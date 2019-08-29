SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (OTC:SMKG) Articul8te Platform Enables SMEs with a Digital Data-Room and Interactive User Management Needed for Digital Transformation



New York, NY, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- The Articul8te.com platform is the company's latest workforce industry offering for cloud & mobility data management, streamlining all tasks, documents, projects, marketing, sales, calendars and communications with a notifications alert system. The Articul8te platform provides a web portal for publishing public information and also operates in private mode for internal or closed-circuit distribution.

Also available are an IOS & Android app allowing both management and staff continued connectivity to perform important tasks and action items with the following utilities including:

Documents Vault

Internal directory listing with level down provisioning

Multi-Calendar scheduling by departments

Survey builder with Scoring analysis

Project time-line visuals and document indexing

Article creation and publishing,

Community Bulletins boards

To-do-lists with conversion of action items and sharing

Contact lead data capture and success analysis

Public and Private publishing boards

Social media enhanced publishing

Event and Invite management

Promotional and Marketing materials

The company's recent updates to the Digital platform also now include a Secure-Vault for close-circuit management of confidential tasks, documents and messaging, an important utility for reporting and financing review analysis. Furthermore, a new multi-location Meeting Room booking system to track and navigate meeting facilities and resources which are popular today for businesses on-the-go.

Enterprises

*Available for North America, South America, Asia & India with a localized secure host data-center for independent securitized data hosting.

About SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (OTC:SMKG)

A boutique Payments & Incentives technology company focused on Cloud and Mobility for the Retail, Banking, Digital Workforce & Events Management Industries. The company specializes in proprietary end-to-end intuitive applications for a "Brand As Your Own" portfolio including QR Wallets, Rewards and Couponing, Events and Mobile Ticketing, Remote Deposit Capture, Workforce management, Blockchain, E-KYC, Tokenization, Ride Booking, Cross-border FX, Proximity & Payment acceptance applications. Visit Emphasispay.com our business applications marketplace.

CEO Mbarone@smartcardmarketingsystems.com

1-844-843-7296

www.smartcardmarketingsystems.com or news@smartcardmarketingsystems.com

Source: SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc