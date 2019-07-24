Spirit Airlines Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results





MIRAMAR, Fla., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) today reported second quarter 2019 financial results.



Second Quarter 2019 Second Quarter 2018 As Reported Adjusted As Reported Adjusted (GAAP) (non-GAAP)1 (GAAP) (non-GAAP)1 Revenue $1,013.0 million $1,013.0 million $851.8 million $851.8 million Operating Income (loss) $163.9 million $165.5 million $108.5 million $113.3 million Operating Margin 16.2% 16.3% 12.7% 13.3% Net Income (loss) $114.5 million $115.7 million $11.3 million $75.7 million Diluted EPS $1.67 $1.69 $0.16 $1.11

"Our team once again delivered strong quarterly profits. In the second quarter 2019, we improved our operating margin by 300 basis points and delivered very strong earnings growth." said Ted Christie, Spirit's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Operationally, we experienced numerous storm systems across our network which negatively impacted our operational reliability. However, on a relative basis, year-to-date through June 30, 2019 we still rank among the best in the industry for on-time performance2. I want to thank the entire Spirit team for all that they do every day to care for our Guests, especially during this busy travel season under challenging operational conditions."

Revenue Performance

For the second quarter 2019, Spirit's total operating revenue was $1,013.0 million, an increase of 18.9 percent compared to the second quarter 2018, driven by an 18.4 percent increase in flight volume and increases in both yields and load factor.

Total operating revenue per available seat mile ("TRASM") for the second quarter 2019 increased 5.0 percent compared to the same period last year. During the second quarter 2019, the Company's results benefited from its strategic network changes, revenue management initiatives, and a strong underlying demand environment. In addition, the Company estimates the calendar shift of Easter from the first quarter in 2018 to the second quarter in 2019 contributed approximately 200 basis points to the TRASM improvement.

Non-ticket revenue per passenger flight segment for the second quarter 2019 increased 1.8 percent to $55.543. Fare revenue per passenger flight segment decreased 1.0 percent to $57.60 and total revenue per passenger segment increased 0.3 percent year over year to $113.14.

Cost Performance

For the second quarter 2019, total GAAP operating expenses increased 14.2 percent year over year to $849.0 million. Adjusted operating expenses for the second quarter 2019 increased 14.8 percent year over year to $847.5 million4. These changes were primarily driven by higher flight volume, higher passenger re-accommodation expense, higher salaries, wages and benefits, and airport rent and landing fees.

Aircraft fuel expense increased in the second quarter 2019 by 7.6 percent year over year, due to a 15.4 percent increase in fuel gallons consumed.

Spirit reported second quarter 2019 cost per available seat mile ("ASM"), excluding operating special items and fuel ("Adjusted CASM ex-fuel"), of 5.41 cents4, up 4.6 percent compared to the same period last year. As previously disclosed, a severe storm system impacted a large majority of Spirit's flights to and from Florida during the Easter holiday weekend. As a result, the Company canceled numerous flights and incurred costs of about $6 million for passenger re-accommodation and disrupted crew expense. The additional expense and loss of ASMs related to this storm contributed approximately 150 basis points to adjusted CASM ex-fuel year over year percent change for the second quarter 2019. In addition to the Easter storm, the Company experienced multiple storm-related flight disruptions throughout the rest of the quarter which drove additional passenger re-accommodation expense. Higher ground handling rates, amortization expense, and other items contributed to the adjusted CASM ex-fuel change year over year.

Liquidity

Spirit ended the second quarter 2019 with unrestricted cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $1.2 billion. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, Spirit generated $341.0 million of operating cash flow, after investing $238.5 million, primarily for aircraft purchases and pre-delivery deposits. Adjusted for proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, operating cash flow for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $205.2 million5. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net cash provided by financing activities was $3.5 million.

Fleet

Spirit took delivery of two new aircraft (one A320ceo and one A320neo) during the second quarter 2019, ending the quarter with 135 aircraft in its fleet.

Conference Call/Webcast Detail

Spirit will conduct a conference call to discuss these results tomorrow, July 25, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at http://ir.spirit.com. An archive of the webcast will be available under "Webcasts & Presentations" for 60 days.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky while providing an exceptional Guest experience. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows every Guest to pay only for the options they choose - like bags, seat assignments, and refreshments - something we call Á La Smarte. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further, travel more often, and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We operate more than 600 daily flights to 76 destinations in the U.S., Latin America, and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving the communities we serve.

SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC.

