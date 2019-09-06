Sotherly Hotels Inc. Provides Update on Impact From Hurricane Dorian





WILLIAMSBURG, Va., Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) (the "Company") today announced that it has experienced no significant property damage or injuries at its hotels located in the path of Hurricane Dorian. All hotels remained open during Hurricane Dorian serving the needs of guests and their communities. The Company will utilize its property, flood, and business interruption insurance policies as needed and available.



"Our thoughts and prayers are with the countless people and communities who have been impacted by Hurricane Dorian as they recover from this devastating storm," said Drew Sims, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Hurricane Dorian's path directly impacted travel throughout all of the Southeastern United States, which encompasses the majority of our portfolio, however we expect these travel disruptions to be short-term."

About SotherlyHotels Inc.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide, Marriott International, Inc., and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. For more information, please visit www.sotherlyhotels.com.

