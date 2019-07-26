Southside Bancshares, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019





Second quarter net income was $18.6 million and earnings per diluted common share were $0.55



Linked quarter loans increased $155.0 million, or 4.7%, to $3.46 billion from $3.31 billion



Linked quarter net interest margin (FTE) increased 10 basis points from 3.07% to 3.17%

Second quarter annualized return on average shareholders' equity of 9.68% and return on average tangible common equity of 14.12% (1)

Second quarter annualized return on average assets of 1.20%

Linked quarter nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets decreased from 0.61% to 0.46%

TYLER, Texas, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southside Bancshares, Inc. ("Southside" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SBSI) today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Southside reported net income of $18.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, a decrease of $1.6 million, or 7.9%, compared to $20.2 million for the same period in 2018. Earnings per diluted common share decreased $0.02, or 3.5%, to $0.55 for the three months ended June 30, 2019, from $0.57 for the same period in 2018. The annualized return on average shareholders' equity for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was 9.68%, compared to 10.79% for the same period in 2018. The annualized return on average assets was 1.20% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to 1.30% for the same period in 2018.

"I am extremely pleased to report that Southside had an outstanding second quarter highlighted by a linked quarter increase in loans of $155 million, increases in net interest margin and spread of ten basis points, and a 24.6% decrease in linked quarter nonperforming assets as a percentage of assets to 0.46%," stated Lee R. Gibson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southside. "The strong loan growth resulted from a combination of closing and funding several loans that had been in our pipeline for some time and a slowdown in large prepayments."

"The ten basis point increase in the net interest margin and spread on a linked quarter basis was due to an increase in average loans as a percent of earning assets and in part to a nonrecurring loss on a fair value hedge interest rate swap of $507,000 recorded in net interest income during the first quarter. We expect loan revenue during the third quarter will benefit from the full impact of the loan growth that we experienced during the second quarter. During the second quarter, we recorded approximately $2.5 million in provision expense, of which approximately $1.3 million was directly related to the second quarter loan growth. Economic conditions in our East Texas markets continue to be good while economic conditions in our DFW and Austin markets remain strong."

"I'm also pleased to share that we are preparing to expand our footprint. On July 23, 2019, we filed for regulatory approval to open a retail in-store branch in Kingwood, Texas, located in Montgomery County. Kingwood is a community located northeast of Houston, approximately 15 miles south of our Splendora branch. We anticipate opening this new location in November 2019 pending regulatory approval."

Operating Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

Net income was $18.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared with $20.2 million for the same period in 2018, a decrease of $1.6 million, or 7.9%. Net income per diluted common share was $0.55 for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared with $0.57 for the same period in 2018, a decrease of 3.5%. The decrease in net income was largely driven by the increase in provision for loan losses, noninterest expense and income tax expense, partially offset by an increase in noninterest income. Annualized returns on average assets and average shareholders' equity for the three months ended June 30, 2019 were 1.20% and 9.68%, respectively. Our efficiency ratio (FTE) was 51.44% (1) for the three months ended June 30, 2019, an improvement from 53.66% for the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Net interest income before provision for loan losses for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 was $43.1 million. Linked quarter, net interest income before provision for loan losses increased $2.0 million, or 4.9%, to $43.1 million, compared with $41.1 million during the three months ended March 31, 2019. The increase in net interest income for the linked quarter was due to the increase in interest income on our interest earning assets, primarily a result of the mix in our earning assets during the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Our tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.17% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared with 3.19% for the same period in 2018. The decrease was primarily due to the higher rates paid on interest bearing liabilities. Our tax equivalent net interest margin increased 10 basis points when compared to 3.07% for the three months ended March 31, 2019. This increase was due to an increase in average loans as a percent of earning assets and in part to a nonrecurring loss on a fair value hedge interest rate swap of $507,000 recorded in net interest income during the first quarter.

Noninterest income was $11.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, an increase compared with $11.0 million for the same period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to a net gain on sale of securities, an increase in deposit services income and other noninterest income, partially offset by decreases in bank owned life insurance income and trust fees. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income increased $1.7 million, or 18.0%, primarily due to an increase in deposit services income, an increase in net gain on sale of securities, an increase in swap fee income and a nonrecurring partial loss on fair value hedge interest rate swaps during the first quarter of 2019.

Noninterest expense was $29.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared with $29.3 million for the same period in 2018, an increase of $0.4 million, or 1.5%. The increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits and other noninterest expense, partially offset by the decrease in acquisition expense. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense increased $0.1 million, or 0.2%, compared with the three months ended March 31, 2019.

Income tax expense increased $0.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. On a linked quarter basis, income tax expense increased $0.4 million. Our effective tax rate ("ETR") increased to 16.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to 14.3% for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018. The higher ETR for the period was primarily due to a decrease in tax-exempt income as a percentage of pre-tax income.

