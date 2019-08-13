Quantcast

    Sonor Investments Limited Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 13, 2019, 11:48:00 AM EDT


    TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonor Investments Limited today reported its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

           
      6 months ended June 30   3 months ended June 30
               
      2019 2018   2019 2018
      $000 $000   $000 $000
               
    Revenue 4,115 3,598   3,657 3,618
               
    Net Income 3,832 3,363   3,539 3,502
     

    Michael Gardiner, Chairman and CEO, stated that as at June 30, 2019 the Company's assets totalled $69.3 million.  These assets included $10.0 million of marketable securities, $35.6 million in a private investment and $23.7 million of cash and cash equivalents.

    During the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company realized $26,000 of net capital gains on the sale of investments compared to $806,000 of net capital gains during the six months ended June 30, 2018.  During the three months ended June 30, 2019, Sonor realized $26,000 of net capital gains on the sale of investments compared to $56,000 of net capital gains during the corresponding period of the previous year. Revenue in fiscal 2019 included a dividend of $3,381,000 received in May, 2019 from Fairwater Capital Corporation. During fiscal 2018 a similar dividend was received in April, 2018.  During the three months ended June 30, 2019, a dividend of $3,146,000 was paid ($261,000 in 2018) to common shareholders.

    During the period under review, the Company has maintained net assets and qualified investments in excess of the amounts prescribed under the share conditions pertaining to the First Preference Shares in its capital stock.

           

    Sonor Investments Limited is an investment corporation located in Toronto, Canada.  The First Preference Shares of Sonor trade on The TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SNI.PR.A.

    Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

    Company Contacts:

    Mr. Michael Gardiner Ms. Rosabell Chung Hun
    Chairman and CEO Treasurer & CFO
    (416) 369-1499 (416) 369-1499

    Source: Sonor Investments Limited

