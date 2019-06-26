Smart and future ready - Metso introduces its new approach for tailings management in mining with the launch of the VPX filter



Smart and future ready - Metso introduces its new approach for tailings management in mining with the launch of the VPX filter

Smart and future ready filtration solutions.





Metso Corporation's press release on June 26, 2019 at 2 p.m. EEST

Water conservation, efficient tailings management and responsible mine reclamation are becoming increasingly important for mines to ensure their license to operate. Spearheaded by the launch of the new Metso VPX™ filter for tailings dewatering, Metso introduces its comprehensive tailings management concept to enable and support environmentally and economically sustainable mining.

"Our ambition is to challenge the conventional way of looking at tailings management in mining. In practice, this means that besides environmental and regulatory concerns related to tailings, we need to improve the conservation of water, chemicals and ore, as well as looking for opportunities to reprocess tailings and generate value by extracting any remaining minerals. Ultimately, it allows transforming legacy practices in tailings management into a new, positive value creation model", says Victor Tapia, President, Mining Equipment business area at Metso.

Metso is driving this change by introducing a new concept for the dewatering, handling and reprocessing of tailings. Designed to maximize water recovery and reduce the footprint of tailings dams or eliminate them completely, Metso Tailings Management Solutions provide a long-term solution for mining companies looking for a viable approach to their tailings management and end-of-mine strategies.

More sustainable and cost-efficient mining through dry filtered tailings

There are a huge amount of tailings discharged and lying in legacy dams. Today, only about 5% of tailings are dewatered while roughly 70% of the mines are located in countries where water scarcity is considered as an issue. The way tailings are handled can have a long-term impact on the mines' economic efficiency as well as on the well-being of the surrounding environment and communities.

"Metso views dry filtered tailings as the most viable and long-term solution for tailings management: it helps in recycling significantly more water to the concentrator, while enabling mines to reduce their freshwater footprint when compared to traditional tailings impoundments. Furthermore, the risk of tailings dam failure could be completely avoided by dewatering and dry stacking the tailings," says Niclas Hällevall, VP of Beneficiation Solutions, Mining Equipment business area. "Contrary to conventional belief, dry tailings are also much more CAPEX and OPEX efficient compared to wet or thickened tailings."

Recovering up to 90% water in tailings with the new Metso VPX™ filter

Metso Tailings Management Solutions bundle Metso's proven beneficiation technologies into a full, customizable and future-ready suite of solutions. As regards the core component, Metso is now taking filtration technology to the next level by introducing the Metso VPX™ filter, a new generation filtration solution for maximum water recovery and reuse.

Caption: The Metso VPX™ filter is available for mining customers globally and an ideal solution for range of dewatering applications.

The Metso VPX™ ﬁlter can handle difficult-to-dewater tailings, because it has up to 25 bars operating pressure, the highest pressure in its category. This enables up to 90% water recovery. The Metso VPX™ is also equipped with a fully electromechanical drive system and no hydraulics, making it the safest solution on the market. With its modular design, the Metso VPX™ filter is scalable as well as easily transportable to the site in standard containers.

The Metso VPX™ filter is available for mining customers globally and an ideal solution for range of dewatering applications. Discover the Metso VPX™ filter at www.metso.com/vpx. We also invite you to get to know the VPX™ first hand at the Exposibram trade fair to be held in Brazil in September 2019.

Learn more about our views on the sustainable management of mine tailings in our blog and our website.

Metso is a world-leading industrial company offering equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries. With our unique knowledge and innovative solutions, we help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability. Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about 3.2 billion in 2018. Metso employs over 14,000 people in more than 50 countries.

metso.com , twitter.com/metsogroup

For further information, please contact

Niclas Hällevall, Vice President, Beneficiation Solutions, Mining Equipment business area, Metso, Tel. +46 706 889 299, E-mail: niclas.hallevall@metso.com

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Stakeholder Relations, Metso Corporation, Tel. +358 20 484 3212, E-mail: helena.marjaranta@metso.com

Attachment

Source: Metso Corporation