single family housing and other markets it soon will be announcing. Sprout's recent and successful alignment with Champion homes addresses increased manufacturing capacity in different regions of the country to satisfy the increasing demand for affordable housing. Earlier this year Sprout announced its successful land acquisition of a 162 lot, zero energy ready housing development in Pueblo, Colorado.

About Sprout Tiny Homes:

Sprout Tiny Homes is a leading designer, developer and manufacturer of high-quality, Zero Energy Ready Homes with chemical free interiors. Sprout homes are built with modern building practices and focuses exclusively on building commercial grade homes to satisfy the growing demand of affordable housing communities, employee housing, overnight hotel / resort markets and homes for disabled and exceptional people. Using sustainable building materials where possible and pushing the boundaries of design and energy efficiencies are key attributes of Sprout homes. Sprout manufactures Zero Energy Ready homes on wheels up to 400 sq. ft. and homes on foundations up to 1700 sq. ft. of living space. For more information on the company, visit http://sprouttinyhomes.com.

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word "believe" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results. performance or achievements of Sprout Tiny Homes, Inc. to differ materially from this implied or expressed by such forward-looking statements. This press release speaks as of the date set first set forth above , and Sprout Tiny Homes, Inc. assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to factors such as the lack of capital, timely development of products, inability to deliver products when ordered, inability of potential customers to pay for ordered products, and political and economic risks inherent in our industry.

Media Contact:

Rod Stambaugh

Sprout Tiny Homes, Inc

720.810.4228



Rod@sprouttinyhomes.com

Source: Sprout Tiny Homes, Inc.