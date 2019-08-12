"Solving Your Brand's Grey Market and Counterfeit Issues on Amazon, Alibaba, Walmart - What You Need to Know" On-Demand Webinar Now Available



ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSS (NYSE American:DSS), ("DSS"), a leader in anti-counterfeit, authentication, and diversion protection technologies, announced today that a new Brand Protection series webinar, "Solving Your Brand's Grey Market and Counterfeit Issues on Amazon, Alibaba, Walmart - What You Need to Know" is now available on-demand. To view the free, online webinar visit HERE or copy this link into your address bar: https://lnkd.in/eu49R-k



Hosted by executives from DSS and Market Defense, LLC, the webinar uncovers the destructive activity of the online grey market and counterfeiters within e-commerce sites such as Amazon, Alibaba & Walmart. The panel discussion provides available solutions to help protect a brand owner's reputation and online business from unauthorized sellers, retail arbitrage, product diversion, and MAP (minimum advertised price) violations.

Introduced in the presentation also is new DSS technology called Sentinel, which allows any member of a brand owner's supply chain, including production facilities, distributors and consumers, to immediately authenticate product using their smartphone. Sentinel's product authentication and track and trace capabilities are enabled via an undefeatable, encrypted code on every package. In addition, Sentinel's technology strengthens supply chains with real-time, global track and trace technology utilizing the DSS blockchain platform.

ABOUT DOCUMENT SECURITY SYSTEMS, INC.

For over 16 years, Document Security Systems, Inc. ("DSS") has protected corporations, financial institutions, and governments from sophisticated and costly fraud. DSS' innovative anti-counterfeit, authentication, and brand protection solutions are deployed to prevent attacks which threaten products, digital presence, financial instruments, and identification. AuthentiGuard®, the Company's flagship product, provides authentication capability through a smartphone application so businesses can empower a wide range of employees, supply chain personnel, and consumers to track their brands and verify authenticity. For more information visit www.dsssecure.com.

