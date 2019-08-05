Solar Capital Ltd. Announces Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 Financial Results; Net Investment Income Per Share of $0.44; Declares Quarterly Distribution of $0.41 Per Share for Q3, 2019





NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) (the "Company" or "Solar Capital"), today reported net investment income of $18.4 million, or $0.44 per share, for the second quarter 2019.



At June 30, 2019, net asset value (NAV) was $21.98 per share, an increase from $21.93 the prior quarter. In addition, the Company's portfolio was 100% performing at June 30, 2019.

The Board declared a third quarter distribution of $0.41 per share payable on October 2, 2019 to stockholders of record as of September 19, 2019. The specific tax characteristics will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099 after the end of the calendar year.

HIGHLIGHTS:

At June 30, 2019:

Comprehensive Investment portfolio* fair value: $1.75 billion

Number of portfolio companies: 226

Net assets: $929.0 million

Net asset value per share: $21.98

Comprehensive Investment Portfolio Activity** for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019:

Investments made during the quarter: $120.4 million

Investments prepaid and sold during the quarter: $162.1 million

Operating Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019:

Net investment income: $18.4 million

Net investment income per share: $0.44

Net realized and unrealized gain: $1.2 million

Net increase in net assets from operations: $19.6 million

Earnings per share: $0.46

* The Comprehensive Investment Portfolio is comprised of Solar Capital Ltd.'s investment portfolio, Crystal Financial's full portfolio (including its ownership of its SBIC), and NEF Holdings, LLC's ("NEF") full portfolio and excludes the fair value of the equity interests in Crystal Financial and NEF.

** Includes investment activity through Crystal Financial (including its ownership of its SBIC), and NEF.

"We are pleased with our second quarter results, during which our NII per share continued to exceed distributions, NAV increased and our portfolio is one hundred percent performing," said Michael Gross, Co-CEO. "At June 30, 2019, over 75% of the Company's assets were investments in Solar Capital's commercial finance verticals, reflecting our successful transition to a specialty finance platform focused on senior secured lending across a number of middle market niches."

"Given the frothy credit markets, Solar Capital continues to take a conservative investment approach with a focus on first lien senior secured transactions which now represent over 88% of our portfolio," said Bruce Spohler, Co-CEO. "With our available capital to grow our portfolio, we believe Solar Capital is positioned for net investment income growth over the balance of 2019."

Comprehensive Investment Portfolio

Investment Activity

During the three months ended June 30, 2019, Solar Capital had total originations of $120.4 million and repayments and amortization of $162.1 million across its four core business units: cash flow, asset-based, equipment finance, and life science lending.

Comprehensive Investment Portfolio Activity(1)

Q2 2019

(in millions) Asset Class Cash Flow

Loans Asset-based

Loans / Crystal

Financial(2) Equipment

Financings /

NEF(3) Life Science

Loans Total

Portfolio

Activity Originations $4.9 $47.5 $37.6 $30.4 $120.4 Repayments / Amortization $23.9 $93.5 $39.1 $5.6 $162.1 Net Portfolio Activity ($19.0) ($46.0) ($1.5) $24.8 ($41.7)

Portfolio activity includes gross originations/repayments across each business unit.

Includes Crystal Financial's full portfolio (and its ownership of its SBIC) and asset-based loans on the Company's balance sheet.

Includes NEF's full portfolio and NEF equipment financings on the Company's balance sheet.

Portfolio Composition

Our Comprehensive Investment Portfolio composition by business unit at June 30, 2019 was as follows:

Comprehensive Investment Portfolio Composition

(at fair value)

Amount Weighted Average

Asset Yield

($mm) % Cash Flow Senior Secured Loans $404.0 23.1% 9.8%(5) Asset-Based Senior Secured Loans / Crystal Financial(1) $595.0 34.1% 11.5%(6) Equipment Senior Secured Financings / NEF(2) $396.1 22.7% 10.4%(7) Life Science Senior Secured Loans $320.7 18.4% 11.1%(8) Total Senior Secured Loans $1,715.8 98.3% 10.8% Equity and Equity-like Securities(3) $30.3 1.7% Total Comprehensive Investment Portfolio $1,746.1 100% Floating Rate Investments(4) $1,314.6 75.9% First Lien Senior Secured Loans $1,542.9 88.4% Second Lien Senior Secured Cash Flow Loans $100.6 5.8% Second Lien Senior Secured Asset-Based Loans $72.3 4.1%

Includes Crystal Financial's full portfolio, including the Company's pro rata ownership of Crystal's SBIC, and asset-based loans on the Company's balance sheet.

