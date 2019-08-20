Sonasoft (SSFT) and Predikly Partner to Provide Intelligent Process Automation Solutions





San Jose, California and Fremont, California, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE - Sonasoft Corp. (OTCQB: SSFT), a leader in innovative artificial intelligence (AI) and data management solutions, and Predikly, a Silicon Valley-based data innovation and robotic process automation (RPA) company, today announced a wide-ranging partnership to drive convergence of two of the most significant new technologies affecting markets today, AI and RPA. A key outcome of the partnership will be the acceleration of intelligent process automation (IPA) technologies and solutions that McKinsey & Company has identified as one of the approaches and capabilities that will drive "the next-generation operating model for the digital world."

Through the partnership, Predikly will leverage the unique cognitive intelligence capabilities of Sonasoft's NuGene AI platform to both add cognitive intelligence to Predikly's existing RPA bots, and create entirely new intelligent process automation (IPA) bots, a new generation of software robots that can perform both cognitive and rule-based tasks. Predikly will also license Sonasoft's NuGene AI platform to power Predikly's AI cloud.

Predikly is an innovative solution provider in the RPA space that builds custom AI-enabled RPA solutions for improving efficiency for its enterprise customers. Predikly is an authorized partner with the leading RPA platform, Automation Anywhere (AA). In addition to making significant contributions to Automation Anywhere's Bot Store, Predikly established a Center of Excellence (CoE) to further advance best practices, training, and reach in RPA.

Sonasoft is an artificial intelligence (AI) company that empowers enterprises to transform their data into AI-enhanced insights and solutions. Sonasoft offers both a cloud-based AI platform, NuGene, as well as a full spectrum of consulting services to accelerate the adoption to its AI solutions.

Sunil S Ranka, Founder of Predikly, said, "This partnership will help fill the gap between RPA and AI, which will allow existing RPA customers to convert to IPA with minimal investment. The partnership with Sonasoft will also enable us to provide Predikly Cloud, a world-class, cloud-based, AI solution to our customers, expanding both our revenue opportunity and our value proposition with them."

"Intelligent process automation (IPA) is the next big technology trend as well as a logical extension to the RPA Industry," said Frank Velasquez, CEO of Sonasoft. "As the RPA market evolves to AI-powered intelligent process automation solutions, this partnership will put Sonasoft in a strong position to accelerate revenue growth in key enterprise segments such as insurance and healthcare."

About Predikly

Predikly is a data innovation and RPA company. A Silver Partner with Automation Anywhere, Predikly helps advise, implement, and optimize artificial intelligence and analytics solutions. Based in California and with offices in India, Predikly has made a mark in the bot market with numerous bots to analyze sentiments and language translation. Predikly also provides platforms for diverse industries such as healthcare, media, and finance.

For further information about Predikly, please visit:



http://predikly.com/



About Sonasoft

Based in Silicon Valley since 2003 Sonasoft is a public company ( SSFT ) providing solutions that create significant competitive advantages from data, the most valuable corporate asset in the digital economy. Our artificial intelligence platform and software capabilities harness data to enable businesses to accelerate and improve decision making, increase operational efficiency, and automate critical processes.

For more information about Sonasoft, please visit:

https://www.sonasoft.com



For more information about Sonasoft's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions, please visit:

https://www.sonasoft.com/products/artificial-intelligence-ai/



For investor-specific information, please visit:



https://www.sonasoft.com/investors/



Investor Contact:

Mike Khanna, President

Sonasoft Corporation

Phone: (408) 708-4000

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the Company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Source: Sonasoft Corp.