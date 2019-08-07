Quantcast

Sprague Resources LP Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

By GlobeNewswire,  August 07, 2019, 06:00:00 AM EDT


PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprague Resources LP ("Sprague") (NYSE:SRLP) today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights

  • Net sales were $662.0 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to net sales of $741.7 million for the second quarter of 2018.
  • GAAP net loss was $4.8 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to net loss of $13.2 million for the second quarter of 2018.
  • Adjusted gross margin* was $48.3 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to adjusted gross margin of $49.7 million for the second quarter of 2018.
  • Adjusted EBITDA* was $9.7 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $9.3 million for the second quarter of 2018.

"The seasonal nature of our business generates lower results in the second and third quarters, but each of our three Commercial businesses performed in line with our expectations," said David Glendon, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Refined Products

  • Volumes in the Refined Products segment decreased 8% to 279.6 million gallons in the second quarter of 2019, compared to 304.2 million gallons in the second quarter of 2018.
  • Adjusted gross margin in the Refined Products segment decreased $1.0 million, or 4%, to $27.6 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $28.7 million in the second quarter of 2018.

"Decreases in Refined Products volumes were driven by a much warmer April than the previous year, though higher adjusted unit margins partially offset the decline," stated Mr. Glendon.

Natural Gas

  • Natural Gas segment volumes increased 5% to 12.9 million Bcf in the second quarter of 2019, compared to 12.3 million Bcf in the second quarter of 2018.
  • Natural Gas adjusted gross margin decreased $0.4 million, or 8%, to $4.6 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $5.1 million for the second quarter of 2018.

"Natural Gas results saw higher pipeline capacity costs and limited optimization opportunities, particularly given April's warmer weather, " added Mr. Glendon.

Materials Handling

  • Materials Handling adjusted gross margin increased by $0.1 million, to $14.3 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $14.3 million for the second quarter of 2018.

* Please refer to Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Measures

"Materials Handling results benefited from the timing of bulk deliveries, offset by reductions in heavy lift activity."

2019 Guidance

Assuming normal weather and market structure conditions, we expect to achieve the following:

  • Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $105 million to $125 million.

  • Sprague expects to maintain the 2019 quarterly distributions at the current distribution level of $0.6675 per unit.

Quarterly Distribution

On July 25, 2019, the Board of Directors of Sprague's general partner, Sprague Resources GP LLC, announced a cash distribution of $0.6675 per unit for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, consistent with the distribution declared for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The distribution will be paid on August 12, 2019, to unitholders of record as of the close of business on August 5, 2019.

Financial Results Conference Call

Management will review Sprague's second quarter 2019 financial results in a teleconference call for analysts and investors today, August 7, 2019.

Date and Time:   August 7, 2019 at 1:00 PM ET
Dial-in Numbers:   (866) 516-2130 (U.S. and Canada)
    (678) 509-7612 (International)
Participation Code:   2392818

The conference call may also be accessed live by a webcast available on the "Investor Relations - Calendar of Events" page of Sprague's website at www.spragueenergy.com and will be archived on the website for one year. Certain non-GAAP financial information included in the earnings call will we available at the time of the call on the "Investor Relations - Featured Documents" section of Sprague's website.

About Sprague Resources LP

Sprague Resources LP is a master limited partnership engaged in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas. Sprague also provides storage and handling services for a broad range of materials.

*Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted gross margin are measures not defined by GAAP. Sprague defines EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization.

We define adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA increased for unrealized hedging losses and decreased by unrealized hedging gains (in each case with respect to refined products and natural gas inventory, prepaid forward contracts and natural gas transportation contracts), changes in fair value of contingent consideration, adjusted for the impact of acquisition related expenses, and when applicable, adjusted for the net impact of retroactive legislation that reinstates an excise tax credit program available for certain of our biofuel blending activities that had previously expired.

We define adjusted gross margin as net sales less cost of products sold (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) decreased by total commodity derivative gains and losses included in net income (loss) and increased by realized commodity derivative gains and losses included in net income (loss), in each case with respect to refined products and natural gas inventory, prepaid forward contracts and natural gas transportation contracts. Adjusted gross margin has no impact on reported volumes or net sales.

