SolarWinds Orion Suite v3.0 Approved for Use Within the DoD



SolarWinds suite of monitoring products added to DoDIN APL

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced after rigorous testing, the SolarWinds® Orion® Suite v3.0 for federal government has been placed on the Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN) Approved Products List (APL). Earlier this year, the Orion Suite also received Common Criteria certification.



"SolarWinds has supported the WIN-T program and other DoD initiatives for years, and our commitment to the DoD's mission drives our investment in the credentialing process," said Mav Turner, group vice president, products, SolarWinds. "As the DoD focuses on network consolidation and modernization efforts, it will rely more heavily on certified products, such as the SolarWinds Orion Suite."

The Orion Suite for federal government v3.0 includes:

The Orion Suite 3.0 leverages the Orion Platform, a modular and highly scalable platform that unifies data from multiple IT layers into an application-centric view. The platform is designed to enable powerful, end-to-end hybrid IT management, and deliver multi-cloud visibility along with deep on-premises monitoring. It incorporates a simple drag-and-drop dashboard to visualize infrastructure and application relationships, helping IT professionals monitor, troubleshoot, and improve performance across hybrid environments. It also provides the flexibility to add modules as needs grow.

SolarWinds Solutions for Government

Pricing for SolarWinds software is available on the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Schedule and other contract vehicles.

U.S. Government certifications and approvals include Common Criteria, DoDIN APL, Army CoN, and Navy DADMS. Technical Requirements include FIPS compatibility, DISA STIGs, and National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST ® ).

). SolarWinds also has hundreds of built-in automated compliance reports, which meet the requirements of major auditing authorities, including DISA STIG, FISMA, NIST, and more.

The SolarWinds THWACK® online user community provides a number of out-of-the-box compliance report templates, available to download for free, designed to help users prepare for an inspection. THWACK also provides information on Smart Card and Common Access Card (CAC) product support.

For more product and GSA pricing information, and for a fully functional free trial of all above products, visit the SolarWinds Government Solutions page.

