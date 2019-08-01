Quantcast

SolarWinds Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results

August 01, 2019


AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today reported results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

On a GAAP basis, reflecting our adoption of the new standard ASC 606 effective January 1, 2019:

  • Total revenue for the second quarter of $228.7 million, representing 13.4% growth on a reported basis.



  • Total recurring revenue for the second quarter of $189.6 million, representing 15.6% growth on a reported basis. Total recurring revenue includes:



    • Maintenance revenue for the second quarter of $110.8 million, representing 12.2% growth on a reported basis.



    • Subscription revenue for the second quarter of $78.8 million, representing 20.8% growth on a reported basis.



  • Net loss for the second quarter of $2.1 million.

On a non-GAAP basis:

  • Non-GAAP total revenue for the second quarter of $230.6 million, representing 13.7% year-over-year growth and 15.4% year-over-year growth on a constant currency basis.



  • Non-GAAP total recurring revenue for the second quarter of $191.4 million, representing 15.9% year-over-year growth and 17.8% year-over-year growth on a constant currency basis. Non-GAAP total recurring revenue includes:



    • Non-GAAP maintenance revenue for the second quarter of $110.8 million, representing 11.3% growth on a reported basis.



    • Non-GAAP subscription revenue for the second quarter of $80.6 million, representing 22.9% growth on a reported basis.



  • Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of $110.9 million, representing a margin of 48.1% of non-GAAP total revenue.

For a reconciliation of our GAAP to non-GAAP results including adjustments for the impact of ASC 606, please see the tables below.

"We are very pleased with our second quarter performance. We accelerated our top- and bottom-line growth, that resulted in total non-GAAP revenue and Adjusted EBITDA results that were well above our outlook," said Kevin Thompson, SolarWinds' President & Chief Executive Officer. "We also began to attack the opportunity we now have within the IT service management space following the close of the Samanage acquisition during the second quarter and we are excited about the additional avenue of growth this opens up for us."

"In addition to our strong quarter of revenue growth, we expanded our Adjusted EBITDA margin despite the dilutive impact of the Samanage acquisition. We were able to drive this margin improvement while also increasing our percentage of total non-GAAP revenue coming from non-GAAP subscription revenue to 35% and our percentage of total non-GAAP recurring revenue to 83%. We believe that this reflects the power of our business model and its inherent efficiencies and leverage,"  said Bart Kalsu, SolarWinds' Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Additional highlights for the second quarter of 2019 include:

  • SolarWinds introduced SolarWinds Service Desk (SWSD), making IT service management (ITSM) accessible to companies of all sizes through the availability of affordable and easy to use service desk software that helps them address the mounting pressures associated with digital business transformation and process automation. SWSD is based on technology acquired from Samanage during the second quarter.



  • SolarWinds announced the launch of SolarWinds Security Event Manager (SEM), a simple, powerful, and affordable SIEM solution designed to help IT security professional strengthen their security posture by providing increased visibility into cyber-security activity. SEM, which replaces SolarWinds Log & Event Manager, can be used to collect and normalize event logs generated across on-premises networks and systems into a central location, detect and protect against advanced cyber-threats, respond to cyber-incidents with unique user-defined actions, and help demonstrate regulatory and industry compliance.



  • SolarWinds announced the launch of SolarWinds Passportal suite, a unified set of password management and privileged client knowledge management tools, adding to its IT security product portfolio.

Balance Sheet

At June 30, 2019, total cash and cash equivalents were $155.3 million and total debt was $1.9 billion.

The financial results included in this press release are preliminary and pending final review by the company and its external auditors. Financial results will not be final until SolarWinds files its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period. Information about SolarWinds' use of non-GAAP financial measures is provided below under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Financial Outlook

As of August 1, 2019, SolarWinds is providing its financial outlook for the third quarter of 2019 and full year 2019. The financial information below represents forward-looking non-GAAP financial information, including an estimate of non-GAAP revenue and revenue growth on a constant currency basis, adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2019 and for the full year 2019. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude, among other items mentioned below, stock-based compensation expense and related employer-paid payroll taxes, amortization and costs related to non-recurring items. We have not reconciled our estimates of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measure as a result of uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, these excluded items in future periods. Accordingly, reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort, although it is important to note that these excluded items could be material to our results computed in accordance with GAAP in future periods. Our reported results provide reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest GAAP equivalents.

Financial Outlook for Third Quarter of 2019

SolarWinds' management currently expects to achieve the following results for the third quarter of 2019 under ASC 606:

  • Non-GAAP total revenue in the range of $241.5 to $246.0 million, representing growth over the third quarter of 2018 non-GAAP total revenue of 13% to 15%, or 14% to 16% on a constant currency basis assuming the same average foreign currency exchange rates as those in the third quarter of 2018.



  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $112.0 to $113.5 million, representing approximately 46% of non-GAAP total revenue.



  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.19 to $0.20.



  • Weighted average outstanding diluted shares of approximately 311.5 million.

Financial Outlook for Full Year 2019

SolarWinds' management currently expects to achieve the following results for the full year 2019 under ASC 606:

  • Non-GAAP total revenue in the range of $938.0 to $950.0 million, representing growth over 2018 non-GAAP revenue of 12% to 14%, or 13% to 15% on a constant currency basis assuming the same average foreign currency exchange rates as those in 2018.



  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $450.0 to $453.0 million, representing approximately 48% of non-GAAP total revenue.



  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.81 to $0.82.



