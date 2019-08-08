SMTC Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results





MC Assembly Integration Completed;

Strong Year-over-Year Growth

TORONTO, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMTC Corporation (Nasdaq:SMTX), a global electronics manufacturing services provider and winners of the Frost & Sullivan's 2019 Best Practices Award for Customer Value Leadership in the Electronics Manufacturing Services Industry, today announced its second quarter 2019 results.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Q2 2018 Q2 2018 $s in millions Q2 2019 (as reported) Change Proforma1 Change Revenue $90.9 $44.5 104.4 % $82.0 10.9 % Gross Profit $9.0 $4.3 109.2 % $8.3 8.4 % Gross Margin 9.9% 9.6% 10.1% Adjusted Gross Profit2 $10.8 $4.4 145.5 % $8.4 28.6 % Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage2 11.9% 9.8% 10.3% Net Loss ($2.5) ($0.1) 2398 % ($1.1) 127 % Adjusted Net Income (Loss)2 $1.1 $0.2 450.0 % ($0.7) Adjusted EBITDA2 $6.1 $1.6 279.8 % $3.5 73.6 % Net Debt $86.0 $19.7 $89.5

1Proforma assumes MC Assembly Holdings, Inc. ("MC Assembly"), acquired on November 9, 2018 had been acquired by SMTC on April 1, 2018, the first day of the second quarter of 2018.



2Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit percentage, and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the section below labeled Non-GAAP information and the various reconciliations shown below in this press release.

SMTC Corporation ("SMTC") experienced robust year-over-year revenue growth, up 104.4% from its reported revenue in the second quarter of 2018 and up 10.9% on a proforma basis which assumes that MC Assembly, acquired in the fourth quarter of 2018, had been part of STMC in the second quarter of 2018. Revenue from Test and Measurement, Industrial, Power and Clean Tech and Aerospace and Defense customers were large contributors to the year-over-year growth in revenue.

As reported and Proforma Adjusted EBITDA both increased significantly over the second quarter of 2018. The improvement in Adjusted EBITDA metrics was due to higher revenue and gains from operational efficiencies resulting from various company initiatives, synergies achieved and increased scale from the completed integration of the of MC Assembly.

"During Q2 we completed the integration of MC Assembly and turned our attention toward executing our strategic growth plans. We invested $1.3 million in capital improvements initiatives that are intended to improve operating efficiencies, enhance service to support our growing customer base, and create value for our shareholders in the second quarter," said Ed Smith, STMC President and CEO.

"With tariff concerns high on the mind of our customers, we incurred additional costs in the second quarter as we shifted some customer production to Mexico. To address this growing customer concern about tariffs, we have expanded our North American capabilities and production capacity at two facilities acquired in the 2018 acquisition of MC Assembly. This quarter we are adding a new capability in our Billerica, United States location that provides our customers with world-class 'Quick-turn' manufacturing and should enable an accelerated launch timetable for our customers' products with the flexibility to scale into a low-cost geography that is available from other SMTC sites. We also upgraded and expanded our capacity at its Fresnillo facility in Zacatecas, Mexico enabling a 25% increase in capacity, which we started to ramp up during the third quarter," added Smith.

"As part of our strategy to improve our capital structure, at the end of June we completed a Rights Offering and Registered Direct Offering that generated aggregate proceeds of approximately $14.6 million. On July 3, 2019 we used $12 million of these proceeds to accelerate pay-off of our outstanding Term B debt. This week we refinanced our credit agreements which reduced the Term A outstanding balance to $40 million from $50 million, reduced our interest costs and expanded borrowing capacity under the asset-based revolver facilities to $65 million to better support our future growth," Smith commented.

Outlook

"Customer concerns about the continuing impact of tariffs and macro-economic factors has caused, as we experienced in the second quarter, many customers to review and begin to revise where they outsource their manufacturing. While we believe SMTC is well positioned with our North American facilities, we expect customer demand may be impacted over the second half of the year as customers continue to react and adjust to the ongoing geo-political impacts on global trade. As a result, our current expectation for revenue and Adjusted EBITDA for 2019 will more likely approach the lower end of our prior guidance of $393 to $408 million in revenue and $27 to $29 million for Adjusted EBITDA," noted Smith.

Financial Results Conference Call

SMTC will host a conference call which will start at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 8, 2019. The conference call can be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section of SMTC's web site on the Investor Relations Calendar page at https://www.smtc.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar or dialing 1-877-317-6789 (for U.S. participants) or 1-412-317-6789 (for participants outside of the U.S ten minutes prior to the start of the call and request to join the SMTC Corporation's Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call).

The conference call will be available for rebroadcast from the Investor Relations section of SMTC's web site on the Investor Relations Calendar page.

Non-GAAP information

Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Percent, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted Gross Profit is computed as gross profit excluding unrealized gains or losses on unsettled forward foreign exchange contracts and amortization of intangible assets. Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage is computed as Adjusted Gross Profit divided by revenue. A reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit to gross profit is included in the attachment. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is computed as Net Income (Loss) excluding restructuring charges, unrealized foreign exchange gains/losses on unsettled forward foreign exchange contracts, stock-based compensation, stock-based compensation - warrant revaluation, amortization of intangible assets, merger and acquisition related expenses and gains or losses on contingent consideration. A reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) to Net Income (Loss) is included in the attachment. EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before Interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is computed as net income (loss) from operations excluding depreciation and amortization, restructuring charges, unrealized foreign exchange gains/losses on unsettled forward foreign exchange contracts, stock-based compensation, stock-based compensation - warrant revaluation, interest, income tax expense and merger and acquisition related expenses and gains or losses on contingent consideration. SMTC Corporation has provided in this release a non-GAAP calculation of Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental information regarding the operational performance of SMTC's core business. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss) is included in the attachment. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing SMTC's financial results to assess operational performance and liquidity as well as to provide a consistent method of comparison to historical periods and to the performance of competitors and peer group companies. SMTC believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful for management and investors in assessing SMTC's performance and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. SMTC believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics we use in making operating decisions and because investors and analysts use it to help assess the health of our business. Non-GAAP measures are subject to limitations as these measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (US GAAP) and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Because of these limitations, investors should consider Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EBITDA along with other financial performance measures, including revenue, gross profit and net earnings (loss), as reflected in SMTC's interim consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with US GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, which involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by their use of forward looking terminology such as "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "should," or "will" or the negative of these terms or other and similar words, and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected outcome of our capital expenditure initiatives, the anticipated benefits to our customers of recent facilities improvements, and other For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from forward looking statements include the challenges of managing quickly expanding operations and integrating acquired companies, fluctuations in demand for customers' products and changes in customers' product sources, competition in the electronics manufacturing services industry, component shortages, and others risks and uncertainties discussed in SMTC's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof and SMTC assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation was founded in 1985 and acquired MC Assembly Holdings, Inc. in November 2018. Following this acquisition, SMTC has more than 50 manufacturing and assembly lines in United States, China and Mexico which creates a powerful low-to-medium volume, high-mix, end-to-end global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider. With local support and expanded manufacturing capabilities globally, including fully integrated contract manufacturing services with a focus on global original equipment manufacturers and emerging technology companies, including those in the Defense and Aerospace, Industrial, Power and Clean Technology, Medical and Safety, Retail and Payment Systems, Semiconductors and Telecom, Networking and Communications; and Test and Measurement industries. As a mid-size provider of end-to-end EMS, SMTC provides printed circuit boards assemblies production, systems integration and comprehensive testing services, enclosure fabrication, as well as product design, sustaining engineering and supply chain management services. SMTC services extend over the entire electronic product life cycle from the development and introduction of new products through to the growth, maturity and end-of-life phases.

SMTC is a public company incorporated in Delaware with its shares traded on the Nasdaq National Market System under the symbol SMTX and was added to the Russell Microcap® Index in 2018. For further information on SMTC Corporation, please visit our website at www.smtc.com.





Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except number of

shares and per share amounts) June 30,

2019 July 1,

2018 June 30,

2019 July 1,

2018 Revenue $ 90,936 $ 44,479 $ 193,585 $ 81,599 Cost of sales 81,939 40,196 175,964 73,466 Gross profit 8,997 4,283 17,621 8,133 Selling, general and administrative expenses 6,600 3,647 13,298 7,156 Gain on Contingent Consideration - - (3,050 ) - Restructuring charges 1,546 96 2,170 96 Operating earnings 851 540 5,203 881 Interest expense 2,800 403 5,670 710 Net income (loss) before income taxes (1,949 ) 137 (467 ) 171 Income tax expense (recovery) Current 416 196 695 306 Deferred 103 38 95 (46 ) 519 234 790 260 Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (2,468 ) $ (97 ) $ (1,257 ) $ (89 ) Basic loss per share $ (0.10 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.01 ) Diluted loss per share $ (0.10 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic 23,557,944 17,222,439 23,403,431 17,131,971 Diluted 23,557,944 17,222,439 23,403,431 17,131,971





Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) June 30,

2019 December 30,

2018 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 634 $ 1,601 Accounts receivable - net 64,951 72,986 Unbilled contract assets 27,619 20,405 Inventories - net 46,149 53,203 Prepaid expenses and other assets 6,691 5,548 Derivative assets - 15 Income taxes receivable 158 160 146,202 153,918 Property, plant and equipment - net 26,855 28,160 Operating lease right of use assets - net 4,445 - Goodwill 18,165 18,165 Intangible assets - net 16,247 19,935 Deferred financing costs - net 646 668 Deferred income taxes - net 285 380 Total assets $ 212,845 $ 221,226 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Revolving credit facility 13,748 $ 25,020 Accounts payable 66,639 76,893 Accrued liabilities 12,174 13,040 Warrant liability 1,948 2,009 Contingent consideration - 3,050 Income taxes payable 213 12 Current portion of long-term debt 1,368 1,368 Current portion of operating lease obligations 1,891 - Current portion of finance lease obligations 1,401 1,547 99,382 122,939 Long-term debt 55,887 56,039 Operating lease obligations 3,019 Finance lease obligations 9,284 9,947 Total liabilities 167,572 188,925 Shareholders' equity: Capital stock 506 458 Additional paid-in capital 292,829 278,648 Deficit (248,062 ) (246,805 ) 45,273 32,301 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 212,845 $ 221,226





Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) Cash provided by (used in): June 30,

2019 July 1,

2018 June 30,

2019 July 1,

2018 Operations: Net loss $ (2,468 ) $ (97 ) $ (1,257 ) $ (89 ) Items not involving cash: Depreciation on property, plant and equipment 1,626 769 3,253 1,543 Amortization of acquired Intangible assets 1,844 - 3,688 - Unrealized foreign exchange gain on unsettled forward exchange contracts - 89 - (230 ) Deferred income taxes (recovery) 103 38 95 (46 ) Amortization of deferred financing fees 274 12 545 21 Stock-based compensation 97 77 185 203 Change in fair value of warrant liability 40 - (61 ) - Change in fair value of contingent consideration - - (3,050 ) - Change in non-cash operating working capital: Accounts receivable 9,229 (1,223 ) 8,035 (3,016 ) Unbilled contract assets (3,411 ) (1,339 ) (7,214 ) (6,488 ) Inventories 2,511 (4,516 ) 7,054 (2,851 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (61 ) (1,068 ) (1,128 ) (1,437 ) Income taxes payable 174 - 203 (48 ) Accounts payable (12,100 ) 4,383 (10,130 ) 8,995 Accrued liabilities (952 ) 177 (866 ) 1,361 Net change in operating lease right of use asset and liability 65 - 465 - (3,029 ) (2,698 ) (183 ) (2,082 ) Financing: Advances (repayments) of revolving credit facility (9,888 ) 1,940 (11,272 ) (209 ) Repayments of long-term debt (312 ) (500 ) (625 ) (1,000 ) Principal repayments of finance lease obligations (392 ) (50 ) (809 ) (94 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 14,044 361 14,044 361 Equipment facility advance - 1,894 - 1,894 Debt issuance and deferred financing fees (50 ) (15 ) (50 ) (48 ) 3,402 3,630 1,288 904 Investing: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (1,335 ) (2,301 ) (2,072 ) (2,405 ) (1,335 ) (2,301 ) (2,072 ) (2,405 ) Decrease in cash (962 ) (1,369 ) (967 ) (3,583 ) Cash, beginning of period 1,596 3,322 1,601 5,536 Cash, end of the period $ 634 $ 1,953 $ 634 $ 1,953





Supplementary Information: Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Three months ended Six months ended Note 1 Note 1 June 30,

