    SpareBank 1 SMN : Notification of positive result

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 11, 2019, 01:30:00 AM EDT


    SpareBank 1 Gruppen AS has notified its shareholders that the preliminary result for the second quarter of 2019 is significantly better than expected, including such as a result of a non-recurring effect in the company SpareBank 1 Forsikring AS.



    The overall result for majority's share of SpareBank 1 Gruppen AS amounts to NOK 954 million for the second quarter.



    SpareBank 1 SMNs share of this result make up to a total of NOK 186 million and will be recognised in the second quarter accounts.

    Further details will be communicated and commented upon in connection with the presentation of the group's half-year result on 8 August.



    Trondheim, 11 July 2019



    Contacts: 

    Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal on +47 905 41 672

    Executive Vice President, Corporate Communications, Hans Tronstad on +47 941 78 322



    This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)





