Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings





COLDWATER, Mich., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink:SOMC) announced second quarter 2019 net income of $2,326,000, or $1.01 per share, compared to net income of $2,216,000, or $0.96 per share, for the second quarter of 2018. Southern earned $4,246,000, or $1.84 per share, for the six-month period ending June 30, 2019 compared to $4,018,000, or $1.74 per share, for the same six-month period a year ago.



John H. Castle, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., stated, "We are pleased with our second quarter and year-to-date performance, which resulted in record first and second quarter earnings and solid returns for our shareholders."

Total consolidated assets at June 30, 2019 were $779.0 million compared to $738.8 million at December 31, 2018.

The allowance for loan losses was $5,157,000, or 0.95% of loans at June 30, 2019 and $4,987,000, or 0.91% of loans at June 30, 2018. Net charge offs totaled $107,000 for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $6,000 for the second quarter of 2018. For the six-month period ending June 30, 2019, net charge offs totaled $110,000, compared to $22,000 for the same period of 2018. No provision for loan losses was required during the second quarter of 2019. For the first six months of 2019, $150,000 of loan loss provision was recorded.

The annualized return on average assets for the six-month periods ending June 30, 2019 and 2018 was 1.10% and 1.12%, respectively. The annualized return on average equity was 10.94% for the first six months of 2019 compared to 11.36% for the same period of 2018. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the six-month periods ending June 30, 2019 and 2018 was 3.73% and 3.83%, respectively.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. It operates 14 branches within Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties, providing a broad range of consumer, business and wealth management services throughout the region.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words or phrases such as "expected," "begin," and other similar words or expressions. All statements with reference to a future time period are forward-looking. Management's determination of the provision and allowance for loan losses and other accounting estimates, such as the carrying value of goodwill, other real estate owned and mortgage servicing rights and the fair value of investment securities (including whether any impairment on any investment security is temporary or other-than-temporary and the amount of any impairment), involves judgments that are inherently forward-looking. There can be no assurance that future loan losses will be limited to the amounts estimated. Our ability sell other real estate owned at its carrying value or at all, successfully implement new programs and initiatives, increase efficiencies, maintain our current level of deposits and other sources of funding, respond to declines in collateral values and credit quality, and improve profitability is not entirely within our control and is not assured. The future effect of changes in the financial and credit markets and the national and regional economy on the banking industry, generally, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., specifically, are also inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extend, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)

June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 72,358 $ 54,741 Federal funds sold 264 1,065 Securities available for sale 111,307 101,439 Loans held for sale 154 - Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $5,157 - 2019 ($5,117 - 2018) 538,041 526,857 Premises and equipment, net 14,284 14,296 Accrued interest receivable 3,350 3,294 Net cash surrender value of life insurance 15,880 15,685 Goodwill 13,422 13,422 Other intangible assets, net 309 327 Other assets 9,601 7,705 TOTAL ASSETS $ 778,970 $ 738,831 LIABILITIES Deposits : Non-interest bearing $ 133,275 $ 129,923 Interest bearing 499,885 475,970 Total deposits 633,160 605,893 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and overnight borrowings 11,477 15,342 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 11,044 8,414 Other borrowings 38,000 28,500 Subordinated debentures 5,155 5,155 Total liabilities 698,836 663,304 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, 100,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $2.50 par value: Authorized - 5,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding - 2,315,043 shares in 2019

(2,315,505 shares in 2018) 5,782

5,783 Additional paid-in capital 15,099 15,246 Retained earnings 59,173 55,972 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss), net 551 (1,301 ) Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan shares (471 ) (173 ) Total shareholders' equity 80,134 75,527 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 778,970 $ 738,831





Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 7,178 $ 6,716 $ 14,023 $ 13,054 Federal funds sold and balances with banks 373 75 762 162 Securities: Taxable 448 311 847 638 Tax-exempt 193 226 396 457 Total interest income 8,192 7,328 16,028 14,311 Interest expense: Deposits 1,297 705 2,448 1,296 Other 316 316 621 627 Total interest expense 1,613 1,021 3,069 1,923 Net interest income 6,579 6,307 12,959 12,388 Provision for loan losses - - 150 - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,579 6,307 12,809 12,388 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 496 385 982 767 Trust fees 514 473 1,017 957 Net gains on loan sales 92 180 180 311 Net gains on investment security sales 161 - 207 - Earnings on life insurance assets 98 101 195 196 ATM and debit card fee income 361 365 680 704 Other 165 115 307 130 Total non-interest income 1,887 1,619 3,568 3,065 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 3,433 3,199 6,830 6,356 Occupancy, net 325 359 714 756 Equipment 266 286 530 558 Printing, postage and supplies 99 78 205 200 Telecommunication expenses 93 73 195 146 Professional and outside services 374 413 690 735 Software maintenance 397 368 801 735 ATM expenses 137 124 244 267 Other 519 523 1,086 1,070 Total non-interest expense 5,643 5,423 11,295 10,823 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 2,823 2,503 5,082 4,630 Federal income tax provision 497 287 836 612 NET INCOME $ 2,326 $ 2,216 $ 4,246 $ 4,018 Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.01 $ 0.96 $ 1.84 $ 1.74 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 1.01 0.96 1.84 1.74 Dividends Declared Per Common Share 0.23 0.22 0.45 0.43