Operating Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

Net income was $37.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared with $36.5 million for the same period in 2018, an increase of $1.0 million, or 2.7%. Net income per diluted common share was $1.11 for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared with $1.04 for the same period in 2018, an increase of 6.7%. The increase in net income was largely driven by the increase in interest income, as well as the decrease in provision for loan losses and noninterest expense, partially offset by an increase in interest expense and income tax expense. Annualized returns on average assets and average shareholders' equity for the six months ended June 30, 2019 were 1.20% and 10.00%, respectively. Our efficiency ratio (FTE) was 52.53% (1) for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Net interest income before provision for loan losses for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $84.3 million compared with $87.2 million during the same period in 2018, a decrease of $3.0 million, or 3.4%. The decrease in net interest income was due to higher funding costs of our interest bearing liabilities partially offset by the increase in interest income on our interest earning assets, a result of higher rates and a shift in the mix of earning assets.

Our tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.12% for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared with 3.19% for the same period in 2018. The decrease was primarily due to the higher rates paid on interest bearing liabilities.

Noninterest income was $20.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, a slight increase compared with $20.6 million for the same period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to a net gain on sale of securities and an increase in deposit services income, partially offset by decreases in bank owned life insurance, trust fees and other noninterest income.

Noninterest expense was $59.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared with $60.9 million for the same period in 2018, a decrease of $1.6 million, or 2.6%. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in acquisition expense, net occupancy expense and amortization of intangibles, partially offset by increases in salaries and employee benefits, professional fees and software and data processing expense.

Income tax expense increased $1.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. Our ETR was approximately 15.2% and 13.0% for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Balance Sheet Data

At June 30, 2019, we had $6.37 billion in total assets compared with $6.12 billion at December 31, 2018 and $6.22 billion at March 31, 2019.

Loans at June 30, 2019 were $3.46 billion, an increase of $147.3 million, or 4.4%, compared with $3.31 billion at December 31, 2018. Linked quarter loans increased $155.0 million, or 4.7%, from $3.31 billion at March 31, 2019. The linked quarter net increase in our loans consisted of increases of $146.9 million of commercial real estate loans, $21.5 million of commercial loans, $14.0 million of municipal loans and $0.6 million of loans to individuals, partially offset by decreases of $23.8 million of construction loans and $4.1 million of 1-4 family residential loans.

Securities at June 30, 2019 were $2.24 billion, an increase of $83.5 million, or 3.9%, compared with $2.15 billion at December 31, 2018. Linked quarter securities increased $212.2 million, or 10.5%, from $2.02 billion at March 31, 2019.

Deposits at June 30, 2019 were $4.48 billion, an increase of $54.2 million, or 1.2%, compared with $4.43 billion at December 31, 2018. Linked quarter deposits decreased $88.6 million, or 1.9%, from $4.57 billion at March 31, 2019 primarily due to a decrease in brokered and public fund deposits.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2019 were $29.4 million, or 0.46% of total assets, a decrease of $13.5 million, or 31.6%, compared to $42.9 million, or 0.70% of total assets, at December 31, 2018, and $38.1 million, or 0.61% of total assets, at March 31, 2019. During the three months ended June 30, 2019, our nonaccrual loans decreased $1.3 million and our accruing loans past due more than 90 days decreased $7.9 million due to one commercial real estate loan relationship that paid in full.

The allowance for loan losses at June 30, 2019 was $24.7 million, or 0.71% of total loans, compared to $27.0 million, or 0.82% of total loans at December 31, 2018, and $24.2 million, or 0.73% of total loans at March 31, 2019. The increase in the allowance for the linked quarter was primarily the result of growth in the loan portfolio.

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, we recorded provision for loan losses of $2.5 million compared with a $1.3 million provision expense for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and a partial reversal of provision of $0.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The provision for loan losses for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $1.6 million compared with $5.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Net charge-offs were $2.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared with $0.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and $1.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2019 were primarily related to a previously reserved write-down on a large nonaccrual commercial real estate loan. Net charge-offs were $3.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared with $0.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Dividend

Southside Bancshares, Inc. declared a second quarter cash dividend of $0.31 per share on May 9, 2019, which was paid on June 6, 2019, to all shareholders of record as of May 23, 2019.

(1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Conference Call



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP measures are used by management to supplement the evaluation of our performance. These include the following fully taxable-equivalent measures ("FTE"): (i) Net interest income (FTE), (ii) Net interest margin (FTE), (iii) Net interest spread (FTE), and (iv) Efficiency ratio (FTE), which include the effects of taxable-equivalent adjustments using a federal income tax rate of 21% for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 to increase tax-exempt interest income to a tax-equivalent basis. Interest income earned on certain assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments.

