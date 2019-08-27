Spectacular Solar, Farmplast Agree to $1 Million Contract





Rahway, NJ, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Spectacular Solar, Inc. (OTCPK:SPSO) is pleased to announce that the company has a signed a $1 million dollar contract with Farmplast, LLC for the engineering and installation of a 360-kilowatt solar project.



Spectacular Solar CEO Doug Heck and CFO Antonio E. Perez both alluded to the company having a strong third quarter in last week's earnings release and this seven-figure contract will contribute significantly to the bottom line of the quarter ending on Sept. 30.

"These projects don't materialize out of thin air, rather they are the result of incredible synergy amongst the various teams in the Spectacular Solar family," said Perez. "As the company continues to show strong momentum and sustainable growth with each quarter being stronger than the last, we hope that our shareholders can see that our main focus is to build Spectacular Solar with a deliberate approach, which will subsequently deliver true and lasting shareholder value."

The Parsippany, NJ-based Farmplast is the number one producer and supplier of industrial milk crates in the United States. In addition to owning 5-star reviews on Amazon, Farmplast is widely recognized for "Being Green" in the production of its milk crates.

"When Doug approached me about this opportunity, I knew it had the potential to be a great move for Farmplast," said owner Mark Lomak. "Not only will the completion of this project provide significant financial benefits to my company, I can also take pride in the fact that Farmplast is committed to doing its part to protect the environment."

Heck echoed Lomak's sentiment about this venture.

"I was excited about this 42,000-square foot project before I even sat down with Mark and five minutes into our conversation, I knew our engineers were going to come up with something great," Heck said. "When I meet with people like Mark who are open to any and all possibilities, the end result usually carries an incredible ‘wow factor' and that is definitely the case here."

About Spectacular Solar, Inc.: Spectacular Solar is a diversified company involved in solar system installations, investment fund management, and roofing contracting through its subsidiaries. DC Solar Integrators designs and installs state-of-the-art solar conversions for home and business owners. Star Power Services is a bonded and licensed roofing contracting company with expertise in new roof installation, repairs, and maintenance. The Solar Energy Investors Fund contributes to the ongoing insurance expenses directly associated with installation of solar systems. In return, the fund receives a share of tax benefits and ongoing revenue generated from electricity sales.

