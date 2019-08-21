SolarWinds Expands IT Service Management Offering With SolarWinds Discovery



By leveraging agent and agentless discovery technologies, SolarWinds Discovery gives organizations a greater and more up-to-date picture of their technology landscape

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced the launch of SolarWinds® Discovery. SolarWinds Discovery is a SaaS-based solution providing organizations with an accurate, powerful, and cost-effective way to discover, map, and manage their software and hardware assets, and improve their service delivery.



SolarWinds Discovery fully integrates with SolarWinds Service Desk to provide insights allowing IT professionals to proactively address potential risks to IT services availability and stay more compliant with software licensing contracts. The combined solution of agent and agentless technology, allows customers to both discover and start managing assets, and gain deeper visibility into critical assets. With a set of integrations to other configuration management solutions, the agentless SolarWinds Discovery Scanner is built to scan an entire network to collect information on all of IP connected devices, such as servers, routers, switches, firewalls, storage arrays, VMware® hosts, VMs and printers.

"SolarWinds Discovery was built with the idea to maximize the value of IT asset management, ITSM, and IT operations management by providing real-time data for on-premises and cloud assets, dependencies, and business services," said Steve Stover, vice president, product - ITSM, SolarWinds. "By leveraging this data and infusing it with artificial intelligence, we hope organizations of all sizes are able to mitigate risks, stay compliant with software purchases, and capture data insights to help make more informed business decisions. As we grow within the SolarWinds product portfolio, our vision for the future of Discovery is a SaaS solution that operates at cloud scale to lower the total cost of ownership of managing on-premises or hosted solutions."

Often an organization's ITSM strategy is focused on the incoming tickets, without thinking through the connection to the hardware and software mentioned within the ticket. With employee experience becoming more and more critical to retaining employees, it's important to begin to understand how technology supports employees through the IT services provided. SolarWinds Discovery is automated asset discovery with a versatile set of solutions to help IT teams map and manage hardware and software assets, collecting numerous data points and producing the insights that drive technology operations.

SolarWinds Discovery agent can collect over 200 data points from Windows® and Apple® computers and servers, as well as iOS® and Android® mobile devices. The solution also includes out-of-the-box integrations to Microsoft® SCCM, VMware vCenter® and Chrome® OS, with the ability to import data from key configuration management sources, allowing organizations to consolidate and continuously update their asset data and make it available within the SolarWinds Service Desk.

Per IDC®, "By 2022, 60%+ of global GDP will be digitized, with growth in every industry driven by digitally enhanced offerings, operations, and relationships and almost $7 trillion in IT-related spending in 2019-2022."1 With the investments and reliance on technology continuing to grow, an organization's technology footprint will scale to stay competitive in a world that is becoming more heavily digitized - and the need to discover, map and manage technology assets that support digital services will increase in parallel.

1 IDC FutureScape: Worldwide IT Industry 2019 Predictions, Oct 2018 - IDC FutureScape - Doc # US44403818





