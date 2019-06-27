Spring Bank to Present Pre-Clinical Data on Its Novel STING Antagonist Program at The Autoimmunity Conference





HOPKINTON, Mass., June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:SBPH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases and certain cancers, today announced that it will present for the first time pre-clinical data from its STimulator of INterferon Genes (STING) antagonist program at The Autoimmunity Conference organized by the Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB) in Pacific Grove, California, from July 7-12, 2019.



"Aberrant activation of the STING pathway is believed to cause certain autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), Aicardi-Goutières Syndrome, Sjögren's syndrome and certain other rare diseases," commented Dr. Kris Iyer, co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals. "We are excited about the data from our STING antagonist program to be presented at The Autoimmunity Conference and the rapid progress of our novel STING antagonist program. Our STING antagonist compounds are designed to block aberrant STING-dependent signaling by a novel mechanism of action and are being developed to have therapeutic utility in certain autoimmune diseases, including various interferonopathies."

Dr. Iyer continued, "The rapid advancement of our novel STING antagonist program is further demonstration of our capabilities at Spring Bank to develop a continuous pipeline of novel product candidates for diseases with significant unmet clinical needs. Our internally-developed product development pipeline, including inarigivir, a compound in Phase 2 trials for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); SB 11285, an intravenously-administered STING agonist for the treatment of solid tumors; and our antisense oligonucleotide compound for HBV, is progressing in a manner that we anticipate multiple data readouts from these clinical and non-clinical development programs over the next six to eighteen months."

Spring Bank's poster presentation at The Autoimmunity Conference will show recent pre-clinical data from one of Spring Bank's STING antagonist compounds, SB 36, including details on its novel mechanism of action and potent inhibition of interferon and pro-inflammatory cytokines in wild type and dysregulated cGAS-STING models. In vivo administration of SB 36 antagonized STING-agonist-induced interferon and cytokine production in the blood, spleen and liver in mice. These pre-clinical studies show that SB 36 has the potential for therapeutic applications in interferonopathies, as well as autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: A Novel STING Antagonist for Interferonopathies and Autoimmune Diseases (Poster #36) Dates: Monday, July 8, 2019 and Wednesday, July 10, 2019 Time: 7:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Pacific Time Location: Asilomar Conference Grounds, Pacific Grove, CA

Following the presentation, the poster will be available on the Publications page of the company's website.

About Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of a novel class of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleotide platform. The company designs its compounds to selectively target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The company's lead product candidate, inarigivir, is being developed for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV). Inarigivir is designed to activate within hepatic cells retinoic acid-inducible gene 1 (RIG-I), which has been shown to inhibit HBV viral replication and induce the intracellular interferon signaling pathways for antiviral defense. The company is also developing its lead STING agonist product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers. For more information, please visit www.springbankpharm.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about Spring Bank's future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the potential of Spring Bank's STING antagonist candidates and the company's potential data readouts over the next six to eighteen months. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would," "could," "potential," "possible," "hope" "likelihood" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from current expectations and beliefs. For example, there can be no guarantee that any product candidate will be successfully developed or complete necessary preclinical and clinical phases, that the results of any pre-clinical study will be predictive for clinical studies of the same product candidate, or that development of any of product candidates will successfully continue. Management's expectations and, therefore, any forward-looking statements in this press release could also be affected by risks and uncertainties relating to a number of other important factors, including: whether Spring Bank's product candidates will advance through the clinical trial process on a timely basis, or at all; whether Spring Bank's cash resources will be sufficient to fund its continuing operations for the periods and/or trials anticipated; whether the results of clinical trials will warrant submission for approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies; whether Spring Bank's product candidates will receive approval from regulatory agencies on a timely basis or at all; whether, if product candidates obtain approval, they will be successfully distributed and marketed; and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of Spring Bank's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 11, 2019 and in other filings Spring Bank makes with the SEC from time to time.

In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Spring Bank's views as of the date hereof. Spring Bank anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Spring Bank's views to change. However, while Spring Bank may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Spring Bank specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Spring Bank's views as of any date after the date hereof.

Source: Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

