Quantcast

Sphere 3D Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

By GlobeNewswire,  August 14, 2019, 07:00:00 AM EDT


SAN DIEGO, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY), a company delivering containerization, virtualization, and data management solutions, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

"The second quarter revenue was negatively impacted by our cash constraints and our move to new hardware suppliers for our HVE line of products. Despite the drop in revenue, we were able to reduce our net loss, quarter over quarter, through a reduction in our operating expenses in Q2," said Peter Tassiopoulos, chief executive officer of Sphere3D, adding, "For the first 6 months of 2019, when compared to the same period in 2018, we were able to reduce our net loss by over 60% and will continue to look for opportunities to improve operating results."

On November 13, 2018, the Company closed the divestiture of its Overland subsidiary and related business. The financial results of Overland for the second quarter and six months ended 2018 have been reflected in the Company's consolidated statements of operations as discontinued operations. Results below exclude discontinued operations. Our results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019 were as follows:

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results:

  • Revenue for the second quarter of 2019 was $1.0 million, compared to $2.7 million for the second quarter 2018.
  • Gross margin for the second quarter of 2019 was 25.4%, compared to 17.5% for the second quarter of 2018.
  • Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2019 were $1.8 million, compared to $3.3 million for the second quarter of 2018.
  • Share-based compensation expense for the second quarter of 2019 was $0.1 million, compared to $0.4 million for the second quarter of 2018. Depreciation and amortization was $0.3 million in both the second quarter of 2019 and 2018.
  • Net loss from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2019 was $1.7 million, or a net loss of $0.72 per share, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $4.0 million, or a net loss of $2.36 per share, for the second quarter of 2018.
  • Net loss from discontinued operations for the second quarter of 2018 was $2.0 million, or a net loss of $1.16 per share.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Financial Results:

  • Revenue for the first six months of 2019 was $3.1 million, compared to $5.1 million for the first six months of 2018.
  • Gross margin for the first six months of 2019 was 30.4%, compared to 18.1% for the first six months of 2018. 
  • Operating expenses for the first six months of 2019 were $4.2 million, compared to $8.2 million for the first six months of 2018.
  • Share-based compensation expense for the first six months of 2019 was $0.2 million, compared to $1.3 million for the first six months of 2018. Depreciation and amortization was $0.5 million in the first six months of 2019, compared to $1.1 million for the first six months of 2018.
  • Net loss from continuing operations for the first six months of 2019 was $3.5 million, or a net loss of $1.55 per share, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $9.2 million, or a net loss of $6.86 per share, in the first six months of 2018.
  • Net loss from discontinued operations for the first six months of 2018 was $3.7 million, or a net loss of $2.75 per share.

Investor Conference Call:

Sphere 3D will not be hosting a second quarter fiscal year 2019 earnings conference call.

About Sphere 3D:

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) delivers containerization, virtualization, and data management solutions via hybrid cloud, cloud and on-premise implementations through its global reseller network and professional services organization. Sphere 3D has a portfolio of brands, including HVE ConneXionsUCX ConneXions, and SnapServer® dedicated to helping customers achieve their IT goals. For more information, visit www.sphere3d.com. Follow us on Twitter @Sphere3D and @HVEconneXions

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, our inability to obtain additional debt or equity financing; any increase in our cash needs; the Company's ability to maintain listing with the NASDAQ Capital Market; market adoption and performance of our products; the level of success of our collaborations and business partnerships; possible actions by customers, partners, suppliers, competitors or regulatory authorities; and other risks detailed from time to time in our periodic reports contained in our Annual Information Form and other filings with Canadian securities regulators (www.sedar.com) and in prior periodic reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov). Sphere 3D undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Kurt Kalbfleisch

+1-858-495-4211

Investor.relations@sphere3d-overland.com    

 SPHERE 3D CORP. 
  CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS 
  (In thousands, except share and per share data)  
                   
                   
                   
       Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended 
      June 30,   June 30,
        2019       2018       2019       2018  
       (Unaudited)     (Unaudited) 
 Revenue   $   963     $   2,698     $   3,093     $   5,071  
 Cost of revenue       718         2,225         2,153         4,155  
 Gross profit       245         473         940         916  
                   
 Operating expenses:                 
   Sales and marketing       491         740         944         1,521  
   Research and development       516         899         1,213         2,010  
   General and administrative       761         1,691         2,013         4,691  
          1,768         3,330         4,170         8,222  
 Loss from operations       (1,523 )       (2,857 )       (3,230 )       (7,306 )
   Interest expense - related party       (144 )       (1,212 )       (286 )       (1,770 )
   Interest expense       (12 )       -          (15 )       -  
   Other income (expense), net        14         41         22         (85 )
 Net loss from continuing operations       (1,665 )       (4,028 )       (3,509 )       (9,161 )
 Net loss from discontinued operations       -         (1,974 )       -         (3,664 )
 Net loss   $   (1,665 )   $   (6,002 )   $   (3,509 )   $   (12,825 )
                   
 Net loss per share:                 
   Continuing operations   $   (0.72 )   $   (2.36 )   $   (1.55 )   $   (6.86 )
   Discontinued operations       -          (1.16 )       -          (2.75 )
   Net loss per share basic and diluted.   $   (0.72 )   $   (3.52 )   $   (1.55 )   $   (9.61 )
                   
 Shares used in computing net loss per share:                 
   Basic and diluted       2,300,469         1,706,289         2,268,706         1,335,104  
                   

 

 SPHERE 3D CORP. 
 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 
  (In thousands)  
           
           
      June 30,   December 31,
        2019       2018  
       (Unaudited)     (Unaudited) 
 ASSETS         
 Cash and cash equivalents   $   151     $   341  
 Accounts receivable, net       500         1,142  
 Inventories       1,170         1,230  
 Other current assets       703         784  
   Total current assets       2,524         3,497  
 Investment in affiliate       2,100         2,100  
 Property and equipment, net       5         6  
 Intangible assets, net       2,873         3,348  
 Goodwill       1,385         1,385  
 Other assets       1,025         950  
   Total assets   $   9,912     $   11,286  
           
           
 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT         
 Current liabilities   $   10,493     $   9,639  
 Series A redeemable preferred shares       6,832         6,571  
 Other long-term liabilities        1,315         683  
 Total shareholders' deficit       (8,728 )       (5,607 )
   Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit   $   9,912     $   11,286  
           

Source: Sphere 3D Corp

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: ANY




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8016.36
152.95  ▲  1.95%
DJIA 26279.91
372.54  ▲  1.44%
S&P 500 2926.32
43.23  ▲  1.50%
Data as of Aug 13, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar