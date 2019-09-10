Sky Solar Announces New Principal Executive Office





HONG KONG, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SKYS) ("Sky Solar" or the "Company"), a global developer, owner and operator of solar parks, today announced that it moved its principal executive office to a new location in Hong Kong, effective September 6, 2019.



The new address is Unit 417, 4th Floor, Tower Two Lippo Centre, 89 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong. All phone numbers, email addresses and other contact information remain the same.

About Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd.

Sky Solar is a global independent power producer ("IPP") that develops, owns, and operates solar parks and generates revenue primarily by selling electricity. Since its inception, Sky Solar has focused on the downstream solar market and has developed projects in Asia, South America, Europe and North America. The Company's broad geographic reach and established presence across key solar markets are significant differentiators that provide global opportunities and mitigate country-specific risks. Sky Solar aims to establish operations in select geographies with highly attractive solar radiation, regulatory environments, power pricing, land availability, financial access and overall power market trends. As a result of its focus on the downstream photovoltaic segment, Sky Solar is technology agnostic and is able to customize its solar parks based on local environmental and regulatory requirements. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and operated 211.0 MW of solar parks.

