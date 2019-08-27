Quantcast

Spark Therapeutics Announces Change of Location for Annual Meeting of Stockholders

By GlobeNewswire,  August 27, 2019, 07:30:00 AM EDT


PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE), a fully-integrated, commercial gene therapy company dedicated to challenging the inevitability of genetic disease, announced today the location of its 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, to be held on Sept. 5, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. ET, has been moved to The Study at University City, Banquet Salon, located at 20 S. 33rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104. The original date and time of the meeting have not changed.

About Spark Therapeutics

At Spark Therapeutics, a fully integrated, commercial company committed to discovering, developing and delivering gene therapies, we challenge the inevitability of genetic diseases, including blindness, hemophilia, lysosomal storage disorders and neurodegenerative diseases. We have successfully applied our technology in the first gene therapy approved in both the U.S. and EU for a genetic disease, and currently have four programs in clinical trials. At Spark, we see the path to a world where no life is limited by genetic disease. For more information, visit www.sparktx.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Relations Contact:     Media Contact:
Ryan Asay     Kevin Giordano
Ryan.asay@sparktx.com     Kevin.giordano@sparktx.com
(215) 239-6424     (215) 294-9942





Source: Spark Therapeutics, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: ONCE




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7853.74
101.97  ▲  1.32%
DJIA 25898.83
269.93  ▲  1.05%
S&P 500 2878.38
31.27  ▲  1.10%
Data as of Aug 26, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar