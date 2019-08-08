Sonasoft (SSFT) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Consulting Services Books $650K in Orders





San Jose, California, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Sonasoft Corp. (OTCQB: SSFT), a leader in innovative artificial intelligence (AI) and data management solutions, today announced that it has booked $650K in orders in the previous month for its artificial intelligence (AI) professional consulting services. These orders are directly attributed to its recent acquisition of E-Connect Software, Inc., which was part of the Company's overall strategy to expand into the growing AI market.

"There is significant market demand for the services of our team of data engineers and AI experts," said Jay Sen, VP of Customer Success & Delivery and former CIO of E-Connect Software. "We just closed two contracts supporting clients with some very innovative AI initiatives. One of them involves helping a high-tech company integrate its revenue recognition process and then enhance it with custom-built analytics capabilities. With the same customer, we will also help build its data architecture with advanced data visualization. With another high-tech customer, we will help build a data lake from many data sources including various supply chains and assist the customer to mine this data with enterprise reporting. Our knowledge in data engineering, advanced analytics, and business intelligence and data warehousing (BI/DW) architectures secured these opportunities for Sonasoft."

Further updates regarding the Company and its artificial intelligence (AI), enterprise information archiving (EIA), and eDiscovery initiatives can be expected as plans continue to progress.

About Sonasoft

Based in Silicon Valley since 2003 Sonasoft is a public company ( SSFT ) providing solutions that create significant competitive advantages from data, the most valuable corporate asset in the digital economy. Our artificial intelligence platform and software capabilities harness data to enable businesses to accelerate and improve decision making, increase operational efficiency, and automate critical processes.

