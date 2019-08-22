Smart Signal From Alarm.com Wins IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award





TYSONS, Va., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Signal, the Alarm.com (Nasdaq:ALRM) mobile app feature that helps reduce false alarms and expedites emergency response, has been named a 2019 IoT Evolution Product of the Year. Smart Signal is a key enhancement to the Alarm.com service, giving property owners a faster way to communicate critical information directly to their monitoring station. Expediting emergency response helps save lives, and reducing false alarms frees up first responders for true emergencies.



"Earning this award from IoT Evolution is a great acknowledgement of our team's dedication to solving real-world problems with innovative solutions," said Steve Chazin, VP of Products at Alarm.com. "False alarms are a major challenge for the security industry because they strain resources at police and fire departments nationwide. The recognition Smart Signal has received underscores its value to the security and technology industries, as well as consumers. Reducing false alarms with Smart Signal can help save taxpayer dollars and prevent property owners from incurring costly fees or fines due to a false alarm response."

Smart Signal is a 2019 ESX Innovation Award winner and was named Security Product of the Year at the Consumer Technology Association's Mark of Excellence Awards during CES 2019.

With a single button push in the Alarm.com mobile app, users can verify an alarm to help expedite emergency response or quickly cancel a false alarm. In addition, home or business owners who need emergency assistance can send a one-touch panic signal directly to their monitoring station.

"I believe that Smart Signal will provide an invaluable service to our customers," said David Simonetti, residential operations manager at Select Security in Lancaster, Pa. "It is reassuring to know that when an alarm is triggered during life's busy moments, you can cancel it without having to make that phone call. There is also nothing better than the confidence of knowing that, if for some unforeseen reason you cannot interact with your control panel in an emergency, you can still send a signal for help."

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com's technology to manage and control their property from anywhere. Our platform integrates with a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices through our apps and interfaces. Our security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com's common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit www.alarm.com.