  • Weighted average outstanding diluted shares of approximately 311.7 million.

Additional details on our outlook will be provided on the conference call.

Conference Call and Webcast

In conjunction with this announcement, SolarWinds will host a conference call today to discuss its financial results and its business at 4:00 p.m. CT (5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT). A live webcast of the call will be available on the SolarWinds Investor Relations website at http://investors.solarwinds.com. A live dial-in will be available domestically at (866) 393-4306 and internationally at +1 (734) 385-2616. To access the live call, please dial in 5-10 minutes before the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will be available on a temporary basis shortly after the event on the SolarWinds Investor Relations website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our financial outlook for the third quarter and full year 2019 and our market opportunities. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by terms such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "seek," "should," "feel," "expect," "will," "would," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "continue," or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the following: (a) the inability to generate significant volumes of high quality sales leads from our digital marketing initiatives and convert such leads into new business at acceptable conversion rates; (b) the inability to sell products to new customers or to sell additional products or upgrades to our existing customers; (c) any decline in our renewal or net retention rates; (d) our inability to successfully identify, complete, and integrate acquisitions and manage our growth effectively, including our integration of the Samanage acquisition; (e) risks associated with our international operations; (f) our status as a controlled company; (g) the possibility that general economic conditions or uncertainty cause information technology spending to be reduced or purchasing decisions to be delayed; (h) the timing and success of new product introductions and product upgrades by SolarWinds or its competitors; (i) the possibility that our operating income could fluctuate and may decline as percentage of revenue as we make further expenditures to expand our operations in order to support additional growth in our business; (j) potential foreign exchange gains and losses related to expenses and sales denominated in currencies other than the functional currency of an associated entity; and (k) such other risks and uncertainties described more fully in documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2018 filed on February 25, 2019 and the Form 10-Q that SolarWinds anticipates filing on or before August 14, 2019. All information provided in this release is as of the date hereof and SolarWinds undertakes no duty to update this information except as required by law.

Adoption of the New Revenue Recognition Standard

Effective January 1, 2019, we adopted FASB Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") No. 2014-09 "Revenue from Contracts with Customers," or ASC 606, using the modified retrospective method. Results for reporting periods beginning after January 1, 2019 are presented in compliance with the new revenue recognition standard ASC 606. Historical financial results for reporting periods prior to 2019 are presented in conformity with amounts previously disclosed under the prior revenue recognition standard, ASC 605 "Revenue Recognition," or ASC 605. In the interest of comparability during the transition year to ASC 606, we present our financial results for the second quarter in accordance with both ASC 606 and ASC 605. Unless stated otherwise, year-over-year growth rates are calculated using financial results under ASC 606 for the current period and financial results under ASC 605 for the corresponding period in the prior year.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures to clarify and enhance our understanding, and aid in the period-to-period comparison, of our performance. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide supplemental information that is meaningful when assessing our operating performance because they exclude the impact of certain amounts that our management and board of directors do not consider part of core operating results when assessing our operational performance, allocating resources, preparing annual budgets and determining compensation. Accordingly, these non-GAAP financial measures may provide insight to investors into the motivation and decision-making of management in operating the business.

SolarWinds also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are used by investors and security analysts to (a) compare and evaluate its performance from period to period and (b) compare its performance to those of its competitors. These non-GAAP measures exclude certain items that can vary substantially from company to company depending upon their financing and accounting methods, the book value of their assets, their capital structures and the method by which their assets were acquired.

There are limitations associated with the use of these non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting and may not be completely comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences in the exact method of calculation between companies. Certain items that are excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures can have a material impact on operating and net income (loss).

As a result, these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the most comparable GAAP measures. SolarWinds' management and board of directors compensate for these limitations by using these non-GAAP financial measures as supplements to GAAP financial measures and by reviewing the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measure. Set forth in the tables below are the corresponding GAAP financial measures for each non-GAAP financial measure presented. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures that are set forth in the tables below.

Non-GAAP Revenue. We define non-GAAP subscription revenue, non-GAAP maintenance revenue, non-GAAP license revenue, and non-GAAP total revenue as subscription revenue, maintenance revenue, license revenue, and total revenue, respectively, excluding the impact of purchase accounting primarily from our take private transaction in early 2016 and the acquisitions of LOGICnow and Samanage. The non-GAAP revenue growth rates we provide are calculated using non-GAAP revenue from the comparable prior period. We monitor these measures to assess our performance because we believe our revenue growth rates would be overstated without these adjustments. We believe presenting non-GAAP subscription revenue, non-GAAP maintenance revenue, non-GAAP license revenue and non-GAAP total revenue aids in the comparability between periods and in assessing our overall operating performance.

Non-GAAP Revenue on a Constant Currency Basis. We provide non-GAAP revenue on a constant currency basis to provide a framework for assessing our performance and expectations regarding future performance excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current period results and future period estimated results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. Dollars are converted into U.S. Dollars at the average exchange rates in effect during the corresponding prior period presented. We believe that providing non-GAAP revenue on a constant currency basis facilitates the comparison of non-GAAP revenue to prior periods.

Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue and Non-GAAP Operating Income. We provide non-GAAP cost of revenue and non-GAAP operating income and related non-GAAP margins using non-GAAP revenue as discussed above and excluding such items as the write-down of deferred revenue related to purchase accounting, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense and related employer-paid payroll taxes, acquisition and Sponsor related costs and restructuring charges and other. Management believes these measures are useful for the following reasons:

  • Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets. We provide non-GAAP information that excludes expenses related to purchased intangible assets associated with our acquisitions. We believe that eliminating this expense from our non-GAAP measures is useful to investors, because the amortization of acquired intangible assets can be inconsistent in amount and frequency and is significantly impacted by the timing and magnitude of our acquisition transactions, which also vary in frequency from period to period. Accordingly, we analyze the performance of our operations in each period without regard to such expenses.



  • Stock-Based Compensation Expense and Related Employer-paid Payroll Taxes. We provide non-GAAP information that excludes expenses related to stock-based compensation and related employer-paid payroll taxes. We believe that the exclusion of stock-based compensation expense provides for a better comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies as the calculations of stock-based compensation vary from period to period and company to company due to different valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types. Employer-paid payroll taxes on stock-based compensation is dependent on our stock price and the timing of the taxable events related to the equity awards, over which our management has little control, and does not correlate to the core operation of our business. Because of these unique characteristics of stock-based compensation and related employer-paid payroll taxes, management excludes these expenses when analyzing the organization's business performance.



  • Acquisition and Sponsor Related Costs. We exclude certain expense items resulting from our take private transaction in early 2016 and other acquisitions, such as legal, accounting and advisory fees, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, costs related to integrating the acquired businesses, deferred compensation, severance and retention expense. We consider these adjustments, to some extent, to be unpredictable and dependent on a significant number of factors that are outside of our control. Furthermore, acquisitions result in operating expenses that would not otherwise have been incurred by us in the normal course of our organic business operations. We believe that providing these non-GAAP measures that exclude acquisition and Sponsor related costs, allows users of our financial statements to better review and understand the historical and current results of our continuing operations, and also facilitates comparisons to our historical results and results of less acquisitive peer companies, both with and without such adjustments.



  • Restructuring Charges and Other. We provide non-GAAP information that excludes restructuring charges such as severance and the estimated costs of exiting and terminating facility lease commitments, as they relate to our corporate restructuring and exit activities and charges related to the separation of employment with executives of the Company. These charges are inconsistent in amount and are significantly impacted by the timing and nature of these events. Therefore, although we may incur these types of expenses in the future, we believe that eliminating these charges for purposes of calculating the non-GAAP financial measures facilitates a more meaningful evaluation of our operating performance and comparisons to our past operating performance.

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share.We believe that the use of non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share is helpful to our investors to clarify and enhance their understanding of past performance and future prospects. Non-GAAP net income (loss) is calculated as net income (loss) excluding the adjustments to non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP cost of revenue and non-GAAP operating income, losses on extinguishment of debt, certain other non-operating gains and losses and the income tax effect of the non-GAAP exclusions. We define non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share as non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by the non-GAAP weighted average outstanding common shares, proforma, which is calculated as if to reflect the conversion of Class A Common Stock and shares issued for accrued dividends and shares issued at our initial public offering as if each occurred at the beginning of each respective period.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin. We regularly monitor adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, as it is a measure we use to assess our operating performance. We define adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss, excluding the impact of purchase accounting on total revenue, amortization of acquired intangible assets and developed technology, depreciation expense, stock-based compensation expense and related employer-paid payroll taxes, restructuring and other charges, acquisition and Sponsor related costs, interest expense, net, debt extinguishment and refinancing costs, unrealized foreign currency (gains) losses, and income tax expense (benefit). We define adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA divided by non-GAAP revenue. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are: although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements; adjusted EBITDA excludes the impact of the write-down of deferred revenue due to purchase accounting in connection with our acquisition, and therefore includes revenue that will never be recognized under GAAP; adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debt; adjusted EBITDA does not reflect tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us; and other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate adjusted EBITDA differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Unlevered Free Cash Flow . Unlevered free cash flow is a measure of our liquidity used by management to evaluate our business prior to the impact of our capital structure, purchases of property and equipment, acquisition and Sponsor related costs, restructuring costs, employer-paid payroll taxes on stock awards and other one time items, that can be used by us for strategic opportunities and strengthening our balance sheet. However, given our debt obligations, unlevered free cash flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenses.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT infrastructure management software. Our products give organizations worldwide, regardless of type, size or IT infrastructure complexity, the power to monitor and manage the performance of their IT environments, whether on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid models. We continuously engage with all types of technology professionals—IT operations professionals, DevOps professionals, and managed service providers (MSPs)—to understand the challenges they face maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures. The insights we gain from engaging with them, in places like our THWACK online community, allow us to build products that solve well-understood IT management challenges in ways that technology professionals want them solved. This focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT performance management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in network management software and MSP solutions. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

The SolarWinds, SolarWinds & Design, Orion, and THWACK trademarks are the exclusive property of SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC or its affiliates, are registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks of (and may be registered trademarks of) their respective companies.

© 2019 SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. All rights reserved.