Includes NEF's full portfolio and NEF equipment financings on the Company's balance sheet.

Excludes Crystal and NEF, which distribute quarterly cash dividends to the Company.

Floating rate investments calculated as a percent of the Company's income-producing Comprehensive Investment Portfolio. The majority of fixed rate loans are associated with NEF and are short in duration with average hold periods of 2.5 years. Additionally, NEF seeks to match-fund its fixed rate assets with fixed rate liabilities.

Represents the weighted average of each individual loan's yield to maturity based on fair market value at June 30, 2019.

Represents the weighted average of each individual loan's underwritten yield to expected repayment date, which is based on a historical average realized investment duration.

Represents the weighted average of each individual loan's yield to maturity (excluding residual upside on tax leases).

Represents the weighted average of each individual loan's yield to maturity based on fair value at June 30, 2019 (excluding exit fees or warrants).

The Comprehensive Investment Portfolio is diversified across approximately 226 unique issuers across approximately 97 industries and with an average exposure of $7.7 million or 0.4% per issuer.

At June 30, 2019, 98.3% of the Company's Comprehensive Investment Portfolio was invested in senior secured loans, comprised of 88.4% first lien senior secured loans and approximately 9.9% second lien senior secured loans of which 5.8% were second lien cash flow loans and 4.1% were second lien asset-based loans.

The weighted average yield at fair value of all income-producing investments in the Comprehensive Portfolio was 10.8% at June 30, 2019.

Solar Capital Ltd. Portfolio

Asset Quality

As of June 30, 2019, 100% of the Company's portfolio was performing.

The Company puts its greatest emphasis on risk mitigation and credit performance. On a quarterly basis, or more frequently if deemed necessary, the Company formally rates each portfolio investment on a scale of one to four, with one representing the least amount of risk.

As of June 30, 2019, the composition of our portfolio, on a risk ratings basis, was as follows:

Internal Investment Rating Investments at Fair Value ($mm) % of Total Portfolio 1 $201.6 13.5% 2 $1,218.5 81.4% 3 $75.7 5.1% 4 $0.8 >0.0%

Investment Income Contribution by Business Unit

Business Unit Contribution to Gross Investment Income

Q2 2019

(in millions) For the

Period: Cash Flow

Lending(1) Asset-based

Lending /

Crystal

Financial(2) Equipment

Financing /

NEF(3) Life Science

Lending Total Q2 2019 $10.9 $10.9 $5.5 $11.4 $38.7 % Contribution 28.1% 28.1% 14.2% 29.6% 100%

Includes interest income/fees from cash flow loans on balance sheet.

Includes interest income/fees from asset based loans on balance sheet and distributions from Crystal Financial.

Includes interest income/fees from equipment financings on balance sheet and distributions from NEF Holdings.

Solar Capital Ltd.'s Results of Operations for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 compared to the Quarter Ended June 30, 2018.

Investment Income

For the fiscal quarters ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, gross investment income totaled $38.7 million and $39.2 million, respectively. The change in gross investment income for the year over year periods was generally flat as the income producing portfolio increased in size year over year but the yield on the portfolio decreased slightly.

Expenses

Net expenses totaled $20.3 million and $20.0 million, respectively, for the fiscal quarters ended June 30, 2019 and 2018.

Net Investment Income

The Company's net investment income totaled $18.4 million and $19.2 million, or $0.44 and $0.45 per average share, respectively, for the fiscal quarters ended June 30, 2019 and 2018.

Net Realized and Unrealized Gain

Net realized and unrealized gains for the fiscal quarters ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 totaled approximately $1.2 million and $0.6 million, respectively.

Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting From Operations

For the fiscal quarters ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, the Company had a net increase in net assets resulting from operations of $19.6 million and $19.8 million, respectively. For the fiscal quarters ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, earnings per average share were $0.46 and $0.47, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2019 the Company had a total of $463 million of unused borrowing capacity under the Company's credit facilities, subject to borrowing base limits.

When including Crystal Financial and NEF Holdings, the Company had a total of approximately $600 million of unused borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facilities, subject to borrowing base limits.

Financial Statements and Tables

SOLAR CAPITAL LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

(in thousands, except share amounts) June 30, 2019

(unaudited)

December 31,

2018 Assets Investments at fair value: Companies less than 5% owned (cost: $965,219 and $948,478, respectively) $ 959,020 $ 944,597 Companies more than 25% owned (cost: $516,612 and $500,792, respectively) 537,618 511,483 Cash 11,066 7,570 Cash equivalents (cost: $199,488 and $199,646, respectively)... 199,488 199,646 Dividends receivable 8,715 9,065 Interest receivable 6,511 7,619 Receivable for investments sold 1,720 2,073 Other receivables 552 593 Prepaid expenses and other assets 860 783 Total assets $ 1,725,550 $ 1,683,429 Liabilities Debt ($563,186 and $476,185 face amounts, respectively, reported net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $4,343 and $2,647, respectively $ 558,843 $ 473,538 Payable for investments and cash equivalents purchased 199,603 251,391 Distributions payable 17,327 17,327 Management fee payable 6,727 6,504 Performance-based incentive fee payable 4,608 4,613 Interest payable 4,715 4,714 Administrative services expense payable 1,441 2,716 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 3,306 3,455 Total liabilities $ 796,570 $ 764,258 Net Assets Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 200,000,000 and 200,000,000 common shares authorized, respectively, and 42,260,826 and 42,260,826 shares issued and outstanding, respectively $ 423 $ 423 Paid-in capital in excess of par 992,438 992,438 Accumulated distributable net loss (63,881 ) (73,690 ) Total net assets $ 928,980 $ 919,171 Net Asset Value Per Share $ 21.98 $ 21.75





SOLAR CAPITAL LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share amounts) Three months ended June 30, 2019

June 30, 2018 INVESTMENT INCOME: Interest: Companies less than 5% owned $ 26,848 $ 24,664 Companies more than 25% owned 1,342 673 Dividends: Companies less than 5% owned 10 4 Companies more than 25% owned 8,747 12,828 Other income: Companies less than 5% owned 1,731 956 Companies more than 25% owned 4 63 Total investment income 38,682 39,188 EXPENSES: Management fees $ 6,727 $ 6,413 Performance-based incentive fees 4,608 4,791 Interest and other credit facility expenses 7,101 6,092 Administrative services expense 1,293 1,406 Other general and administrative expenses 521 1,321 Total expenses 20,250 20,023 Net investment income $ 18,432 $ 19,165



REALIZED AND UNREALIZED GAIN (LOSS) ON INVESTMENTS AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: Net realized gain (loss) on investments and cash equivalents: Companies less than 5% owned $ 202 $ 190 Companies 5% to 25% owned — — Companies more than 25% owned (98 ) — Net realized gain on investments and cash equivalents 104 190 Net change in unrealized gain (loss) on investments and cash equivalents: Companies less than 5% owned (2,356 ) (3,116 ) Companies more than 25% owned 3,451 3,551 Net change in unrealized gain on investments and cash equivalents 1,095 435 Net realized and unrealized gain on investments and cash equivalents 1,199 625



NET INCREASE IN NET ASSETS RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS $ 19,631 $ 19,790 EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.46 $ 0.47

About Solar Capital Ltd.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. A specialty finance company with expertise in several niche markets, the Company primarily invests directly and indirectly in leveraged, U. S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow senior secured loans including first lien and second lien debt instruments and asset-based loans including senior secured loans collateralized on a first lien basis primarily by current assets.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements," which relate to future events or our future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with The Securities and Exchange Commission. Solar Capital Ltd. undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein, unless required to do so by applicable law.

