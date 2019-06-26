SolarWinds Integrates AppOptics With Loggly and Papertrail to Enhance APM Solution



Introduces trace context in logs, helping reduce hours of application performance troubleshooting time down to minutes

AUSTIN, Texas, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced a new integration between AppOptics™, the company's SaaS-based application performance monitoring solution, and its Loggly® and Papertrail™cloud-hosted log monitoring and log analytics solutions. AppOptics together with Loggly and Papertrail now combine application performance management (APM), distributed tracing, and log management to help technology professionals identify performance and availability issues before they affect users, pinpoint the root cause, and significantly reduce mean time to repair (MTTR).



With the integration of SolarWinds AppOptics together with the company's Loggly and Papertrail products, technology professionals can easily transition from traces, down to the relevant logs with a single click, further reducing the time to troubleshoot performance problems.





In a busy application with thousands of requests per minute, it can be difficult to understand which logs belong to a specific request and which relate to the performance exception in question. Enabled by a shared agent across AppOptics, Loggly, and Papertrail, the new integration helps users avoid the manual, time-intensive work of reviewing countless logs, finding errors, and sorting through to guess the root cause. Now tech pros can have a clear, direct, and immediate view from specific application performance issues to all related logs and events. From automating application instrumentation to tracing requests from end to end and inserting a shared trace ID into the logs, these products come together to enable immediate identification of the precise logs involved.

"Troubleshooting is a massive pain point in application performance management, especially when you add a high volume of distributed apps to the mix. There are thousands of requests a minute and log lines so close together, it's incredibly time consuming to pinpoint the source of an issue," said Denny LeCompte, general manager, application management, SolarWinds. "By integrating AppOptics with Loggly and Papertrail, we help to eliminate the guessing game from the process. Trace IDs can provide the necessary clarity, making our products faster, more precise, and better able to serve our tech pros so they can decrease time spent troubleshooting."

From the trace view in AppOptics, users simply click "search logs" and jump into Loggly or Papertrail to find directly related logs and messages pertaining to the trace ID immediately available. Working from Loggly or Papertrail, the trace ID from AppOptics is automatically inserted in the exception log line. With the trace ID in the log line, the Loggly or Papertrail user can find all the relevant logs and identify the issue.

The integrated SolarWinds® APM products are designed to help tech pros managing applications, whether they're application operations engineers responding to alerts and resolving them quickly, developers debugging application issues using logs, or DevOps teams identifying errors while building solutions.

Pricing and Availability

AppOptics, Loggly, and Papertrail are part of the SolarWinds application performance management (APM) portfolio also including Pingdom®. These products can be used individually to help ensure the performance and availability of custom applications and websites or used together to maintain full-stack visibility.

For more information on SolarWinds APM products and pricing, visit the SolarWinds website or call +1-866-530-8100.