To manage Sprague's underlying performance, including its physical and derivative positions, management utilizes adjusted gross margin. Adjusted gross margin is also used by external users of our consolidated financial statements to assess our economic results of operations and its commodity market value reporting to lenders. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are used as supplemental financial measures by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, trade suppliers, research analysts and commercial banks to assess the financial performance of our assets, operations and return on capital without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis; the ability of our assets to generate sufficient revenue, that when rendered to cash, will be available to pay interest on our indebtedness and make distributions to our equity holders; repeatable operating performance that is not distorted by non-recurring items or market volatility; and, the viability of acquisitions and capital expenditure projects.

Sprague believes that investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that are used by its management and that these measures are useful to investors because they aid in comparing its operating performance with that of other companies with similar operations. The adjusted EBITDA and adjusted gross margin data presented by Sprague may not be comparable to similarly titled measures at other companies because these items may be defined differently by other companies. Please see the attached reconciliations of net income to adjusted EBITDA and operating income to adjusted gross margin.

With regard to guidance, reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to the closest corresponding GAAP measure (expected net income (loss)) is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the inherent difficulty and impracticality of forecasting certain amounts required by GAAP such as unrealized gains and losses on derivative hedges, which can have a significant and potentially unpredictable impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for Sprague Resources LP or about Sprague Resources LP's future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "estimates" and similar expressions) should also be considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management's control. Although Sprague believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and involve risks that may affect our business prospects and performance causing actual results to differ from those discussed in the foregoing release. Such risks and uncertainties include, by way of example and not of limitation: increased competition for our products or services; adverse weather conditions; changes in supply or demand for our products or services; nonperformance by major customers or suppliers; changes in operating conditions and costs; changes in the level of environmental remediation spending; potential equipment malfunction and unexpected capital expenditures; our ability to complete organic growth and acquisition projects; our ability to integrate acquired assets; potential labor issues; the legislative or regulatory environment; terminal construction/repair delays; political and economic conditions; and, the impact of security risks including terrorism, international hostilities and cyber-risk. These are not all of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in forward looking statements. Other applicable risks and uncertainties have been described more fully in Sprague's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 14, 2019 and in the Partnership's subsequent Form 10-Q, Form 8-K and other documents filed with the SEC. Sprague undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

(Financial Tables Below)



Sprague Resources LP

Summary Financial Data

Three and Six Months EndedJune 30, 2019 and 2018

  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2019   2018   2019   2018
  (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)
  ($ in thousands)   ($ in thousands)
Income Statements Data:          
Net sales $ 662,018     $ 741,656     $ 1,920,326     $ 2,072,804  
Operating costs and expenses:              
Cost of products sold (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 608,660     696,673     1,767,772     1,880,655  
Operating expenses 21,075     22,281     44,864     45,490  
Selling, general and administrative 17,827     18,562     38,739     46,426  
Depreciation and amortization 8,408     8,378     16,797     16,803  
Total operating costs and expenses 655,970     745,894     1,868,172     1,989,374  
Operating income (loss) 6,048     (4,238 )   52,154     83,430  
Other Income 128         128      
Interest income 140     169     326     281  
Interest expense (10,038 )   (9,412 )   (21,997 )   (19,296 )
(Loss) income before income taxes (3,722 )   (13,481 )   30,611     64,415  
Income tax (provision) benefit (1,056 )   286     (1,469 )   (2,689 )
Net (loss) income (4,778 )   (13,195 )   29,142     61,726  
Incentive distributions declared (2,055 )   (2,055 )   (4,110 )   (3,769 )
Limited partners' interest in net (loss) income $ (6,833 )   $ (15,250 )   $ 25,032     $ 57,957  
Net (loss) income per limited partner unit:              
Common - basic $ (0.30 )   $ (0.67 )   $ 1.10     $ 2.55  
Common - diluted $ (0.30 )   $ (0.67 )   $ 1.10     $ 2.54  
Units used to compute net income per limited partner unit:            
Common - basic 22,733,977     22,727,284     22,733,977     22,726,320  
Common - diluted 22,733,977     22,727,284     22,754,556     22,784,336  
Distribution declared per unit $ 0.6675     $ 0.6675     $ 1.3350     $ 1.3200  
                               
