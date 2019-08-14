Quantcast

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Call

By GlobeNewswire,  August 14, 2019, 04:05:00 PM EDT


MIDVALE, Utah, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. ("Sportsman's" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:SPWH) today announced that it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss second quarter fiscal 2019 financial results on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call will be broadcast on the Company's investor relations website at http://investors.sportsmans.com/.  An online archive of the webcast will be available for one year following the call.

About Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc.

Sportsman's Warehouse is an outdoor sporting goods retailer focused on meeting the everyday needs of the seasoned outdoor veteran, the first-time participant and every enthusiast in between. Our mission is to provide a one-stop shopping experience that equips our customers with the right quality, brand name hunting, shooting, fishing and camping gear to maximize their enjoyment of the outdoors.

For press releases and certain additional information about the Company, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.sportsmans.com.

Investor Contact:
ICR, Inc.Rachel Schacter
(203) 682-8200
investors@sportsmanswarehouse.com

Source: Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc.

