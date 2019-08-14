Sonasoft (SSFT) Affirms Commitment to Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions by Appointing Ankur Garg to its Board of Directors





San Jose, California, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Sonasoft Corp. (OTCQB: SSFT), a leader in innovative artificial intelligence (AI) and data management solutions, today announced that it has appointed its artificial intelligence expert, Ankur Dinesh Garg, to its Board of Directors. Ankur Dinesh Garg is currently the AI Chief of Hotify, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sonasoft, which he co-founded and which he led as President and CEO prior to its acquisition. The appointment is effective immediately and affirms the Company's AI-centric strategy.

In addition to being the creator and chief architect for Sonasoft's AI platform, NuGene, Mr. Garg has vast experience in startups, business strategy, vertical solutions, and OEM agreements. Ankur is a member of Forbes Technology Council and holds advanced degrees in computer science from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

On a related note, Sonasoft Board member, Harkiran ‘Romi' Randhawa, has retired from the board after nearly 15 years of service. Romi will still contribute to the Company's success as an active member of Sonasoft's Advisory Board, where his business acumen and expertise in OEM relations and strategies will be shared with Sonasoft's officers.

"The burgeoning market for AI solutions, coupled with our superior AI platform and extensive servicing capabilities has created a tremendous growth opportunity for Sonasoft and its investors," said Ankur Garg. "My appointment to the Board will heighten my ability to contribute the knowledge and experience to the Company's future success that I have gained as a technology entrepreneur and business leader."

About Sonasoft

Based in Silicon Valley since 2003 Sonasoft is a public company ( SSFT ) providing solutions that create significant competitive advantages from data, the most valuable corporate asset in the digital economy. Our artificial intelligence platform and software capabilities harness data to enable businesses to accelerate and improve decision making, increase operational efficiency, and automate critical processes.

Source: Sonasoft Corp.