Net interest income (FTE), Net interest margin (FTE) and Net interest spread (FTE). Net interest income (FTE) is a non-GAAP measure that adjusts for the tax-favored status of net interest income from certain loans and investments. We believe this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and it enhances comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest income. Net interest margin (FTE) is the ratio of net interest income (FTE) to average earning assets. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest margin. Net interest spread (FTE) is the difference in the average yield on average earning assets on a tax-equivalent basis and the average rate paid on average interest bearing liabilities. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest spread.

Efficiency ratio (FTE). The efficiency ratio (FTE) is a non-GAAP measure that provides a measure of productivity in the banking industry. This ratio is calculated to measure the cost of generating one dollar of revenue. The ratio is designed to reflect the percentage of one dollar which must be expended to generate that dollar of revenue. We calculate this ratio by dividing noninterest expense, excluding amortization expense on intangibles and certain nonrecurring expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income, excluding net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale and certain nonrecurring impairments. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our efficiency ratio.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to GAAP-basis financial statements and other bank holding companies may define or calculate these non-GAAP measures or similar measures differently. Whenever we present a non-GAAP financial measure in an SEC filing, we are also required to present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and reconcile the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure and such comparable GAAP measure.

Management believes adjusting net interest income, net interest margin and net interest spread to a fully taxable-equivalent basis is a standard practice in the banking industry as these measures provide useful information to make peer comparisons. Tax-equivalent adjustments are reflected in the respective earning asset categories as listed in the "Average Balances with Average Yields and Rates" tables.

A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

About Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company with approximately $6.37 billion in assets as of June 30, 2019, that owns 100% of Southside Bank. Southside Bank currently has 59 branches in Texas and operates a network of 81 ATMs/ITMs.

To learn more about Southside Bancshares, Inc., please visit our investor relations website at www.southside.com/about/investor-relations. Our investor relations site provides a detailed overview of our activities, financial information and historical stock price data. To receive e-mail notification of company news, events and stock activity, please register on the E-mail Notification portion of the website. Questions or comments may be directed to Lindsey Bibby at (903) 630-7965, or lindsey.bibby@southside.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements of other than historical fact that are contained in this press release and in other written material, documents and oral statements issued by or on behalf of the Company may be considered to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of and subject to the safe harbor protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. These statements may include words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "anticipate," "appear," "believe," "could," "should," "may," "likely," "intend," "probability," "risk," "target," "objective," "plans," "potential," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, expectations, objectives, goals, anticipations, assumptions and estimates about the Company's future performance and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. For example, discussions about trends in asset quality, capital, liquidity, the pace of loan and revenue growth, the Company's ability to sell nonperforming assets, expense reductions, planned operational efficiencies, earnings, successful integration of completed acquisitions and certain market risk disclosures, including the impact of interest rates, tax reform and other economic factors, are based upon information presently available to management and are dependent on choices about key model characteristics and assumptions and are subject to various limitations. By their nature, certain of the market risk disclosures are only estimates and could be materially different from what actually occurs in the future.

Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company's financial results, is included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, under "Part I - Item 1. Forward Looking Information" and "Part I - Item 1A. Risk Factors" and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to announce publicly the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.





As of 2019 2018 June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 77,319 $ 81,981 $ 87,375 $ 85,103 $ 78,534 Interest earning deposits 54,642 184,612 23,884 70,685 138,685 Federal funds sold 560 3,350 9,460 18,284 14,850 Securities available for sale, at estimated fair value 2,088,787 1,876,255 1,989,436 1,939,277 2,037,994 Securities held to maturity, at carrying value 147,091 147,431 162,931 163,365 164,276 Total securities 2,235,878 2,023,686 2,152,367 2,102,642 2,202,270 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 44,718 35,269 32,583 32,291 42,994 Loans held for sale 1,812 384 601 954 4,566 Loans 3,460,143 3,305,110 3,312,799 3,274,524 3,270,883 Less: Allowance for loan losses (24,705 ) (24,155 ) (27,019 ) (26,092 ) (25,072 ) Net loans 3,435,438 3,280,955 3,285,780 3,248,432 3,245,811 Premises & equipment, net 140,105 138,290 135,972 133,939 132,578 Goodwill 201,116 201,116 201,116 201,116 201,246 Other intangible assets, net 15,471 16,600 17,779 19,009 20,287 Bank owned life insurance 99,294 98,704 98,160 97,611 97,059 Other assets 66,517 152,249 78,417 95,288 71,293 Total assets $ 6,372,870 $ 6,217,196 $ 6,123,494 $ 6,105,354 $ 6,250,173 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Noninterest bearing deposits $ 1,028,861 $ 1,038,116 $ 994,680 $ 1,033,572 $ 1,038,907 Interest bearing deposits 3,450,395 3,529,777 3,430,350 3,519,940 3,469,834 Total deposits 4,479,256 4,567,893 4,425,030 4,553,512 4,508,741 Other borrowings and Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 849,821 628,498 755,875 570,242 784,754 Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt

issuance costs 98,490 98,448 98,407 98,366 98,326 Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,248 60,247 60,246 60,244 60,243 Other liabilities 97,290 104,077 52,645 70,484 46,299 Total liabilities 5,585,105 5,459,163 5,392,203 5,352,848 5,498,363 Shareholders' equity 787,765 758,033 731,291 752,506 751,810 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,372,870 $ 6,217,196 $ 6,123,494 $ 6,105,354 $ 6,250,173





