SOITEC : AVAILABILITY OF THE 2018-2019 REGISTRATION DOCUMENT





AVAILABILITY OF THE 2018-2019 REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Bernin (Grenoble), France, on July 5, 2019 - Soitec (Euronext Paris), a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials, today announces the release of its Registration Document for the 2018-2019 fiscal year ended on March 31, 2019, prior filed with the French stock market authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, or AMF) under visa no. D.19-0649 dated July 4, 2019.

The French version of the 2018-2019 Registration Document is available for consultation on the Company's website (www.soitec.com), in the section Company - Investors - Financial Reports - All reports - 2018-2019, at the following link:

https://www.soitec.com/fr/investisseurs/rapports-financiers-2018-2019.

An English courtesy translation for information purposes will very shortly be made available on the Company's website (www.soitec.com), in the section Company - Investors - Financial Reports - All Financial Reports - 2018-2019, at the following link:

https://www.soitec.com/en/investors/financial-reports-2018-2019.

The 2018-2019 Registration Document contains:

The 2018-2019 integrated report;

the 2018-2019 annual financial report;

the 2018-2019 management report, including the 2018-2019 Group management report;

the 2018-2019 Board of Directors' report on corporate governance;

the 2018-2019 statement of non-financial performance;

the Statutory Auditors' report on the 2018-2019 statutory financial statements;

the Statutory Auditors' report on the 2018-2019 consolidated financial statements;

the Statutory Auditors' special report on the 2018-2019 regulated agreements and commitments;

the report by one of the Statutory Auditors, appointed as independent third party, on the consolidated statement of non-financial performance included in the 2018-2019 management report;

the special report on the transactions carried out on stock options for the 2018-2019 fiscal year;

the special report on the transactions carried out on free shares for the 2018-2019 fiscal year;

the description of the Company's share buy-back program that will be submitted to the vote of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' General Meeting of July 26, 2019;

the text of resolutions that will be submitted to the vote of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' General Meeting of July 26, 2019;

the Board of Directors' report to the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' General Meeting of July 26, 2019;

the description of the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors.