CONTACTS:

Investors:   Media:  
Dave Hafner

Phone: 385.374.7059

ir@solarwinds.com 		   Tiffany Nels

Phone: 512.682.9535

pr@solarwinds.com 		  



SolarWinds Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share information)

(Unaudited)

  June 30,   December 31,
       
  2019   2018
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents  $ 155,290     $ 382,620  
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $3,404 and $3,196 as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively  96,293     100,528  
Income tax receivable  732     893  
Prepaid and other current assets 27,756     16,267  
Total current assets 280,071     500,308  
Property and equipment, net  37,921     35,864  
Deferred taxes 6,854     6,873  
Goodwill  3,990,044     3,683,961  
Intangible assets, net  873,144     956,261  
Other assets, net  19,328     11,382  
Total assets $ 5,207,362     $ 5,194,649  
Liabilities and stockholders' equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable  $ 11,492     $ 9,742  
Accrued liabilities and other  49,022     52,055  
Accrued interest payable  846     290  
Income taxes payable  9,436     15,682  
Current portion of deferred revenue 289,203     270,433  
Current debt obligation 19,900     19,900  
Total current liabilities  379,899     368,102  
Long-term liabilities:      
Deferred revenue, net of current portion 29,323     25,699  
Non-current deferred taxes  128,815     147,144  
Other long-term liabilities 136,996     133,532  
Long-term debt, net of current portion 1,898,713     1,904,072  
Total liabilities 2,573,746     2,578,549  
Commitments and contingencies      
Stockholders' equity:      
Common stock, $0.001 par value: 1,000,000,000 shares authorized and 306,747,844 and 304,942,415 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively  307     305  
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value: 50,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively       
Additional paid-in capital 3,027,849     3,011,080  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 10,495     17,043  
Accumulated deficit  (405,035 )   (412,328 )
Total stockholders' equity 2,633,616     2,616,100  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity  $ 5,207,362     $ 5,194,649  



SolarWinds Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share information)

(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2019   2018   2019   2018
Revenue:              
Subscription $ 78,780     $ 65,238     $ 150,345     $ 128,291  
Maintenance 110,793     98,767     217,085     195,767  
Total recurring revenue 189,573     164,005     367,430     324,058  
License  39,175     37,713     77,110     74,573  
Total revenue  228,748     201,718     444,540     398,631  
Cost of revenue:              
Cost of recurring revenue 19,386     17,708     37,545     34,595  
Amortization of acquired technologies 43,972     43,967     87,789     88,286  
Total cost of revenue 63,358     61,675     125,334     122,881  
Gross profit  165,390     140,043     319,206     275,750  
Operating expenses:              
Sales and marketing  64,813     56,414     125,408     109,096  
Research and development  27,705     23,773     52,893     48,526  
General and administrative  25,241     21,066     46,977     40,252  
Amortization of acquired intangibles  17,301     16,653     33,803     33,781  
Total operating expenses  135,060     117,906     259,081     231,655  
Operating income  30,330     22,137     60,125     44,095  
Other income (expense):              
Interest expense, net  (28,177 )   (34,387 )   (55,559 )   (76,476 )
Other income (expense), net  (1,078 )   (26,327 )   219     (74,463 )
Total other income (expense)  (29,255 )   (60,714 )   (55,340 )   (150,939 )
Income (loss) before income taxes 1,075     (38,577 )   4,785     (106,844 )
Income tax expense (benefit)  3,194     (11,562 )   3,759     (19,919 )
Net income (loss)  $ (2,119 )   $ (27,015 )   $ 1,026     $ (86,925 )
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders  $ (2,119 )   $ (99,193 )   $ 1,014     $ (228,938 )
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders per share:              
Basic earnings (loss) per share $ (0.01 )   $ (0.97 )   $     $ (2.25 )
Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.01 )   $ (0.97 )   $     $ (2.25 )
Weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) available to commons stockholders per share:              
Shares used in computation of basic earnings (loss) per share  306,587     102,018     306,122     101,832  
Shares used in computation of diluted earnings (loss) per share  306,587     102,018     310,353     101,832  



SolarWinds Corporation



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2019   2018   2019   2018
Cash flows from operating activities              
Net income (loss)  $ (2,119 )   $ (27,015 )   $ 1,026     $ (86,925 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:              
Depreciation and amortization  65,577     64,399     130,040     129,614  
Provision for doubtful accounts 437     730     951     1,165  
Stock-based compensation expense  7,367     131     15,085     172  
Amortization of debt issuance costs  2,305     2,542     4,591     6,708  
Loss on extinguishment of debt             60,590  
Deferred taxes (9,069 )   (14,540 )   (20,352 )   (13,076 )
(Gain) loss on foreign currency exchange rates 1,208     26,088     (100 )   12,545  
Other non-cash expenses (benefits)  273     760     (414 )   1,332  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in business combinations:              
Accounts receivable  17,857     788     7,289     158  
Income taxes receivable  399     (94 )   149     (409 )
Prepaid and other assets  (1,846 )   2,402     (6,172 )   (1,107 )
Accounts payable  963     4,705     1,442     920  
Accrued liabilities and other  5,789     5,940     (5,009 )   3,974  
Accrued interest payable  (17 )   (324 )   556     (10,906 )
Income taxes payable  (6,931 )   (3,615 )   (4,385 )   (15,764 )
Deferred revenue  (3,319 )   6,512     16,735     16,004  
Other long-term liabilities (585 )   2,362     220     2,130  
Net cash provided by operating activities 78,289     71,771     141,652     107,125  
Cash flows from investing activities              
Purchases of property and equipment  (4,204 )   (6,310 )   (8,774 )   (9,256 )
Purchases of intangible assets  (1,240 )   (488 )   (2,480 )   (1,301 )
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (349,504 )       (349,504 )   (12,990 )
Proceeds from sale of cost method investment and other 1,427         1,662     10,715  
Net cash used in investing activities  (353,521 )   (6,798 )   (359,096 )   (12,832 )
Cash flows from financing activities              
Proceeds from issuance of common stock and incentive restricted stock     623         1,723  
Repurchase of common stock and incentive restricted stock  (133 )   (7 )   (141 )   (52 )
Exercise of stock options 221         257     1  
Premium paid on debt extinguishment             (22,725 )
Proceeds from credit agreement 35,000         35,000     626,950  
Repayments of borrowings from credit agreement  (39,975 )   (4,975 )   (44,950 )   (689,950 )
Payment of debt issuance costs              (5,561 )
Payment for deferred offering costs      (1,009 )       (1,009 )
Net cash used in financing activities  (4,887 )   (5,368 )   (9,834 )   (90,623 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents  944     (5,046 )   (52 )   (3,308 )
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (279,175 )   54,559     (227,330 )   362  
Cash and cash equivalents              
Beginning of period  434,465     223,519     382,620     277,716  
End of period  $ 155,290     $ 278,078     $ 155,290     $ 278,078  
               