Three Months Ended 2019 2018 June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, Income Statement: Total interest income $ 60,672 $ 59,027 $ 58,022 $ 57,152 $ 56,797 Total interest expense 17,541 17,902 15,612 14,742 13,686 Net interest income 43,131 41,125 42,410 42,410 43,111 Provision for loan losses 2,506 (918 ) 2,446 975 1,281 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 40,625 42,043 39,964 41,435 41,830 Noninterest income Deposit services 6,652 5,986 6,325 6,317 6,261 Net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale 416 256 61 (741 ) (332 ) Gain on sale of loans 181 93 101 303 173 Trust fees 1,520 1,541 1,573 1,568 1,931 Bank owned life insurance 559 544 554 552 1,185 Brokerage services 477 517 499 532 506 Other 1,449 601 1,021 1,491 1,283 Total noninterest income 11,254 9,538 10,134 10,022 11,007 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 17,891 18,046 17,823 17,628 16,633 Net occupancy 3,289 3,175 3,475 3,396 3,360 Acquisition expense — — 118 437 1,026 Advertising, travel & entertainment 733 847 786 648 775 ATM expense 246 180 250 251 243 Professional fees 1,069 1,314 1,189 824 952 Software and data processing 1,086 1,076 1,057 977 939 Communications 489 487 477 354 478 FDIC insurance 437 422 455 435 484 Amortization of intangibles 1,129 1,179 1,228 1,279 1,328 Other 3,331 2,901 3,338 2,733 3,056 Total noninterest expense 29,700 29,627 30,196 28,962 29,274 Income before income tax expense 22,179 21,954 19,902 22,495 23,563 Income tax expense 3,569 3,137 2,521 2,192 3,360 Net income $ 18,610 $ 18,817 $ 17,381 $ 20,303 $ 20,203 Common share data: Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 33,726 33,697 34,611 35,114 35,062 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 33,876 33,846 34,748 35,288 35,233 Common shares outstanding end of period 33,749 33,718 33,725 35,160 35,084 Net income per common share Basic $ 0.55 $ 0.56 $ 0.50 $ 0.58 $ 0.58 Diluted 0.55 0.56 0.50 0.58 0.57 Book value per common share 23.34 22.48 21.68 21.40 21.43 Tangible book value per common share (1) 16.92 16.02 15.19 15.14 15.11 Cash dividends paid per common share 0.31 0.30 0.32 0.30 0.30 Selected Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 1.20 % 1.21 % 1.14 % 1.30 % 1.30 % Return on average shareholders' equity 9.68 10.35 9.30 10.61 10.79 Return on average tangible common equity (1) 14.12 15.44 13.95 15.70 16.13 Average yield on earning assets (FTE) (1) 4.42 4.33 4.32 4.18 4.15 Average rate on interest bearing liabilities 1.61 1.62 1.46 1.36 1.25 Net interest spread (FTE) (1) 2.81 2.71 2.86 2.82 2.90 Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.17 3.07 3.21 3.14 3.19 Average earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 128.99 127.70 131.07 131.12 130.22 Noninterest expense to average total assets 1.91 1.91 1.98 1.86 1.89 Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1) 51.44 53.66 52.18 48.91 47.56

Refer to the "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Three Months Ended 2019 2018 June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, Nonperforming assets: $ 29,363 $ 38,111 $ 42,906 $ 39,638 $ 42,423 Nonaccrual loans (1) 16,376 17,691 35,770 32,526 35,351 Accruing loans past due more than 90 days (1) — 7,927 — — 7 Restructured loans (2) 11,918 11,490 5,930 5,699 5,860 Other real estate owned 1,069 978 1,206 1,413 1,137 Repossessed assets — 25 — — 68 Asset Quality Ratios: Nonaccruing loans to total loans 0.47 % 0.54 % 1.08 % 0.99 % 1.08 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccruing loans 150.86 136.54 75.54 80.22 70.92 Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming assets 84.14 63.38 62.97 65.83 59.10 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.71 0.73 0.82 0.80 0.77 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.46 0.61 0.70 0.65 0.68 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.23 0.24 0.18 (0.01 ) 0.05 Capital Ratios: Shareholders' equity to total assets 12.36 12.19 11.94 12.33 12.03 Common equity tier 1 capital 14.02 14.38 14.77 15.90 15.49 Tier 1 risk-based capital 15.46 15.88 16.29 17.43 17.02 Total risk-based capital 18.52 19.06 19.59 20.75 20.31 Tier 1 leverage capital 10.48 10.18 10.64 11.06 10.76 Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (3) 9.28 9.01 8.68 9.05 8.80 Average shareholders' equity to average total assets 12.36 11.70 12.23 12.28 12.06

Excludes purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans measured at fair value at acquisition if the timing and amount of cash flows expected to be collected from those sales can be reasonably estimated.