                               
                               



Sprague Resources LP

Volume, Net Sales and Adjusted Gross Margin by Segment

Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2019   2018   2019   2018
  (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)
  ($ and volumes in thousands)
Volumes:            
Refined products (gallons) 279,562     304,248     829,054     880,488  
Natural gas (MMBtus) 12,929     12,325     32,733     32,582  
Materials handling (short tons) 523     577     1,445     1,370  
Materials handling (gallons) 144,687     127,638     250,910     197,610  
Net Sales:              
Refined products $ 584,313     $ 664,025     $ 1,704,436     $ 1,844,885  
Natural gas 58,108     58,428     172,275     188,355  
Materials handling 14,313     14,218     30,794     27,366  
Other operations 5,284     4,985     12,821     12,198  
Total net sales $ 662,018     $ 741,656     $ 1,920,326     $ 2,072,804  
Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted Gross Margin:            
Operating income (loss) $ 6,048     $ (4,238 )   $ 52,154     $ 83,430  
Operating costs and expenses not allocated to operating segments:            
  Operating expenses 21,075     22,281     44,864     45,490  
  Selling, general and administrative 17,827     18,562     38,739     46,426  
  Depreciation and amortization 8,408     8,378     16,797     16,803  
Add/(deduct):              
  Change in unrealized gain on inventory 364     971     4,598     (22,590 )
  Change in unrealized value on natural gas transportation contracts (5,446 )   3,716     (13,434 )   (10,352 )
Total adjusted gross margin: $ 48,276     $ 49,670     $ 143,718     $ 159,207  
Adjusted Gross Margin:              
Refined products $ 27,646     $ 28,671     $ 72,384     $ 85,006  
Natural gas 4,647     5,055     36,968     43,003  
Materials handling 14,334     14,269     30,785     27,417  
Other operations 1,649     1,675     3,581     3,781  
Total adjusted gross margin $ 48,276     $ 49,670     $ 143,718     $ 159,207  
                               
                               
                               



Sprague Resources LP

Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Measures

Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2019   2018   2019   2018
  (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)
  ($ in thousands)
Reconciliation of net income to EBITDA, Adjusted   EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow:            
Net (loss) income $ (4,778 )   $ (13,195 )   $ 29,142     $ 61,726  
Add/(deduct):              
  Interest expense, net 9,898     9,243     21,671     19,015  
  Tax provision 1,056     (286 )   1,469     2,689  
  Depreciation and amortization 8,408     8,378     16,797     16,803  
EBITDA $ 14,584     $ 4,140     $ 69,079     $ 100,233  
Add/(deduct):              
Change in unrealized gain on inventory 364     971     4,598     (22,590 )
Change in unrealized value on natural gas transportation contracts (5,446 )   3,716     (13,434 )   (10,352 )
Biofuel tax credit             (4,022 )
Acquisition related expenses (1) 2     252     9     695  
Other adjustments (2) 174     197     346     391  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,678     $ 9,276     $ 60,598     $ 64,355  
Add/(deduct):              
Cash interest expense, net (8,588 )   (7,908 )   (19,040 )   (16,341 )
Cash taxes (1,726 )   308     (1,115 )   (2,061 )
Maintenance capital expenditures (2,028 )   (3,473 )   (3,495 )   (5,735 )
Elimination of expense relating to incentive compensation and directors fees expected to be paid in common units 140     (594 )   (57 )   244  
Other (128 )       (128 )   304  
Distributable cash flow $ (2,652 )   $ (2,391 )   $ 36,763     $ 40,766  
                               

(1) We incur expenses in connection with acquisitions and given the nature, variability of amounts, and the fact that these expenses would not have otherwise been incurred as part of our continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA excludes the impact of acquisition related expenses.

(2) Represents the change in fair value of contingent consideration related to the 2017 Coen Energy acquisition and other expense.

Investor Contact:

Paul Scoff

+1 800.225.1560

investorrelations@spragueenergy.com

 

Source: Sprague Resources LP

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: SRLP




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7833.27
107.23  ▲  1.39%
DJIA 26029.52
311.78  ▲  1.21%
S&P 500 2881.77
37.03  ▲  1.30%
Data as of Aug 6, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar