Sophos Wins Multiple Channel Leadership Awards



Chief Executive Officer Kris Hagerman and Senior Vice President Kendra Krause Named CRN Top 100 Executives; Vice President Scott Barlow Named a Top Gun 51 Executive by Channel Partners

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos (LSE:SOPH), a global leader in network and endpoint security, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Sophos Chief Executive Officer Kris Hagerman and Senior Vice President of Global Channels Kendra Krause to its 2019 list of Top 100 Executives. Hagerman is also honored as one of CRN's 25 most influential executives and Krause is called out as a top 25 channel sales leader for the third consecutive year. These annual CRN awards recognize executives who are the IT channel's most effective leaders in influencing and driving the industry through cultural transformation, technology innovation and revenue growth.



Channel Partners also named Vice President of Global MSP Business Scott Barlow a Top Gun 51 executive for driving MSP partner success. Nominated by industry peers, Barlow tops the list as "one of the most customer-centric channel executives" and for "helping partners up their MSSP games."

"Sophos leads the market in delivering the most comprehensive and integrated portfolio of next generation cybersecurity solutions to protect against complex threats," said Hagerman. "Our world-class, channel-best leaders are unwavering in their commitment to ensuring partner success, and these awards are validation that we're arming partners with the industry's best cybersecurity solutions and technical expertise needed to meet customer's evolving needs."

The accolades are the latest in a recent series of channel recognitions. Already in 2019, 11 Sophos executives were named CRN Women of the Channel - the most from any dedicated IT security company - and six executives were named CRN Channel Chiefs. Sophos was also awarded Best Security Offering in Channel Partner Insight's 2019 MSP Innovation Awards.

"The IT channel is rapidly growing and navigating this fast-paced market often challenges solution providers and technology suppliers alike," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "The technology executives on CRN's 2019 Top 100 Executives list understand the IT channel's potential. They provide strategic and visionary leadership and unparalleled guidance to keep the IT channel moving in the right direction — regardless of the challenges that come their way."

The CRN Top 100 Executives list will be featured in the August 2019 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/Top100. Channel Partner's Top Gun 51 list is also available online at https://www.channelpartnersonline.com/gallery/top-gun-51.