Includes $0.8 million, $0.7 million, $3.1 million, $3.2 million and $2.9 million in PCI loans restructured as of June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, and June 30, 2018, respectively.

Refer to the "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Loan Portfolio Composition

The following table sets forth loan totals by category for the periods presented (in thousands):

Three Months Ended 2019 2018 June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, Real Estate Loans: Construction $ 579,565 $ 603,411 $ 507,732 $ 484,254 $ 487,286 1-4 Family Residential 782,073 786,198 794,499 791,274 791,359 Commercial 1,251,248 1,104,378 1,194,118 1,218,714 1,245,936 Commercial Loans 389,521 367,995 356,649 322,873 282,723 Municipal Loans 357,028 343,026 353,370 344,792 345,595 Loans to Individuals 100,708 100,102 106,431 112,617 117,984 Total Loans $ 3,460,143 $ 3,305,110 $ 3,312,799 $ 3,274,524 $ 3,270,883





Six Months Ended 2019 2018 June 30, June 30, Income Statement: Total interest income $ 119,699 $ 113,991 Total interest expense 35,443 26,747 Net interest income 84,256 87,244 Provision for loan losses 1,588 5,016 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 82,668 82,228 Noninterest income Deposit services 12,638 12,440 Net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale 672 (1,159 ) Gain on sale of loans 274 288 Trust fees 3,061 3,691 Bank owned life insurance 1,103 1,817 Brokerage services 994 956 Other 2,050 2,584 Total noninterest income 20,792 20,617 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 35,937 35,192 Net occupancy 6,464 6,943 Acquisition expense — 1,858 Advertising, travel & entertainment 1,580 1,460 ATM expense 426 589 Professional fees 2,383 2,022 Software and data processing 2,162 1,962 Communications 976 1,016 FDIC insurance 859 981 Amortization of intangibles 2,308 2,706 Other 6,232 6,212 Total noninterest expense 59,327 60,941 Income before income tax expense 44,133 41,904 Income tax expense 6,706 5,450 Net income $ 37,427 $ 36,454 Common share data: Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 33,711 35,042 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 33,862 35,217 Common shares outstanding end of period 33,749 35,084 Net income per common share Basic $ 1.11 $ 1.04 Diluted 1.11 1.04 Book value per common share 23.34 21.43 Tangible book value per common share (1) 16.92 15.11 Cash dividends paid per common share 0.61 0.58 Selected Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 1.20 % 1.16 % Return on average shareholders' equity 10.00 9.77 Return on average tangible common equity (1) 14.75 14.71 Average yield on earning assets (FTE) (1) 4.37 4.12 Average rate on interest bearing liabilities 1.61 1.20 Net interest spread (FTE) (1) 2.76 2.92 Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.12 3.19 Average earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 128.34 128.72 Noninterest expense to average total assets 1.91 1.94 Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1) 52.53 49.43

Refer to the "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Six Months Ended 2019 2018 June 30, June 30, Nonperforming assets: $ 29,363 $ 42,423 Nonaccrual loans (1) 16,376 35,351 Accruing loans past due more than 90 days (1) — 7 Restructured loans (2) 11,918 5,860 Other real estate owned 1,069 1,137 Repossessed assets — 68 Asset Quality Ratios: Nonaccruing loans to total loans 0.47 % 1.08 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccruing loans 150.86 70.92 Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming assets 84.14 59.10 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.71 0.77 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.46 0.68 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.24 0.04 Capital Ratios: Shareholders' equity to total assets 12.36 12.03 Common equity tier 1 capital 14.02 15.49 Tier 1 risk-based capital 15.46 17.02 Total risk-based capital 18.52 20.31 Tier 1 leverage capital 10.48 10.76 Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets (3) 9.28 8.80 Average shareholders' equity to average total assets 12.03 11.88

Excludes PCI loans measured at fair value at acquisition if the timing and amount of cash flows expected to be collected from those sales can be reasonably estimated.

Includes $0.8 million and $2.9 million in PCI loans restructured as of June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively.

Refer to the "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

The tables that follow show average earning assets and interest bearing liabilities together with the average yield on the earning assets and the average rate of the interest bearing liabilities for the periods presented. The interest and related yields presented are on a fully taxable-equivalent basis and are therefore non-GAAP measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for more information.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 Avg Balance Interest Avg Yield/Rate Avg Balance Interest Avg Yield/Rate ASSETS Loans (1) $ 3,387,323 $ 43,559 5.16 % $ 3,296,665 $ 42,210 5.19 % Loans held for sale 1,965 21 4.29 % 611 7 4.65 % Securities: Taxable investment securities (2) 3,000 27 3.61 % 3,000 28 3.79 % Tax-exempt investment securities (2) 459,996 4,513 3.94 % 659,187 5,732 3.53 % Mortgage-backed and related securities (2) 1,680,109 13,246 3.16 % 1,647,564 12,474 3.07 % Total securities 2,143,105 17,786 3.33 % 2,309,751 18,234 3.20 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments 52,311 440 3.37 % 53,764 355 2.68 % Interest earning deposits 66,017 411 2.50 % 64,690 386 2.42 % Federal funds sold 3,365 39 4.65 % 7,635 47 2.50 % Total earning assets 5,654,086 62,256 4.42 % 5,733,116 61,239 4.33 % Cash and due from banks 78,757 83,147 Accrued interest and other assets 534,835 513,738 Less: Allowance for loan losses (24,838 ) (27,060 ) Total assets $ 6,242,840 $ 6,302,941 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Savings accounts $ 365,205 262 0.29 % $ 360,664 258 0.29 % Certificates of deposits 1,119,464 5,861 2.10 % 1,154,203 5,697 2.00 % Interest bearing demand accounts 1,969,593 5,334 1.09 % 1,982,891 5,286 1.08 % Total interest bearing deposits 3,454,262 11,457 1.33 % 3,497,758 11,241 1.30 % Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 755,748 3,899 2.07 % 816,389 4,457 2.21 % Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 98,469 1,410 5.74 % 98,428 1,400 5.77 % Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,247 718 4.78 % 60,246 729 4.91 % Other borrowings 14,530 57 1.57 % 16,788 75 1.81 % Total interest bearing liabilities 4,383,256 17,541 1.61 % 4,489,609 17,902 1.62 % Noninterest bearing deposits 1,014,746 986,343 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 73,494 89,768 Total liabilities 5,471,496 5,565,720 Shareholders' equity 771,344 737,221 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,242,840 $ 6,302,941 Net interest income (FTE) $ 44,715 $ 43,337 Net interest margin (FTE) 3.17 % 3.07 % Net interest spread (FTE) 2.81 % 2.71 %

Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.

For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.

Note: As of June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, loans totaling $16.4 million and $17.7 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 Avg Balance Interest Avg Yield/Rate Avg Balance Interest Avg Yield/Rate ASSETS Loans (1) $ 3,289,840 $ 41,320 4.98 % $ 3,286,664 $ 40,396 4.88 % Loans held for sale 633 8 5.01 % 1,841 25 5.39 % Securities: Taxable investment securities (2) 13,066 103 3.13 % 4,285 36 3.33 % Tax-exempt investment securities (2) 722,162 7,828 4.30 % 795,397 8,132 4.06 % Mortgage-backed and related securities (2) 1,434,982 10,394 2.87 % 1,418,114 10,086 2.82 % Total securities 2,170,210 18,325 3.35 % 2,217,796 18,254 3.27 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments 44,304 393 3.52 % 54,216 377 2.76 % Interest earning deposits 36,098 411 4.52 % 77,977 414 2.11 % Federal funds sold 16,967 97 2.27 % 16,072 77 1.90 % Total earning assets 5,558,052 60,554 4.32 % 5,654,566 59,543 4.18 % Cash and due from banks 79,544 78,623 Accrued interest and other assets 452,257 477,737 Less: Allowance for loan losses (26,231 ) (25,646 ) Total assets $ 6,063,622 $ 6,185,280 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Savings accounts $ 361,407 257 0.28 % $ 362,405 258 0.28 % Certificates of deposit 1,123,101 5,170 1.83 % 1,173,672 4,744 1.60 % Interest bearing demand accounts 1,968,786 4,908 0.99 % 1,953,904 4,495 0.91 % Total interest bearing deposits 3,453,294 10,335 1.19 % 3,489,981 9,497 1.08 % Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 612,134 3,066 1.99 % 654,153 3,108 1.88 % Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 98,385 1,431 5.77 % 98,346 1,423 5.74 % Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,245 699 4.60 % 60,244 684 4.50 % Other borrowings 16,405 81 1.96 % 9,651 30 1.23 % Total interest bearing liabilities 4,240,463 15,612 1.46 % 4,312,375 14,742 1.36 % Noninterest bearing deposits 1,034,556 1,064,797 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 47,234 48,699 Total liabilities 5,322,253 5,425,871 Shareholders' equity 741,369 759,409 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,063,622 $ 6,185,280 Net interest income (FTE) $ 44,942 $ 44,801 Net interest margin (FTE) 3.21 % 3.14 % Net interest spread (FTE) 2.86 % 2.82 %

Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.

For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.

