Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., Announces Its Plans for the Immediate Future





TAMPA, FL, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., ( BTHR ) announced today it has completed its due diligence and its restructuring plan. The Company has posted unaudited financials for the years ended May 31, 2018 and 2019 respectively on OTCMarkets.com/. The Company has launched its new website: https://sportsvenues.net/



The Company has invested the past five years conducting in-depth research on the Youth Sports Venue market across the United States and Europe. The Company has refined its business plan that will include a number of subsidiaries, some of which are acquisitions that will be announced in the next few days and others yet to be formed. These wholly owned subsidiaries will be engaged in high tech solutions which are critical to operations of the parent in addition to product and service businesses that will support the core business of Sports Venues.

John V. Whitman Jr., CEO/President of Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., said, "We have invested years developing and refining the Company's new business. We are extremely confident implementation of every phase of our business will take place as scheduled and we expect financial projections will be met. We have surrounded our business with professionals from across the country whose expertise will help to insure our success."

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of building youth sports and family entertainment complexes. The company plans on building sports complexes ranging from 80-acres to 300-acres that will include both outdoor and indoor athletic competitions. Our complexes will include retail shopping, adult fitness programs, restaurants, hotels and music venues. In addition the company plans on operating a number of subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as "expect," "expectation," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "could," "intend," "belief," "plan," "estimate," "target," "predict," "likely," "seek," "project," "model," "ongoing," "will," "should," "forecast," "outlook" or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of Sports Venues of Florida, Inc.

