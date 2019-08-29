SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (OTC:SMKG) Articul8te Platform Enables SMEs with a Digital Data-Room and Interactive User Management Needed for Digital Transformation
New York, NY, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- The Articul8te.com platform is the company's latest workforce industry offering for cloud & mobility data management, streamlining all tasks, documents, projects, marketing, sales, calendars and communications with a notifications alert system. The Articul8te platform provides a web portal for publishing public information and also operates in private mode for internal or closed-circuit distribution.
Also available are an IOS & Android app allowing both management and staff continued connectivity to perform important tasks and action items with the following utilities including:
- Documents Vault
- Internal directory listing with level down provisioning
- Multi-Calendar scheduling by departments
- Survey builder with Scoring analysis
- Project time-line visuals and document indexing
- Article creation and publishing,
- Community Bulletins boards
- To-do-lists with conversion of action items and sharing
- Contact lead data capture and success analysis
- Public and Private publishing boards
- Social media enhanced publishing
- Event and Invite management
- Promotional and Marketing materials
The company's recent updates to the Digital platform also now include a Secure-Vault for close-circuit management of confidential tasks, documents and messaging, an important utility for reporting and financing review analysis. Furthermore, a new multi-location Meeting Room booking system to track and navigate meeting facilities and resources which are popular today for businesses on-the-go.
Enterprises
*Available for North America, South America, Asia & India with a localized secure host data-center for independent securitized data hosting.
About SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (OTC:SMKG)
A boutique Payments & Incentives technology company focused on Cloud and Mobility for the Retail, Banking, Digital Workforce & Events Management Industries. The company specializes in proprietary end-to-end intuitive applications for a "Brand As Your Own" portfolio including QR Wallets, Rewards and Couponing, Events and Mobile Ticketing, Remote Deposit Capture, Workforce management, Blockchain, E-KYC, Tokenization, Ride Booking, Cross-border FX, Proximity & Payment acceptance applications. Visit Emphasispay.com our business applications marketplace.
