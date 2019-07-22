Quantcast

    SpareBank 1 SMN: Joint presentation of 2nd Quarter 2019 accounts

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 22, 2019, 07:50:00 AM EDT


    SpareBank 1 SMN, SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge and Sparebank 1 Østlandet are presenting 2nd quarter 2019 financial results.

    Time:    Thursday 8 August at 4.00 p.m. CET

    Place:    Grand Hotel, Karl Johans gate 31, Oslo

    The presentations will be held by:

    Sparebank 1 Østlandet

    CEO Richard Heiberg and CFO Geir-Egil Bolstad

    SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge

    Group CEO Petter Høiseth and CFO Bengt Olsen

    SpareBank 1 SMN

    Group CEO Jan- Frode Janson and CFO Kjell Fordal

    The presentations will also be available by webcast: www.smn.no

    After the presentations, you are invited to dinner at the rooftop terrace at Grand Hotel.

    Please register by August 5th 2019 by sending us an email to; corporateaccess@sb1markets.no

     

    Please note that the results for SpareBank 1 SMN will be made public on Wednesday 7 August at 1.00 p.m. CET.

    This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)