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information              
Cash paid for interest $ 26,326     $ 32,444     $ 51,749     $ 81,161  
Cash paid for income taxes  $ 17,832     $ 5,818     $ 26,467     $ 7,857  



SolarWinds Corporation

Reconciliation of Financial Results ASC 606 to ASC 605

(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended June 30, 2019   Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
       
  As reported

(ASC 606)		   ASC 606 impact   Without

adoption of

ASC 606 

(ASC 605)		   As reported

(ASC 606)		   ASC 606 impact   Without

adoption of

ASC 606

(ASC 605)
                       
                       
  (in thousands)
Revenue:                      
Subscription $ 78,780     $ 230     $ 79,010     $ 150,345     $ 354     $ 150,699  
Maintenance 110,793     244     111,037     217,085     479     217,564  
Total recurring revenue 189,573     474     190,047     367,430     833     368,263  
License  39,175     (472 )   38,703     77,110     (664 )   76,446  
Total revenue  $ 228,748     $ 2     $ 228,750     $ 444,540     $ 169     $ 444,709  
                       
Total operating expenses(1)  135,060     1,191     136,251     259,081     2,591     261,672  
                       
Net income (loss)  $ (2,119 )   $ (1,189 )   $ (3,308 )   $ 1,026     $ (2,422 )   $ (1,396 )

_______

(1)   Adjustment represents the impact of the capitalization and amortization of sales commissions related to ASC 606. These adjustments are recorded in the sales and marketing line item in our condensed consolidated statements of operations.



SolarWinds Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
  2019   2018   2019   2018
  ASC 606   ASC 606

impact		   ASC 605   ASC 605   ASC 606   ASC 606

impact		   ASC 605   ASC 605
                               
  (in thousands, except margin data)
Revenue:                              
GAAP subscription revenue $ 78,780     $ 230     $ 79,010     $ 65,238     $ 150,345     $ 354     $ 150,699     $ 128,291  
Impact of purchase accounting  1,819         1,819     328     1,819         1,819     962  
Non-GAAP subscription revenue  80,599     230     80,829     65,566     152,164     354     152,518     129,253  
GAAP maintenance revenue  110,793     244     111,037     98,767     217,085     479     217,564     195,767  
Impact of purchase accounting              786                 1,599  
Non-GAAP maintenance revenue  110,793     244     111,037     99,553     217,085     479     217,564     197,366  
GAAP total recurring revenue 189,573     474     190,047     164,005     367,430     833     368,263     324,058  
Impact of purchase accounting  1,819         1,819     1,114     1,819         1,819     2,561  
Non-GAAP total recurring revenue  191,392     474     191,866     165,119     369,249     833     370,082     326,619  
GAAP license revenue  39,175     (472 )   38,703     37,713     77,110     (664 )   76,446     74,573  
Impact of purchase accounting                               
Non-GAAP license revenue 39,175     (472 )   38,703     37,713     77,110     (664 )   76,446     74,573  
Total GAAP revenue $ 228,748     $ 2     $ 228,750     $ 201,718     $ 444,540     $ 169     $ 444,709     $ 398,631  
Impact of purchase accounting  $ 1,819     $     $ 1,819     $ 1,114     $ 1,819     $     $ 1,819     $ 2,561  
Total non-GAAP revenue $ 230,567     $ 2     $ 230,569     $ 202,832     $ 446,359     $ 169     $ 446,528     $ 401,192  
                               
GAAP cost of revenue  $ 63,358         $ 63,358     $ 61,675     $ 125,334         $ 125,334     $ 122,881  
Stock-based compensation expense and related employer-paid payroll taxes  (414 )       (414 )   (4 )   (786 )       (786 )   (5 )
Amortization of acquired technologies (43,972 )       (43,972 )   (43,967 )   (87,789 )       (87,789 )   (88,286 )
Acquisition and Sponsor related costs  (38 )       (38 )   (78 )   (98 )       (98 )   (162 )
Restructuring costs and other (8 )       (8 )       (8 )       (8 )    
Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 18,926         $ 18,926     $ 17,626     $ 36,653         $ 36,653     $ 34,428  
                               
GAAP gross profit $ 165,390     $ 2     $ 165,392     $ 140,043     $ 319,206     $ 169     $ 319,375     $ 275,750  
Impact of purchase accounting  1,819         1,819     1,114     1,819         1,819     2,561  
Stock-based compensation expense and related employer-paid payroll taxes  414         414     4     786         786     5  
Amortization of acquired technologies 43,972         43,972     43,967     87,789         87,789     88,286  
Acquisition and Sponsor related costs  38         38     78     98         98     162  
Restructuring costs and other  8         8         8         8      
Non-GAAP gross profit  $ 211,641     $ 2     $ 211,643     $ 185,206     $ 409,706     $ 169     $ 409,875     $ 366,764  
GAAP gross margin  72.3 %       72.3 %   69.4 %   71.8 %       71.8 %   69.2 %
Non-GAAP gross margin 91.8 %       91.8 %   91.3 %   91.8 %       91.8 %   91.4 %
                               
GAAP sales and marketing expense  $ 64,813     $ 1,191     $ 66,004     $ 56,414     $ 125,408     $ 2,591     $ 127,999     $ 109,096  
Stock-based compensation expense and related employer-paid payroll taxes  (2,463 )       (2,463 )   (94 )   (5,268 )       (5,268 )   (119 )
Acquisition and Sponsor related costs  (509 )       (509 )   (656 )   (1,229 )       (1,229 )   (1,325 )
Restructuring costs and other  (8 )       (8 )   4     (333 )       (333 )   (45 )
Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 61,833     $ 1,191     $ 63,024     $ 55,668     $ 118,578     $ 2,591     $ 121,169     $ 107,607  
                               
GAAP research and development expense $ 27,705         $ 27,705     $ 23,773     $ 52,893         $ 52,893     $ 48,526  
Stock-based compensation expense and related employer-paid payroll taxes (2,019 )       (2,019 )   (19 )   (3,651 )       (3,651 )   (27 )
Acquisition and Sponsor related costs (306 )       (306 )   (593 )   (553 )       (553 )   (1,445 )
Restructuring costs and other (116 )       (116 )   (95 )   (121 )       (121 )   (201 )
Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 25,264         $ 25,264     $ 23,066     $ 48,568         $ 48,568     $ 46,853  
                               
GAAP general and administrative expense $ 25,241         $ 25,241     $ 21,066     $ 46,977         $ 46,977     $ 40,252  
Stock-based compensation expense and related employer-paid payroll taxes  (2,644 )       (2,644 )   (14 )   (5,553 )       (5,553 )   (21 )
Acquisition and Sponsor related costs  (2,646 )       (2,646 )   (4,232 )   (3,877 )       (3,877 )   (7,815 )
Restructuring costs and other  (1,740 )       (1,740 )   (728 )   (1,934 )       (1,934 )   (967 )
Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 18,211         $ 18,211     $ 16,092     $ 35,613         $ 35,613     $ 31,449  
                               
GAAP operating expenses  $ 135,060     $ 1,191     $ 136,251     $ 117,906     $ 259,081     $ 2,591     $ 261,672     $ 231,655  
Stock-based compensation expense and related employer-paid payroll taxes  (7,126 )       (7,126 )   (127 )   (14,472 )       (14,472 )   (167 )
Amortization of acquired intangibles  (17,301 )       (17,301 )   (16,653 )   (33,803 )       (33,803 )   (33,781 )
Acquisition and Sponsor related costs  (3,461 )       (3,461 )   (5,481 )   (5,659 )       (5,659 )   (10,585 )
Restructuring costs and other  (1,864 )       (1,864 )   (819 )   (2,388 )       (2,388 )   (1,213 )
Non-GAAP operating expenses  $ 105,308     $ 1,191     $ 106,499     $ 94,826     $ 202,759     $ 2,591     $ 205,350     $ 185,909  
                               
GAAP operating income  $ 30,330     $ (1,189 )   $ 29,141     $ 22,137     $ 60,125     $ (2,422 )   $ 57,703     $ 44,095  
Impact of purchase accounting  1,819         1,819     1,114     1,819         1,819     2,561  
Stock-based compensation expense and related employer-paid payroll taxes  7,540         7,540     131     15,258         15,258     172  
Amortization of acquired technologies 43,972         43,972     43,967     87,789         87,789     88,286  
Amortization of acquired intangibles  17,301         17,301     16,653     33,803         33,803     33,781  
Acquisition and Sponsor related costs  3,499         3,499     5,559     5,757         5,757     10,747  
Restructuring costs and other  1,872         1,872     819     2,396         2,396     1,213  
Non-GAAP operating income $ 106,333     $ (1,189 )   $ 105,144     $ 90,380     $ 206,947     $ (2,422 )   $ 204,525     $ 180,855  
GAAP operating margin  13.3 %       12.7 %   11.0 %   13.5 %       13.0 %   11.1 %
Non-GAAP operating margin 46.1 %       45.6 %   44.6 %   46.4 %       45.8 %   45.1 %
                               
GAAP net income (loss)  $ (2,119 )   $ (1,189 )   $ (3,308 )   $ (27,015 )   $ 1,026     $ (2,422 )   $ (1,396 )   $ (86,925 )
Impact of purchase accounting  1,819         1,819     1,114     1,819         1,819     2,561  
Stock-based compensation expense and related employer-paid payroll taxes  7,540         7,540     131     15,258         15,258     172  
Amortization of acquired technologies 43,972         43,972     43,967     87,789         87,789     88,286  
Amortization of acquired intangibles  17,301         17,301     16,653     33,803         33,803     33,781  
Acquisition and Sponsor related costs  3,499         3,499     5,559     5,757         5,757     10,747  
Restructuring costs and other  1,872         1,872     819     2,396         2,396     1,213  
Loss on extinguishment of debt                             60,590  
Tax benefits associated with above adjustments  (13,760 )       (13,760 )   (12,326 )   (26,809 )       (26,809 )   (38,492 )
Non-GAAP net income $ 60,124     $ (1,189 )   $ 58,935     $ 28,902     $ 121,039     $ (2,422 )   $ 118,617     $ 71,933  
                               
