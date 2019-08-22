Quantcast

See headlines for SCSG
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    SouthCrest Financial Group Announces New Chairman and Dividend Increase

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 22, 2019, 04:21:00 PM EDT


    ATLANTA, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SouthCrest Financial Group (SCSG:PK), the holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A., announced the appointment of Harold Wyatt III as its new Chairman of the Board, replacing Joan Cravey who remains on the Board of Directors, and Tony Scavuzzo as its Vice-Chairman.  

    CEO Brian D. Schmitt stated "First and most importantly, we want to thank Joan Cravey for her diligent service as the Chairwoman of the Board since 2011.  She stepped up during the time of maximum change for the Company, and helped guide it with a smooth hand through rough water during her tenure.  We are extremely excited to have Harold take the leading position on the Board to help push SouthCrest towards maximum performance."  Mr. Wyatt joined the Board in 2010, and has been the Vice Chairman of the Board since 2011.

    In addition, the Company announced an increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.05/share starting with the dividend that will be payable on November 15th 2019, to all shareholders of record on November 1, 2019.  

    ABOUT SOUTHCREST

    SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company with over half a billion dollars in assets, headquartered in Atlanta, GA. The company operates a 9 branch network throughout Georgia through its subsidiary bank, SouthCrest Bank, N.A. The bank provides a full suite of retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth and commercial banking services, and online banking services.

    FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

    This presentation may contain certain "forward-looking statements" that are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results and shareholder values to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include economic conditions, government regulation and legislation, changes in interest rates, credit quality, competition, and other risk factors.

    CONTACT

    Andy Borrmann

    Chief Financial Officer

    678.734.3505

    Source: SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc.

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: SCSG




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 7991.39
    -28.82  ▼  0.36%
    DJIA 26252.24
    49.51  ▲  0.19%
    S&P 500 2922.95
    -1.48  ▼  0.05%
    Data as of Aug 22, 2019
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar