Quantcast

See headlines for SOMC
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 24, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


    COLDWATER, Mich., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink:SOMC) announced second quarter 2019 net income of $2,326,000, or $1.01 per share, compared to net income of $2,216,000, or $0.96 per share, for the second quarter of 2018.  Southern earned $4,246,000, or $1.84 per share, for the six-month period ending June 30, 2019 compared to $4,018,000, or $1.74 per share, for the same six-month period a year ago.   

    John H. Castle, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., stated, "We are pleased with our second quarter and year-to-date performance, which resulted in record first and second quarter earnings and solid returns for our shareholders."

    Total consolidated assets at June 30, 2019 were $779.0 million compared to $738.8 million at December 31, 2018.    

    The allowance for loan losses was $5,157,000, or 0.95% of loans at June 30, 2019 and $4,987,000, or 0.91% of loans at June 30, 2018.  Net charge offs totaled $107,000 for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $6,000 for the second quarter of 2018.  For the six-month period ending June 30, 2019, net charge offs totaled $110,000, compared to $22,000 for the same period of 2018.  No provision for loan losses was required during the second quarter of 2019.  For the first six months of 2019, $150,000 of loan loss provision was recorded. 

    The annualized return on average assets for the six-month periods ending June 30, 2019 and 2018 was 1.10% and 1.12%, respectively.  The annualized return on average equity was 10.94% for the first six months of 2019 compared to 11.36% for the same period of 2018.  The tax equivalent net interest margin for the six-month periods ending June 30, 2019 and 2018 was 3.73% and 3.83%, respectively.

    Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust.  It operates 14 branches within Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties, providing a broad range of consumer, business and wealth management services throughout the region. 

    This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words or phrases such as "expected," "begin," and other similar words or expressions.  All statements with reference to a future time period are forward-looking.  Management's determination of the provision and allowance for loan losses and other accounting estimates, such as the carrying value of goodwill, other real estate owned and mortgage servicing rights and the fair value of investment securities (including whether any impairment on any investment security is temporary or other-than-temporary and the amount of any impairment), involves judgments that are inherently forward-looking.  There can be no assurance that future loan losses will be limited to the amounts estimated.  Our ability sell other real estate owned at its carrying value or at all, successfully implement new programs and initiatives, increase efficiencies, maintain our current level of deposits and other sources of funding, respond to declines in collateral values and credit quality, and improve profitability is not entirely within our control and is not assured.  The future effect of changes in the financial and credit markets and the national and regional economy on the banking industry, generally, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., specifically, are also inherently uncertain.  These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extend, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.

    Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc.

    		  
    Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

    		  
       
    (In thousands, except share data)

    		  
      June 30,

    2019    		   December 31,

    2018    		  
    ASSETS            
    Cash and cash equivalents $ 72,358   $ 54,741  
    Federal funds sold   264     1,065  
    Securities available for sale   111,307     101,439  
    Loans held for sale   154     -  
    Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $5,157 - 2019 ($5,117 - 2018)   538,041     526,857  
    Premises and equipment, net   14,284     14,296  
    Accrued interest receivable   3,350     3,294  
    Net cash surrender value of life insurance   15,880     15,685  
    Goodwill   13,422     13,422  
    Other intangible assets, net   309     327  
    Other assets   9,601     7,705  
    TOTAL ASSETS $ 778,970   $ 738,831  
                 
    LIABILITIES            
    Deposits :            
    Non-interest bearing $ 133,275   $ 129,923  
    Interest bearing   499,885     475,970  
    Total deposits   633,160     605,893  
                 
    Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and overnight borrowings   11,477     15,342  
    Accrued expenses and other liabilities   11,044     8,414  
    Other borrowings   38,000     28,500  
    Subordinated debentures    5,155     5,155  
    Total liabilities   698,836     663,304  
                 
    SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY            
    Preferred stock, 100,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding   -     -  
    Common stock, $2.50 par value:            
    Authorized - 5,000,000 shares            
    Issued and outstanding - 2,315,043 shares in 2019

         (2,315,505 shares in 2018)    		   5,782      

    5,783    		  
    Additional paid-in capital   15,099     15,246  
    Retained earnings   59,173     55,972  
    Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss), net   551     (1,301 )
    Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan shares   (471 )   (173 )
    Total shareholders' equity   80,134     75,527  
    TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 778,970   $ 738,831  



    Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc.

    		  
    Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

    		  
       
    (In thousands, except per share data)

    		  
      Three Months Ended

    June 30,    		   Six Months Ended

    June 30,    		  
      2019   2018   2019   2018  
    Interest income:                        
    Loans, including fees $ 7,178   $ 6,716   $ 14,023   $ 13,054  
    Federal funds sold and balances with banks   373     75     762     162  
    Securities:                        
    Taxable   448     311     847     638  
    Tax-exempt   193     226     396     457  
    Total interest income   8,192     7,328     16,028     14,311  
                             
    Interest expense:                        
    Deposits   1,297     705     2,448     1,296  
    Other   316     316     621     627  
    Total interest expense   1,613     1,021     3,069     1,923  
    Net interest income   6,579     6,307     12,959     12,388  
    Provision for loan losses   -     -     150     -  
    Net interest income after provision for loan losses   6,579     6,307     12,809     12,388  
                             
    Non-interest income:                        
    Service charges on deposit accounts   496     385     982     767  
    Trust fees   514     473     1,017     957  
    Net gains on loan sales   92     180     180     311  
    Net gains on investment security sales   161     -     207     -  
    Earnings on life insurance assets   98     101     195     196  
    ATM and debit card fee income   361     365     680     704  
    Other   165     115     307     130  
    Total non-interest income   1,887     1,619     3,568     3,065  
                             
    Non-interest expense:                        
    Salaries and employee benefits   3,433     3,199     6,830     6,356  
    Occupancy, net   325     359     714     756  
    Equipment   266     286     530     558  
    Printing, postage and supplies   99     78     205     200  
    Telecommunication expenses   93     73     195     146  
    Professional and outside services   374     413     690     735  
    Software maintenance   397     368     801     735  
    ATM expenses   137     124     244     267  
    Other   519     523     1,086     1,070  
    Total non-interest expense   5,643     5,423     11,295     10,823  
    INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES   2,823     2,503     5,082     4,630  
    Federal income tax provision   497     287     836     612  
    NET INCOME $ 2,326   $ 2,216   $ 4,246   $ 4,018  
                             
    Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.01   $ 0.96   $ 1.84   $ 1.74  
    Diluted Earnings Per Common Share   1.01     0.96     1.84     1.74  
    Dividends Declared Per Common Share   0.23     0.22     0.45     0.43   

    CONTACT:  John H. Castle, CEO
(517) 279-5500

    Source: Southern Michigan Bancorp Inc

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: SOMC




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 8261.38
    9.98  ▲  0.12%
    DJIA 27254.78
    -94.41  ▼  0.35%
    S&P 500 3006.16
    0.69  ▲  0.02%
    Data as of Jul 24, 2019 | 10:08AM
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar