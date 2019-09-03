Sound Community Bank Welcomes Erin Nicolaus as Senior Vice President, Human Resources & Talent Management



SEATTLE, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sound Community Bank welcomes Erin Nicolaus as Senior Vice President, Human Resources & Talent Management. Nicolaus oversees benefits, payroll, employee development, staffing, employee relations, and training.



Nicolaus brings 15+ years' experience in the human resources field in industries from insurance to manufacturing to banking. She holds several human resources related accreditations including Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) and Society of Human Resource Management - Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP). An extended native of Iowa, Nicolaus recently relocated with her family to the Seattle area in order to be close to family. She said, "I am passionate about organizations that invest in their employees and their communities. When I began looking at potential employers in the Seattle area, I knew it had to be the right fit. I came across Sound Community Bank and based on their history as a quality employer, commitment to equity as well as inclusiveness and diversity, I found it the perfect fit."

Sound Community Bank President & CEO, Laurie Stewart, remarked, "Erin epitomizes the ideals of a human resources manager. We are excited to have her on board."

Nicolaus is married with seven children in a blended family. Her hobbies include travel, water sports, kayaking, barbeques, biking, reading, and knitting.

Sound Community Bank is a full-service bank, providing personal and business banking services in communities across the greater Puget Sound region. The Seattle-based company operates banking offices in King, Pierce, Snohomish, Clallam and Jefferson Counties and on the web at www.soundcb.com. Sound Community Bank is a subsidiary of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC).

