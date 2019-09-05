Smithfield Foods Donates More Than 30,000 Pounds of Protein to Mid-Ohio Foodbank During September's Hunger Action Month

Kroger Joins the 40th Stop of Smithfield's 2019 Helping Hungry Homes® Tour

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Smithfield Foods, Inc. and Kroger joined forces to donate 30,000 pounds of protein to Mid-Ohio Foodbank. Smithfield's contribution was part of the company's 2019 Helping Hungry Homes® donation tour, Smithfield's signature hunger-relief initiative focused on alleviating hunger and helping Americans become more food secure. The donation, equivalent to 120,000 servings, will help families fight hunger across the Foodbank's 20-county service area in central and eastern Ohio.



Helping Hungry Homes® is Smithfield's initiative focused on alleviating hunger across the country.





"At Mid-Ohio Foodbank, we connect our hungry neighbors with nutritious food," said Matt Habash, CEO of Mid-Ohio Foodbank. "Protein is a valuable resource, and we're so grateful for support from partners like Smithfield and Kroger that empower our mission to end hunger, and build towards hunger-free healthier communities."

Representatives from Smithfield and Kroger presented the donation to Mid-Ohio Foodbank at an event at the Foodbank this afternoon where members of each organization discussed the issue of food insecurity and the significance of the donation, which will provide much-needed protein for the one in every six individuals facing hunger throughout the Foodbank's footprint. After the donation, employees from Smithfield and Kroger volunteered their time to support the Foodbank's efforts by helping to pack, label, and organize product.

"One component of Kroger's Zero Hunger | Zero Waste social impact plan is a commitment to end hunger in our communities, and we're proud of our partnership with Smithfield to help our neighbors become more food secure," said Dana Zurcher, president, Kroger Columbus Division for Kroger. "Hunger Action Month is an opportunity to bring awareness to the fact that one in eight Americans struggle with hunger, and we're honored to join with Smithfield to support Mid-Ohio Foodbank with this donation."

This is the 40th large-scale protein donation made by Smithfield to foodbanks across the country during its 2019 Helping Hungry Homes® tour. Since the program's inception in 2008, Smithfield has provided more than 130 million servings of protein to foodbanks, disaster-relief efforts, and community outreach programs nationwide.

"At Smithfield, we're dedicated to our company's social purpose to alleviate hunger nationwide," said Jonathan Toms, associate manager of charitable initiatives for Smithfield Foods. "We stand together with likeminded organizations like Kroger as active partners in the fight against hunger. We're proud to make this donation of protein to Mid-Ohio Foodbank this Hunger Action Month"

For more information about Smithfield Foods' Helping Hungry Homes® initiative and a list of upcoming donation events, visit helpinghungryhomes.com.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world's largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories. Popular brands include Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan's Famous®, Farmland®, Armour®, Farmer John®, Kretschmar®, John Morrell®, Cook's®, Gwaltney®, Carando®, Margherita®, Curly's®, Healthy Ones®, Morliny®, Krakus®, and Berlinki®. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About Mid-Ohio Foodbank

Mid-Ohio Foodbank works in the community to connect our hungry neighbors with nutritious food, stabilizing families today while helping them access resources for tomorrow so they can thrive for a lifetime. The Foodbank is the largest hunger-relief organization in central and eastern Ohio. We acquire donated food from manufacturers, produce growers, retailers, food drives and businesses across Ohio and the country. We also receive food commodities through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the State of Ohio. The Foodbank partners with an agency network comprised of some 680 local charities across 20 counties to provide food directly to people in need. To learn more, visit midohiofoodbank.org

About The Kroger Co.

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit. We are nearly half a million associates who serve over nine million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