2019 July 1,

2018 June 30,

2019 July 1,

2018 Net loss $ (2,468 ) $ (97 ) $ (1,257 ) $ (89 ) Add (deduct): Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 1,626 769 3,253 1,543 Amortization of Intangible assets 1,844 - 3,688 - Interest 2,800 403 5,670 710 Income tax expense 519 234 790 260 EBITDA $ 4,321 $ 1,309 $ 12,144 $ 2,424 Add (deduct): Stock compensation expense 97 77 185 203 Stock compensation expense - warrant revaluation 40 - (61 ) - Restructuring charges 1,546 96 2,170 96 Merger and acquisitions related expenses 73 - 164 - Contingent Consideration reversal - - (3,050 ) - Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) - 89 - (230 ) on unsettled forward exchange contracts Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,077 $ 1,571 $ 11,552 $ 2,493 Note 1: Reflects historical SMTC results as filed





Supplementary Information: Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit Three months ended Six months ended June 30,

2019 July 1,

2018 June 30,

2019 July 1,

2018 Gross Profit $ 8,997 $ 4,283 $ 17,621 $ 8,133 Add (deduct): Amortization of intangible assets 1,844 - 3,688 - Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) on unsettled forward exchange contracts - 89 - (230 ) Adjusted Gross Profit $ 10,841 $ 4,372 $ 21,309 $ 7,903 Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage 11.9 % 9.8 % 11.0 % 9.7 %





Supplementary Information: Reconciliation of Adjusted Net (Loss) Income Three months ended Six months ended June 30,

2019 July 1,

2018 June 30,

2019 July 1,

2018 Net Loss $ (2,468 ) $ (97 ) $ (1,257 ) $ (89 ) add back Amortization of intangible assets 1,844 - 3,688 - Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) on unsettled forward exchange contracts - 89 - (230 ) Stock compensation expense 97 77 185 203 Stock Revaluation of Warrant 40 - (61 ) - Restructuring charges 1,546 96 2,170 96 Merger and acquisitions related expenses 73 - 164 - Contingent Consideration reversal - - (3,050 ) - Adjusted Net Income (Loss) 1,132 165 1,839 (20 )





Supplementary Information: Reconciliation of Net Debt Proforma June 30,

2019 July 1, 2018 July 1, 2018 Revolver $ 13,748 11,981 31,414 Term Debt 61,376 8,894 46,629 Discount (Term Debt) (4,121 ) - 597 Capital Lease (Finance) 10,685 796 12,850 Capital Lease (Operating) 4,910 - - $ 86,598 21,671 91,490 Cash (634 ) (1,953 ) 2,024 Net Debt $ 85,964 19,718 89,466





Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited) SMTC MC Proforma July 1, 2018 July 1, 2018 July 1,

2018 Revenue $ 44,479 $ 37,544 $ 82,023 Cost of sales 40,196 33,505 73,701 Gross profit 4,283 4,038 8,321 Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,647 2,946 6,593 Restructuring charges 96 153 249 Operating income 540 939 1,479 Interest expense 403 1,835 2,238 Income (loss) before income taxes 137 (895 ) (758 ) Income tax expense (recovery) Current 196 112 308 Deferred 38 - 38 234 112 346 Net loss from continuing operations (97 ) (1,007 ) (1,104 ) Net loss, and comprehensive loss $ (97 ) $ (1,007 ) $ (1,104 )





Supplementary Information: Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA SMTC MC Proforma July 1, 2018 July 1, 2018 July 1, 2018 Net loss $ (97 ) $ (1,007 ) $ (1,104 ) Add (deduct): Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 769 828 1,597 Interest 403 1,835 2,238 Income tax expense 234 112 346 EBITDA $ 1,309 $ 1,767 $ 3,076 Add (deduct): Stock compensation expense 77 - 77 Restructuring charges 96 153 249 Unrealized foreign exchange loss 89 - 89 on unsettled forward exchange contracts Adjusted EBITDA 1,571 1,920 3,491









Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit SMTC MC Proforma July 1, 2018 July 1, 2018 July 1, 2018 Gross Profit $ 4,283 $ 4,038 $ 8,321 Add (deduct): Unrealized foreign exchange loss on unsettled forward exchange contracts 89 - 89 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 4,372 $ 4,038 $ 8,410 Adjusted Gross Profit % 9.8 % 10.8 % 10.3 %



