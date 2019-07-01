Quantcast

Solar Capital Ltd. Schedules the Release of its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

NEW YORK, July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Capital Ltd. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:SLRC) today announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 on Monday, August 5, 2019 after the close of the financial markets.

The Company will host an earnings conference call and audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

All interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (844) 889-7786 approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the call, international callers should dial (661) 378-9930. Participants should reference Solar Capital Ltd. and the participant passcode of 1987781 when prompted. A telephone replay will be available until August 20, 2019 and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 and using the passcode 1987781. International callers should dial (404) 537-3406. This conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties through Solar Capital's website, www.solarcapltd.com. To listen to the webcast, please go to the Company's website prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary audio software. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available soon after the call.

ABOUT SOLAR CAPITAL LTD.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. A specialty finance company with expertise in several niche markets, the Company primarily invests in leveraged, U. S. middle market companies in the form of senior secured cash flow and asset-based investments.

