Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program





LONGWOOD, FL, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (the "Company" or "Spectrum") (OTCQB:SGSI), a leading single-source provider of next-generation communications network infrastructure and maintenance solutions, has engaged investor relations specialists MZ Group (MZ) to lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.

MZ Group will work closely with Spectrum management to develop and execute a complete capital markets strategy designed to increase the Company's visibility throughout the investment community. Throughout the comprehensive investor relations campaign, MZ will highlight the company's unique, single-source network deployment and services platform - proven out through direct and indirect engagements with tier-1 network operators globally, which have provided the company with over $40 million in revenue over the last twelve months.

MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts and private investors. The firm maintains offices worldwide, including New York, Chicago, Minneapolis, San Diego, Newport Beach, Austin, Taipei, and São Paulo. Additionally, MZ Group was recently ranked the No. 1 consultancy in Latin America and No. 7 in the world in business communication.

MZ will be advising Spectrum in all facets of corporate and financial communications, including the coordination of roadshows and investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with all financial and social media outlets.

"Spectrum's unique single-source model for the development, deployment and maintenance of next-generation communications networks cuts out middlemen for network operators, enabling the Company to offer top-tier service at a highly competitive price relative to peers. Spectrum's well established model has continued to grow with engagements that include companies such as AT&T, Verizon, Comcast, Google, and more," said Ted Haberfield, President of MZ North America. "Spectrum is a high-quality company with over $40 million in revenue over the last twelve months and nearing cash flow breakeven with a current market cap of only $1.7 million. As the company grows organically and via accretive acquisitions, the Company appears to be well positioned to increase shareholder value."

"The Company's highly scalable, unique model is widely accepted in the marketplace, with the pending acquisition of WaveTech GmbH further strengthening monetization opportunities with Spectrum's current client base and new markets worldwide. We look forward to sharing Spectrum's incredible story and future achievements with the investor community."

Roger Ponder, CEO of Spectrum, stated: "This is an exciting time for Spectrum as we continue to execute upon our key growth initiatives, further proving out our network infrastructure and professional services platform while addressing exciting new growth opportunities with WaveTech GmbH's innovative patented energy management technology. We look forward to working with the entire team at MZ Group. Together, we will elevate our investor communications and awareness, while driving growth and building long-term shareholder value."

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the U.S. division of MZ Group, a multinational company and the world's largest independent investor relations and corporate communications firm. MZ, founded in 1999, combines capital markets intelligence, global investor targeting, IR technology, corporate governance, media and corporate communication and IR consulting, providing comprehensive programs that successfully build and manage shareholder value. With a team of highly experienced senior professionals and an integrated service portfolio, MZ ensures that companies are provided with the right tools and strategies to interact effectively with the investment community and the media, successfully conveying the investment message. MZ's market intelligence, advisory and tactical support activities for investor relations and corporate communications programs are underpinned by a comprehensive IT infrastructure, allowing companies to rapidly achieve global standards of best practices. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us.

About Spectrum Global Solutions

Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCQB:SGSI) is a leading single-source provider of next-generation communications network infrastructure and maintenance solutions. Spectrum's highly scalable platform model, proven out through engagements with tier-1 network operators in the United States, Canada and the Caribbean, uniquely allows for the bundling of disparate services with a single provider, simplifying network deployment and maintenance with a comprehensive, cost-competitive one-stop-shop solution. To learn more, visit the Company's website at https://spectrumglobalsolutions.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

The above news release contains forward-looking statements. The statements contained in this document that are not statements of historical fact, including but not limited to, statements identified by the use of terms such as "anticipate," "appear," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "hope," "indicate," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "should," "will," "would," and other variations or negative expressions of these terms, including statements related to expected market trends and the Company's performance, are all "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, and include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performances and are subject to a wide range of external factors, uncertainties, business risks, and other risks identified in filings made by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based except as required by applicable law and regulations.