Condensed Statements of Operations

(unaudited, in thousands, except per-share amounts)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, Percent June 30, Percent 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Operating revenues: Passenger $ 994,430 $ 836,350 18.9 $ 1,832,495 $ 1,525,491 20.1 Other 18,526 15,421 20.1 36,257 30,418 19.2 Total operating revenues 1,012,956 851,771 18.9 1,868,752 1,555,909 20.1 Operating expenses: Aircraft fuel 265,006 246,180 7.6 494,642 450,826 9.7 Salaries, wages and benefits



216,375 187,756 15.2 420,276 342,852 22.6 Landing fees and other rents 64,711 58,602 10.4 124,360 108,232 14.9 Aircraft rent 46,522 41,745 11.4 92,304 91,936 0.4 Depreciation and amortization 54,913 45,618 20.4 105,639 84,991 24.3 Distribution 40,602 34,997 16.0 76,321 65,628 16.3 Maintenance, materials and repairs 34,688 31,653 9.6 66,292 61,363 8.0 Special charges — 174 nm — 89,342 nm Loss on disposal of assets 1,550 4,644 nm 3,463 5,492 nm Other operating 124,651 91,881 35.7 233,713 185,523 26.0 Total operating expenses 849,018 743,250 14.2 1,617,010 1,486,185 8.8 Operating income (loss) 163,938 108,521 51.1 251,742 69,724 261.1 Other (income) expense: Interest expense 25,266 20,498 23.3 50,237 38,347 31.0 Capitalized interest (2,975 ) (2,296 ) 29.6 (5,532 ) (4,548 ) 21.6 Interest income (7,066 ) (4,430 ) 59.5 (13,990 ) (8,496 ) 64.7 Other expense 144 188 nm 377 321 nm Special charges, non-operating — 79,412 nm — 88,613 nm Total other (income) expense 15,369 93,372 (83.5 ) 31,092 114,237 (72.8 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 148,569 15,149 880.7 220,650 (44,513 ) 595.7 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 34,068 3,895 774.7 50,073 (10,845 ) 561.7 Net income (loss) $ 114,501 $ 11,254 917.4 $ 170,577 $ (33,668 ) 606.6 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 1.67 $ 0.16 943.8 $ 2.49 $ (0.49 ) 608.2 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.67 $ 0.16 943.8 $ 2.49 $ (0.49 ) 608.2 Weighted average shares, basic 68,439 68,251 0.3 68,410 68,237 0.3 Weighted average shares, diluted 68,620 68,310 0.5 68,568 68,237 0.5

SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC.

Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (loss) $ 114,501 $ 11,254 $ 170,577 $ (33,668 ) Unrealized gain on short-term investment securities, net of deferred taxes of $29, $33, $67 and $26 98 101 228 78 Interest rate derivative loss reclassified into earnings, net of taxes of $19, $18, $46, and $39



54 61 101 120 Other comprehensive income $ 152 $ 162 $ 329 $ 198 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 114,653 $ 11,416 $ 170,906 $ (33,470 )



SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC.

Selected Operating Statistics

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Operating Statistics 2019 2018 Change Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands) 10,775,878 9,515,842 13.2 % Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (thousands) 9,157,488 7,961,128 15.0 % Load factor (%) 85.0 83.7 1.3 pts Passenger flight segments (thousands) 8,953 7,554 18.5 % Block hours 157,182 136,357 15.3 % Departures 58,517 49,404 18.4 % Total operating revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents) 9.40 8.95 5.0 % Average yield (cents) 11.06 10.70 3.4 % Fare revenue per passenger flight segment ($) 57.60 58.19 (1.0 )% Non-ticket revenue per passenger flight segment ($) 55.54 54.57 1.8 % Total revenue per passenger flight segment ($) 113.14 112.76 0.3 % CASM (cents) 7.88 7.81 0.9 % Adjusted CASM (cents) (1) 7.86 7.76 1.3 % Adjusted CASM ex-fuel (cents) (2) 5.41 5.17 4.6 % Fuel gallons consumed (thousands) 122,447 106,144 15.4 % Average economic fuel cost per gallon ($) 2.16 2.32 (6.9 )% Aircraft at end of period 135 119 13.4 % Average daily aircraft utilization (hours) 12.8 12.6 1.6 % Average stage length (miles) 1,004 1,051 (4.5 )%





Six Months Ended June 30, Operating Statistics 2019 2018 Change Available seat miles (ASMs) (thousands) 20,604,922 17,924,606 15.0 % Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (thousands) 17,290,518 14,774,647 17.0 % Load factor (%) 83.9 82.4 1.5 pts Passenger flight segments (thousands) 16,773 14,092 19.0 % Block hours 300,612 259,310 15.9 % Departures 110,692 94,386 17.3 % Total operating revenue per ASM (TRASM) (cents) 9.07 8.68 4.5 % Average yield (cents) 10.81 10.53 2.7 % Fare revenue per passenger flight segment ($) 55.57 55.51 0.1 % Non-ticket revenue per passenger flight segment ($) 55.85 54.90 1.7 % Total revenue per passenger flight segment ($) 111.42 110.41 0.9 % CASM (cents) 7.85 8.29 (5.3 )% Adjusted CASM (cents) (1) 7.83 7.76 0.9 % Adjusted CASM ex-fuel (cents) (2) 5.43 5.25 3.4 % Fuel gallons consumed (thousands) 232,275 201,147 15.5 % Average economic fuel cost per gallon ($) 2.13 2.24 (4.9 )% Average daily aircraft utilization (hours) 12.5 12.3 1.6 % Average stage length (miles) 1,016 1,038 (2.1 )%

The Company is providing a reconciliation of GAAP financial information to non-GAAP financial information as it believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide management and investors the ability to measure the performance of the Company on a consistent basis. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. Because of these limitations, determinations of the Company's operating performance excluding unrealized gains and losses or special items should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may be presented on a different basis than other companies using similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures.

Calculation of Total Non-Ticket Revenue per Passenger Segment

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except per segment data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating revenues Fare $ 515,696 $ 439,549 $ 932,041 $ 782,244 Non-fare 478,734 396,801 900,454 743,247 Total passenger revenues 994,430 836,350 1,832,495 1,525,491 Other revenues 18,526 15,421 36,257 30,418 Total operating revenues $ 1,012,956 $ 851,771 $ 1,868,752 $ 1,555,909 Non-ticket revenues (1) $ 497,260 $ 412,222 $ 936,711 $ 773,665 Passenger segments 8,953 7,554 16,773 14,092 Non-ticket revenue per passenger segment ($) $ 55.54 $ 54.57 $ 55.85 $ 54.90

Special Items

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018﻿ 2019 2018 Operating special items include the following: Loss on disposal of assets 1,550 4,644 3,463 5,492 Operating special charges (1) — 174 — 89,342 Total operating special items $ 1,550 $ 4,818 $ 3,463 $ 94,834 Non-operating special items include the following: Non-operating special charges (2) — 79,412 — $ 88,613 Total non-operating special items $ — $ 79,412 $ — $ 88,613 Total special items $ 1,550 $ 84,230 $ 3,463 $ 183,447

Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Expense to GAAP Operating Expense

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (in thousands, except CASM data in cents) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Total operating expenses, as reported $ 849,018 $ 743,250 $ 1,617,010 $ 1,486,185 Less operating special items 1,550 4,818 3,463 94,834 Adjusted operating expenses, non-GAAP (1) 847,468 738,432 1,613,547 1,391,351 Less: Economic fuel expense 265,006 246,180 494,642 450,826 Adjusted operating expenses excluding fuel, non-GAAP (2) $ 582,462 $ 492,252 $ 1,118,905 $ 940,525 Available seat miles 10,775,878 9,515,842 20,604,922 17,924,606 CASM (cents) 7.88 7.81 7.85 8.29 Adjusted CASM (cents) (1) 7.86 7.76 7.83 7.76 Adjusted CASM ex-fuel (cents) (2) 5.41 5.17 5.43 5.25

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Pre-Tax Income, and Adjusted Operating Income to GAAP Net Income

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income, as reported $ 114,501 $ 11,254 $ 170,577 $ (33,668 ) Add: Provision (benefit) for income taxes 34,068 3,895 50,073 (10,845 ) Income (loss) before income taxes, as reported 148,569 15,149 220,650 (44,513 ) Pre-tax margin 14.7 % 1.8 % 11.8 % (2.9 )% Add special items (1) $ 1,550 $ 84,230 $ 3,463 $ 183,447 Adjusted income before income taxes, non-GAAP (2) 150,119 99,379 224,113 138,934 Adjusted pre-tax margin, non-GAAP (2) 14.8 % 11.7 % 12.0 % 8.9 % Add: Total other (income) expense (3) 15,369 13,960 31,092 25,624 Adjusted operating income, non-GAAP (4) 165,488 113,339 255,205 164,558 Adjusted operating margin, non-GAAP (4) 16.3 % 13.3 % 13.7 % 10.6 % Provision for income taxes 34,411 23,645 50,875 33,257 Adjusted net income, non-GAAP (2) $ 115,708 $ 75,734 $ 173,238 $ 105,677 Weighted average shares, diluted 68,620 68,310 68,568 68,237 Adjusted net income per share, diluted (2) $1.69

$1.11

$2.53

$1.55

Total operating revenues $ 1,012,956 $ 851,771 $ 1,868,752 $ 1,555,909

As most of the Company's capital expenditures are related to acquiring assets to grow the business, the Company believes it is beneficial for investors to use Adjusted Free Cash Flow to assess whether the Company has sufficient liquidity. Adjusted Free Cash Flow adjusts for Purchase of property and equipment, Pre-delivery deposits on flight equipment, net of refunds, and Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt to provide a consistent view of the Company's liquidity regardless of how the Company chooses to finance aircraft required for growth. Management believes investors should have a metric to assess the Company's liquidity on a consistent basis regardless of how the Company chooses to finance assets used for growth.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow to GAAP Net Operating Cash Flow

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 341,024 $ 250,988 Less: Purchase of property and equipment (1) 154,702 323,229 Pre-delivery deposits on flight equipment, net of refunds (1) 75,826 92,205 Add: Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt (2) 94,706 440,340 Adjusted free cash flow $ 205,202 $ 275,894 Net cash used in investing activities (238,459 ) (410,835 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 3,499 171,360 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 106,064 11,513

