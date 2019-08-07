Quantcast

    SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG) New Offering Profilr.social an Opt-in EKYC, Lead & Investigation Utility for Profiling and Client Scoring

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 07, 2019, 01:30:00 PM EDT

    The company continues to expand its Fintech portfolio with proprietary solutions for financial institutions & Global Enterprises. The recent introduction of Profilr.social is a utility application for investigating and managing lead generation analysis for financial service companies requiring EKYC & Scoring solutions. 

    New York, NY, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG) continues to enhance its proprietary applications portfolio with ID Security and Verification solutions to strengthen the company's position in the KYC & EKYC marketplace. 

    About the Profilr.social platform

    The platform allows for existing information with ecommerce and mobility driven data, with a focus on social-media networks to develop a client profile. The multiplex white-label solution offers many facets of integrated operations:

    •  The first is a specialized EKYC solution with dynamic forms to engage with potential or existing customers to capture their profile information and required ID's. 
    •  The second functionality allows for investigating customers by tracking and bookmarking their activity. This unique solution provides underwriters comprehensive data for behavior scoring.
    •  A self-registration utility for customers to create a verified profile both personal and corporate for easily sharing their social-media bookmarks with friends, clients and coworkers. 

    The company SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG) through its Emphasispay.com business marketplace now offers Financial institutions with a suite of solutions including; QR Wallet Card Emulator & EPOS for Retail merchants, Remote Deposit Check solutions for Branches and Treasury clients, and more recently the introduction to an EKYC ID-Key blockchain solution for permission based management. 

    About SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG

    A boutique Payments & Incentives technology company focused on Cloud and Mobility for the Retail, Banking, Digital Workforce & Events Management Industries. The company specializes in proprietary end-to-end intuitive applications for a "Brand As Your Own" portfolio including QR Wallets, Rewards and Couponing, Events and Mobile Ticketing, Remote Deposit Capture, Workforce management, Blockchain, E-KYC, Tokenization, Ride Booking, Cross-border FX, Proximity & Payment acceptance applications. Visit Emphasispay.com our business applications marketplace. 

    CEO Massimo Barone Mbarone@smartcardmarketingsystems.com

    or news@smartcardmarketingsystems.com 

    1-844-843-7296   www.smartcardmarketingsystems.com

    Source: SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc

