Quantcast

Sonoco Declares Regular Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

By GlobeNewswire,  July 17, 2019, 01:00:00 PM EDT


HARTSVILLE, S.C., July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Sonoco (NYSE:SON) today declared a $.43 per share quarterly common stock dividend. The dividend will be paid on September 10, 2019, to shareholders of record as of August 9, 2019.

According to Rob Tiede, president and chief executive officer, this is the 377th consecutive quarter, dating back to 1925, that the Company has paid dividends to shareholders.

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE:SON) is a global provider of a variety of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and displays and packaging supply chain services. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.4 billion, the Company has 23,000 employees working in approximately 300 operations in 36 countries, serving some of the world's best known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 2019 as well as Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies. For more information, visit www.sonoco.com

Contact:     Roger Schrum

                  +843-339-6018

                  roger.schrum@sonoco.com

Source: Sonoco Products Company

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: SON




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8213.92
-8.88  ▼  0.11%
DJIA 27280.44
-55.19  ▼  0.20%
S&P 500 2993.64
-10.40  ▼  0.35%
Data as of Jul 17, 2019 | 2:46PM
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar