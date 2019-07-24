Quantcast

    SouthCrest Financial Group Reports Preliminary 2Q19 Earnings

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 24, 2019, 04:15:00 PM EDT


    ATLANTA, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brian D. Schmitt, Chief Executive Officer of SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. (SCSG:PK) announced today that the Company reported preliminary earnings of $1.05MM or $0.12/share for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. Excluding unusual items, primarily consisting of a loss on the sale of a former bank building, core earnings were $1.23MM or $0.15/share. The core results represent year over year quarterly earnings growth of over 20%, driven by loan growth and continued focus on expenses.

    "We are extremely pleased to experience earnings growth of over 25% in the first half of 2019 versus the first half of 2018. The pricing environment continues to remain challenging on both sides of the balance sheet. Atlanta has experienced significant changes in the banking landscape and the competition remains robust. We continue to look for ways to increase SouthCrest's influence in the Atlanta MSA while maintaining our primary focus of improving shareholder value and managing capital appropriately."

    Total assets were down to $528.5MM vs. $542.6MM in 1Q19, and vs. $541.3MM in 2Q18. Seasonality accounts for some of the decline in total assets during the quarter vs. 1Q, and there was one large municipal deposit that left the bank due to pricing competition. The cost of funds and cost of deposits were up just 3bps and 2bps respectively from 1Q19.

    The estimated Tier 1 Leverage ratio at the end of the quarter for SouthCrest Bank increased to 9.95%. On a fully converted basis (including the conversion of all preferred equity), TBV/share ended the quarter at $7.21 per share, up from $6.90 at the end of the first quarter. This metric will continue to be influenced by OCI changes resulting from the swings in interest rates. Currently, the impact to TBV by OCI is $0.07/share vs. -$0.16/share as of 1Q19. The current fully converted share count at the end of the quarter was 8.42 million shares, comprised of 6.36 million common shares and 2.06 million preferred shares. In addition, the Company still retains a small deferred tax asset valuation allowance related to state taxes that totals approximately $0.07/fully converted share.

    Asset quality ratios ticked up slightly during the quarter, with NPAs to assets increasing to 1.09% vs. 0.92% in 1Q19, excluding the $396,000 of a former bank building in OREO (this building was under contract and subsequently sold in early July). Including this building, 2Q19 NPAs/total assets were 1.17% of assets vs. 1.02% in 1Q19. Excluding the impact of the bank building in OREO, OREO balances were just $179,000.

    ABOUT SOUTHCREST

    SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company with over half a billion dollars in assets, headquartered in Atlanta, GA. The company operates a 9 branch network throughout Georgia through its subsidiary bank, SouthCrest Bank, N.A. The bank provides a full suite of retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth and commercial banking services, and online banking services. 

    FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

    This presentation may contain certain "forward-looking statements" that are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results and shareholder values to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include economic conditions, government regulation and legislation, changes in interest rates, credit quality, competition, and other risk factors. 

    Andy Borrmann

    Chief Financial Officer

    678.734.3505

     
    Statement of Operations ($000s, Unaudited)
      Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019
    Interest Income          
    Loans          
    Construction and Development $479 $560 $633 $609 $603
    Commercial Real Estate   1,696   1,776   1,819   1,800   1,834
    Commercial Loans   370   454   401   458   429
    Multi Family   28   27   20   19   32
    Residential Mortgage   1,116   1,119   1,167   1,176   1,101
    Consumer Loans   56   51   48   41   41
    County/Municipal Loans   23   23   25   25   22
    Loss Share Loans   79   70   64   62   61
    Investment Securities          
    Federal Funds/Overnight Funds $48 $41 $65 $82 $88
    Bank Owned CDs   6   7   7   7   6
    Investment Securities   1,214   1,181   1,187   1,168   1,111
    Total Interest Income $5,115 $5,311 $5,436 $5,447 $5,329
               
    Total Interest Expense $506 $586 $728 $746 $759
    Net Interest Income $4,609 $4,725 $4,708 $4,701 $4,570
    Provision for Loan Losses   0   46   0   0   0
    Net Interest Income after Loan Losses $4,609 $4,679 $4,708 $4,701 $4,570
               
    Other Income          
    Service Charges on Deposits $165 $169 $164 $156 $153
    NSF/Overdraft Fees   334   350   396   309   310
    Other Service Charges   63   62   65   65   70
    ATM/Billpay/DR Card Income   280   273   260   255   284
    Other Income   125   316   172   204   131
    Total Other Income $967 $1,170 $1,057 $989 $947
    Non-Interest Expense          
    Salaries, Other Comp (+ FAS123R) $1,969 $1,889 $1,822 $1,849 $1,842
    Employee Benefits   524   435   458   419   370
    Occupancy & FF&E Expense   590   621   588   621   570
    Professional Fees   156   305   136   170   274
    Data Processing   489   485   476   481   488
    Other Expense   832   693   724   649   613
    Total Noninterest Expenses $4,560 $4,428 $4,204 $4,189 $4,157
    Pre-Tax Income (Loss) $1,016 $1,421 $1,561 $1,501 $1,360
    Income Taxes   210   319   289   321   315
    Net Income $806 $1,102 $1,272 $1,180 $1,045