Note: As of December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018, loans totaling $35.8 million and $32.5 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Avg Balance Interest Avg Yield/Rate ASSETS Loans (1) $ 3,285,756 $ 39,865 4.87 % Loans held for sale 1,794 19 4.25 % Securities: Taxable investment securities (2) 6,891 51 2.97 % Tax-exempt investment securities (2) 802,611 8,004 4.00 % Mortgage-backed and related securities (2) 1,439,810 10,210 2.84 % Total securities 2,249,312 18,265 3.26 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and equity investments 54,729 411 3.01 % Interest earning deposits 92,291 400 1.74 % Federal funds sold 16,251 71 1.75 % Total earning assets 5,700,133 59,031 4.15 % Cash and due from banks 75,560 Accrued interest and other assets 473,142 Less: Allowance for loan losses (24,558 ) Total assets $ 6,224,277 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Savings accounts $ 360,340 208 0.23 % Certificates of deposit 1,175,230 4,303 1.47 % Interest bearing demand accounts 1,981,427 4,070 0.82 % Total interest bearing deposits 3,516,997 8,581 0.98 % Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 692,386 3,007 1.74 % Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 98,306 1,407 5.74 % Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,243 658 4.38 % Other borrowings 9,283 33 1.43 % Total interest bearing liabilities 4,377,215 13,686 1.25 % Noninterest bearing deposits 1,045,298 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 50,843 Total liabilities 5,473,356 Shareholders' equity 750,921 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,224,277 Net interest income (FTE) $ 45,345 Net interest margin (FTE) 3.19 % Net interest spread (FTE) 2.90 %

Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.

For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.

Note: As of June 30, 2018, loans totaling $35.4 million were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Avg Balance Interest Avg Yield/Rate Avg Balance Interest Avg Yield/Rate ASSETS Loans (1) $ 3,342,244 $ 85,769 5.17 % $ 3,293,090 $ 79,266 4.85 % Loans held for sale 1,292 28 4.37 % 1,669 30 3.62 % Securities: Investment securities (taxable) (2) 3,000 55 3.70 % 23,022 278 2.44 % Investment securities (tax-exempt) (2) 559,041 10,245 3.70 % 803,844 16,004 4.01 % Mortgage-backed and related securities (2) 1,663,926 25,720 3.12 % 1,498,151 21,104 2.84 % Total securities 2,225,967 36,020 3.26 % 2,325,017 37,386 3.24 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost, and other investments 53,034 795 3.02 % 60,831 825 2.73 % Interest earning deposits 65,357 797 2.46 % 99,848 799 1.61 % Federal funds sold 5,489 86 3.16 % 14,759 120 1.64 % Total earning assets 5,693,383 123,495 4.37 % 5,795,214 118,426 4.12 % Cash and due from banks 80,940 76,789 Accrued interest and other assets 523,926 483,086 Less: Allowance for loan losses (25,943 ) (22,791 ) Total assets $ 6,272,306 $ 6,332,298 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Savings deposits $ 362,947 520 0.29 % $ 357,073 392 0.22 % Time deposits 1,136,738 11,558 2.05 % 1,172,658 8,198 1.41 % Interest bearing demand deposits 1,976,205 10,620 1.08 % 1,995,214 7,442 0.75 % Total interest bearing deposits 3,475,890 22,698 1.32 % 3,524,945 16,032 0.92 % Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 785,901 8,356 2.14 % 809,879 6,639 1.65 % Subordinated notes, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 98,448 2,810 5.76 % 98,287 2,805 5.76 % Trust preferred subordinated debentures, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 60,247 1,447 4.84 % 60,242 1,227 4.11 % Other borrowings 15,653 132 1.70 % 8,696 44 1.02 % Total interest bearing liabilities 4,436,139 35,443 1.61 % 4,502,049 26,747 1.20 % Noninterest bearing deposits 1,000,623 1,031,065 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 81,167 47,034 Total liabilities 5,517,929 5,580,148 Shareholders' equity 754,377 752,150 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,272,306 $ 6,332,298 Net interest income (FTE) $ 88,052 $ 91,679 Net interest margin on average earning assets (FTE) 3.12 % 3.19 % Net interest spread (FTE) 2.76 % 2.92 %

Interest on loans includes net fees on loans that are not material in amount.

For the purpose of calculating the average yield, the average balance of securities is presented at historical cost.

Note: As of June 30, 2019 and 2018, loans totaling $16.4 million and $35.4 million, respectively, were on nonaccrual status. Our policy is to reverse previously accrued but unpaid interest on nonaccrual loans; thereafter, interest income is recorded to the extent received when appropriate.

The following tables set forth the reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity, book value per share to tangible book value per share, net interest income to net interest income adjusted to a fully taxable-equivalent basis assuming a 21% marginal tax rate for interest earned on tax-exempt assets such as municipal loans and investment securities, along with the calculation of total revenue, adjusted noninterest expense, efficiency ratio (FTE), net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread (FTE) for the applicable periods presented.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 2019 2018 2019 2018 June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on average tangible common equity: Net income $ 18,610 $ 18,817 $ 17,381 $ 20,303 $ 20,203 $ 37,427 $ 36,454 After-tax amortization expense 892 931 970 1,010 1,049 1,823 2,138 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders $ 19,502 $ 19,748 $ 18,351 $ 21,313 $ 21,252 $ 39,250 $ 38,592 Average shareholders' equity $ 771,344 $ 737,221 $ 741,369 $ 759,409 $ 750,921 $ 754,377 $ 752,150 Less: Average intangibles for the period (217,266 ) (218,438 ) (219,645 ) (220,956 ) (222,342 ) (217,849 ) (223,021 ) Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 554,078 $ 518,783 $ 521,724 $ 538,453 $ 528,579 $ 536,528 $ 529,129 Return on average tangible common equity 14.12 % 15.44 % 13.95 % 15.70 % 16.13 % 14.75 % 14.71 % Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per share: Common equity at end of period $ 787,765 $ 758,033 $ 731,291 $ 752,506 $ 751,810 $ 787,765 $ 751,810 Less: Intangible assets at end of period (216,587 ) (217,716 ) (218,895 ) (220,125 ) (221,533 ) (216,587 ) (221,533 ) Tangible common shareholders' equity at end of period $ 571,178 $ 540,317 $ 512,396 $ 532,381 $ 530,277 $ 571,178 $ 530,277 Total assets at end of period $ 6,372,870 $ 6,217,196 $ 6,123,494 $ 6,105,354 $ 6,250,173 $ 6,372,870 $ 6,250,173 Less: Intangible assets at end of period (216,587 ) (217,716 ) (218,895 ) (220,125 ) (221,533 ) (216,587 ) (221,533 ) Tangible assets at end of period $ 6,156,283 $ 5,999,480 $ 5,904,599 $ 5,885,229 $ 6,028,640 $ 6,156,283 $ 6,028,640 Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets 9.28 % 9.01 % 8.68 % 9.05 % 8.80 % 9.28 % 8.80 % Common shares outstanding end of period 33,749 33,718 33,725 35,160 35,084 33,749 35,084 Tangible book value per common share $ 16.92 $ 16.02 $ 15.19 $ 15.14 $ 15.11 $ 16.92 $ 15.11 Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio (FTE), net interest margin to net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread to net interest spread (FTE): Net interest income (GAAP) $ 43,131 $ 41,125 $ 42,410 $ 42,410 $ 43,111 $ 84,256 $ 87,244 Tax equivalent adjustments: Loans 598 598 599 590 583 1,196 1,165 Investment securities (tax-exempt) 986 1,614 1,933 1,801 1,651 2,600 3,270 Net interest income (FTE) (1) 44,715 43,337 44,942 44,801 45,345 88,052 91,679 Noninterest income 11,254 9,538 10,134 10,022 11,007 20,792 20,617 Nonrecurring income (2) (557 ) 171 (66 ) 741 (304 ) (386 ) 523 Total revenue $ 55,412 $ 53,046 $ 55,010 $ 55,564 $ 56,048 $ 108,458 $ 112,819 Noninterest expense $ 29,700 $ 29,627 $ 30,196 $ 28,962 $ 29,274 $ 59,327 $ 60,941 Pre-tax amortization expense (1,129 ) (1,179 ) (1,228 ) (1,279 ) (1,328 ) (2,308 ) (2,706 ) Nonrecurring expense (3) (67 ) 18 (264 ) (507 ) (1,287 ) (49 ) (2,465 ) Adjusted noninterest expense $ 28,504 $ 28,466 $ 28,704 $ 27,176 $ 26,659 $ 56,970 $ 55,770 Efficiency ratio 52.95 % 56.00 % 54.70 % 51.11 % 49.54 % 54.43 % 51.46 % Efficiency ratio (FTE) (1) 51.44 % 53.66 % 52.18 % 48.91 % 47.56 % 52.53 % 49.43 % Average earning assets $ 5,654,086 $ 5,733,116 $ 5,558,052 $ 5,654,566 $ 5,700,133 $ 5,693,383 $ 5,795,214 Net interest margin 3.06 % 2.91 % 3.03 % 2.98 % 3.03 % 2.98 % 3.04 % Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.17 % 3.07 % 3.21 % 3.14 % 3.19 % 3.12 % 3.19 % Net interest spread 2.69 % 2.56 % 2.68 % 2.65 % 2.75 % 2.63 % 2.77 % Net interest spread (FTE) (1) 2.81 % 2.71 % 2.86 % 2.82 % 2.90 % 2.76 % 2.92 %

These amounts are presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis and are non-GAAP measures.

These adjustments may include net gain and loss on sale of securities available for sale, loss on fair value hedge, other-than-temporary impairment charges and additional bank owned life insurance income realized as a result of the death benefits for a retired covered officer, in the periods where applicable.

These adjustments may include acquisition expenses, foreclosure expenses and branch closure expenses, in the periods where applicable.