                               
GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share  $ (0.01 )       $ (0.01 )   $ (0.97 )           $     $ (2.25 )
Non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share, pro forma $ 0.20         $ 0.19     $ 0.09     $ 0.39         $ 0.38     $ 0.24  
                               
Weighted-average shares used to compute GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share 306,587         306,587     102,018     310,353         310,353     101,832  
Weighted-average shares used to compute Non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share, pro forma(1)  306,587         306,587     304,830     310,353         310,353     304,644  

___________

  • For an explanation of the pro forma calculation, please see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Weighted-Average Outstanding Diluted Common Shares" below.



    • Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Weighted-Average Outstanding Diluted Common Shares

    (Unaudited)

      Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
      2019   2018   2019   2018
                   
      (in thousands)
    GAAP weighted-average shares used in computing diluted earnings (loss) per share available to common shareholders  306,587     102,018     310,353     101,832  
                   
    Pro forma dilutive shares:              
    Weighted-average pro forma adjustment to reflect conversion of redeemed convertible Class A Common Stock and shares issued for accrued dividends(1)      177,812         177,812  
    Shares issued at offering(2)      25,000         25,000  
    Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used in computing diluted earnings (loss) per share, pro forma  306,587     304,830     310,353     304,644  

    _____________

  • Adjustment to give effect to the conversion of 2,661,015 shares of Class A Common Stock that were outstanding immediately prior to the closing of the initial public offering into 140,053,370 shares of common stock and the conversion of $717.4 million of accrued and unpaid dividends on the Class A Common Stock into 37,758,109 shares of common stock equal to the result of the accrued and unpaid dividends on each share of Class A Common Stock, divided by $19.00 per share, as if the shares had been issued at the beginning of the period.
  • Adjustment to give effect to 25.0 million shares issued in connection with the initial public offering retroactively applied as if the shares had been issued at the beginning of the period.



    • Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

    (Unaudited)

      Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
      2019   2018   2019   2018
      ASC 606   ASC 606

    impact    		   ASC 605   ASC 605   ASC 606   ASC 606

    impact    		   ASC 605   ASC 605
                                   
      (in thousands)
    Net income (loss)  $ (2,119 )   $ (1,189 )   $ (3,308 )   $ (27,015 )   $ 1,026     $ (2,422 )   $ (1,396 )   $ (86,925 )
    Amortization and depreciation  65,577         65,577     64,399     130,040         130,040     129,614  
    Income tax expense (benefit)  3,194         3,194     (11,562 )   3,759         3,759     (19,919 )
    Interest expense, net  28,177         28,177     34,387     55,559         55,559     76,476  
    Impact of purchase accounting on total revenue  1,819         1,819     1,114     1,819         1,819     2,561  
    Unrealized foreign currency (gains) losses(1)  1,208         1,208     26,088     (100 )       (100 )   13,502  
    Acquisition and Sponsor related costs  3,499         3,499     5,559     5,757         5,757     10,747  
    Debt related costs(2) 95         95     144     196         196     61,733  
    Stock-based compensation expense and related employer-paid payroll taxes  7,540         7,540     131     15,258         15,258     172  
    Restructuring costs and other  1,872         1,872     819     2,396         2,396     1,213  
    Adjusted EBITDA  $ 110,862     $ (1,189 )   $ 109,673     $ 94,064     $ 215,710     $ (2,422 )   $ 213,288     $ 189,174  
    Adjusted EBITDA margin 48.1 %       47.6 %   46.4 %   48.3 %       47.8 %   47.2 %

    _______________

  • Unrealized foreign currency (gains) losses primarily relate to the remeasurement of our intercompany loans and to a lesser extent, unrealized foreign currency (gains) losses on selected assets and liabilities.
  • Debt related costs include fees related to our credit agreements, debt refinancing costs and the related write-off of debt issuance costs.



    • Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Revenue to Non-GAAP Revenue on a Constant Currency Basis

    (Unaudited)

      Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
      2019   2018   Growth Rate   2019   2018   Growth Rate
                           
      (in thousands, except percentages)
    GAAP subscription revenue $ 78,780     $ 65,238     20.8 %   $ 150,345     $ 128,291     17.2 %
    Impact of purchase accounting  1,819     328     2.1     1,819     962     0.5  
    Non-GAAP subscription revenue  80,599     65,566     22.9     152,164     129,253     17.7  
    Estimated foreign currency impact(1) 1,931         2.9     4,546         3.5  
    Non-GAAP subscription revenue on a constant currency basis  $ 82,530     $ 65,566     25.9 %   $ 156,710     $ 129,253     21.2 %
                           
    GAAP maintenance revenue  $ 110,793     $ 98,767     12.2 %   $ 217,085     $ 195,767     10.9 %
    Impact of purchase accounting      786     (0.9 )       1,599     (0.9 )
    Non-GAAP maintenance revenue  110,793     99,553     11.3     217,085     197,366     10.0  
    Estimated foreign currency impact(1) 1,112         1.1     2,532         1.3  
    Non-GAAP maintenance revenue on a constant currency basis  $ 111,905     $ 99,553     12.4 %   $ 219,617     $ 197,366     11.3 %
                           
    GAAP total recurring revenue $ 189,573     $ 164,005     15.6 %   $ 367,430     $ 324,058     13.4 %
    Impact of purchase accounting  1,819     1,114     0.3     1,819     2,561     (0.3 )
    Non-GAAP total recurring revenue  191,392     165,119     15.9     369,249     326,619     13.1  
    Estimated foreign currency impact(1) 3,043         1.8     7,078         2.2  
    Non-GAAP total recurring revenue on a constant currency basis  $ 194,435     $ 165,119     17.8 %   $ 376,327     $ 326,619     15.2 %
                           
    GAAP license revenue  $ 39,175     $ 37,713     3.9 %   $ 77,110     $ 74,573     3.4 %
    Impact of purchase accounting                       
    Non-GAAP license revenue 39,175     37,713     3.9     77,110     74,573     3.4  
    Estimated foreign currency impact(1) 483         1.3     1,061         1.4  
    Non-GAAP license revenue on a constant currency basis  $ 39,658     $ 37,713     5.2 %   $ 78,171     $ 74,573     4.8 %
                           
    Total GAAP revenue $ 228,748     $ 201,718     13.4 %   $ 444,540     $ 398,631     11.5 %
    Impact of purchase accounting  1,819     1,114     0.3     1,819     2,561     (0.2 )
    Non-GAAP total revenue 230,567     202,832     13.7     446,359     401,192     11.3  
    Estimated foreign currency impact(1) 3,526         1.7     8,139         2.0  
    Non-GAAP total revenue on a constant currency basis  $ 234,093     $ 202,832     15.4 %   $ 454,498     $ 401,192     13.3 %

    ________

  • The estimated foreign currency impact is calculated using the average foreign currency exchange rates in the comparable prior year monthly periods and applying those rates to foreign-denominated revenue in the corresponding monthly periods in the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.



    • Reconciliation of 2019 Non-GAAP Revenue to Adjusted Non-GAAP Revenue

    Assuming Rates in Previously Issued Outlook

    (Unaudited)

      Three Months Ended

    June 30, 2019
       
      (in thousands)
    Total non-GAAP revenue $ 230,567  
    Estimated foreign currency impact(2) 368  
    Total adjusted non-GAAP revenue assuming foreign currency exchange rates used in previously issued outlook........................................................................................................................................................................................... $ 230,935  

    ________

    (2)   Estimated foreign currency impact represents the impact of the difference between the actual foreign currency exchange rates in the period used to calculate our three months ended June 30, 2019 actual non-GAAP results and the rates assumed in our previously issued outlook dated April 24, 2019.



    Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Revenue Outlook

      Full Year 2019
      Low   High   Low(2)   High(2)
                   
      (in millions, except year-over-year percentages)
    Total non-GAAP revenue $ 938     $ 950     12 %   14 %
    Estimated foreign currency impact  10     10     1     1  
    Non-GAAP total revenue on a constant currency basis(1) $ 948     $ 960     13 %   15 %



      Q3 2019
      Low   High   Low(2)   High(2)
                   
      (in millions, except year-over-year percentages)
    Total non-GAAP revenue $ 241.5     $ 246     13 %   15 %
    Estimated foreign currency impact  1.5     2     1     1  
    Non-GAAP total revenue on a constant currency basis(1) $ 243     $ 248     14 %   16 %



      Full Year 2019(2)   Q3 2019(2)
      Low   High   Low   High
                   
    Non-GAAP subscription revenue growth 23 %   24 %   25 %   27 %
    Estimated foreign currency impact  1     2         1  
    Non-GAAP subscription revenue growth on a constant currency basis(1)  24 %   26 %   25 %   28 %
                   
    Non-GAAP license and maintenance revenue growth  7 %   9 %   7 %   9 %
    Estimated foreign currency impact  1     1     2     1  
    Non-GAAP license and maintenance revenue growth on a constant currency basis(1)  8 %   10 %   9 %   10 %

    ________

  • Non-GAAP revenue on a constant currency basis is calculated using the average foreign currency exchange rates in the comparable prior year periods and applying those rates to the estimated foreign-denominated revenue in the corresponding periods rather than the forecasted foreign currency exchange rates for the future periods.
  • Revenue growth rates are calculated using non-GAAP revenue from the comparable prior period.



    • Reconciliation of Unlevered Free Cash Flow

      Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
      2019   2018   2019   2018
                   
      (in thousands)
    Net cash provided by operating activities $ 78,289     $ 71,771     $ 141,652     $ 107,125  
    Capital expenditures(1)  (5,444 )   (6,798 )   (11,254 )   (10,557 )
    Free cash flow 72,845     64,973     130,398     96,568  
    Cash paid for interest and other debt related items 25,984     32,313     50,608     81,817  
    Cash paid for acquisition and Sponsor related costs, restructuring costs, employer-paid payroll taxes on stock awards and other one time items  6,234     6,487     10,620     13,058  
    Unlevered free cash flow (excluding forfeited tax shield)  105,063     103,773     191,626     191,443  
    Forfeited tax shield related to interest payments(2) (5,923 )   (7,300 )   (11,644 )   (18,261 )
    Unlevered free cash flow $ 99,140     $ 96,473     $ 179,982     $ 173,182  

    _______________

  • Includes purchases of property and equipment and purchases of intangible assets.
  • Forfeited tax shield related to interest payments assumes a statutory rate of 22.5% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018.

    • Source: SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC.

