    SpareBank 1 SMN : Trading for own account

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 09, 2019, 05:14:00 AM EDT


     

    On July 9SpareBank 1 SMN transferred 251 Equity Capital Certificates at a price of NOK 99.50 to employees in the banks subsidiaries as bonus.

    After this transaction the bank owns 625 ECC's.

    This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)