     
    Balance Sheet ($000s, Unaudited)
     
    Assets Q2 2018

    		   Q3 2018

    		   Q4 2018

    		   Q1 2019

    		   Q2 2019

    		  
    Current Assets                
    Cash & Due from Bank $18,408   $14,189   $20,168   $20,243   $30,930  
    Federal Funds/Overnight Funds   5,446     0     6,070     1,718     0  
    Bank Owned CDs   1,319     1,322     1,322     1,322     1,322  
    Investment Securities   169,924     166,632     162,936     161,561     141,013  
    Total Current Assets $195,097   $182,143   $190,496   $184,844   $173,265  
                         
    Loans          
    Construction and Development $34,157   $43,113   $40,420   $41,777   $40,040  
    Commercial Real Estate   134,653     148,219     144,329     144,178     153,527  
    Commercial Loans   29,873     29,997     29,452     28,177     28,036  
    Multi Family   2,230     1,518     1,466     1,438     1,970  
    Residential Mortgage   92,346     88,357     94,199     92,405     85,064  
    Consumer Loans   3,361     2,143     2,579     1,086     1,384  
    County/Municipal Loans   2,480     2,459     2,438     2,301     2,037  
    Loss Share Loans   4,480     3,466     4,030     3,975     3,933  
    Total Loans $303,581   $319,272   $318,914   $315,337   $315,991  
    Allowance for Loss   (3,037 )   (3,060 )   (3,042 )   (2,968 )   (3,022 )
    Net Loans $300,544   $316,212   $315,872   $312,369   $312,698  
    OREO   879     720     821     670     575  
    FDIC Indemnification   112     0     0     0     0  
    BOLI   21,640     21,773     21,909     22,039     22,186  
    Fixed Assets, net   9,970     9,733     9,511     9,268     9,180  
    Intangible Assets   152     126     116     107     100  
    Other Assets   12,880     13,365     11,759     13,336     10,083  
    Total Assets $541,274   $544,072   $550,484   $542,633   $528,503  
               
    Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity          
    Liabilities          
               
    Deposits          
    DDAs $97,587   $88,768   $106,821   $99,896   $98,229  
    Interest Bearing Demand   81,262     64,684     62,829     59,270     59,606  
    Celebration Checking   105,358     101,474     99,694     102,617     100,950  
    Money Market Accts   30,402     47,286     55,836     49,584     33,080  
    Savings   43,862     44,139     43,574     44,152     44,407  
    CDs Less Than $100k   57,600     57,349     56,864     56,664     56,256  
    CDs Greater than $100k   30,477     34,795     38,007     39,867     38,854  
    Total Deposits $446,548   $438,495   $463,625   $452,054   $431,382  
    Other Liabilities   1,874     2,115     1,493     2,492     2,583  
    Net Borrowings (Wholesale Funding)   40,000     50,641     30,000     30,000     33,795  
    Total Liabilities   $488,422     $491,251      $495,118     $484,546      $467,760  
    Total Equity   52,852     52,821     55,366     58,087     60,743  
    Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity   $541,274     $544,072     $550,484     $542,633     $528,503  



           
    Ratios      
      Q2 2018   Q3 2018   Q4 2018   Q1 2019   Q2 2019  
    ROAA 0.59%   0.81%   0.93%   0.86%   0.78%  
    ROAE 6.12%   8.35%   9.40%   8.32%   7.03%  
    NPAs/Assets (Core) 1.25%   1.11%   0.92%   0.92%   1.09%  
    Est. T1 Leverage (Bank)  8.56%   8.94%   9.16%   9.46%   9.95%  
    Total Common Shares 6,190,012   6,198,632   6,198,632   6,198,632   6,360,273  
    Total Preferred Shares 2,223,360   2,223,360   2,223,360   2,223,360   2,061,719  
    Total Common Equiv. Shares 8,413,372   8,421,992   8,421,992   8,421,992   8,421,992  
    NIM 3.73%   3.78%   3.79%   3.86%   3.75%  
    Cost of Deposits 0.25%   0.33%   0.44%   0.49%   0.51%  
    Loan/Deposit 68.0%   72.5%   68.8%   69.5%   73.4%  
    Employees 115   110   106   105   106  
    Loans in Atlanta MSA 61.6%   65.8%   65.3%   66.0%   67.4%  

    Source: SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc.

