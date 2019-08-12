Siyata Mobile to Demonstrate UV350 Running Motorola WAVE PTT at APCO 2019





MONTRÉAL, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. ("Siyata") (TSX-V:SIM / OTCQX:SYATF) is pleased to announce that it will be demonstrating the Uniden® UV350 integrated with Motorola WAVE PTT at APCO 2019 in Baltimore, MD, August 12th and 13th, 2019. The Company will be presenting at the Motorola booth #611.



APCO attendees represent a wide range of public safety industries, including: emergency communications centers; law enforcement; fire service; emergency medical services; government agencies and more. This conference and exposition will provide Siyata with the opportunity to address potential large-scale customers and first responder users, while standing alongside one of America's leading LMR providers, Motorola Solutions.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata, commented, "APCO 2019 is a very valuable opportunity for Siyata to demonstrate the UV350 capabilities running Wave PTT. Showcasing our UV350 with WAVE PTT will attest to the value and reliability of our combined offering as the premier in-vehicle LTE solution for the commercial fleet and first responder market in North America."

The industry's reception of the UV350 device thus far has been extremely positive, indicating the need for its unique all-in-one capabilities that are highlighted as major safety precautions. The various safety and operational features include:

LTE high speed data

5.5" widescreen LED display for easy monitoring

Dedicated microphone and speaker for crystal-clear extra loud sound quality

In-vehicle installation ensures device is always powered by the vehicle's battery

Extended cellular and GPS coverage with external antenna included

Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) ensures instant communication at the push of a button

About the Uniden UV350

The Uniden® UV350 is the first LTE all-in-one in vehicle fleet communication device that delivers crystal clear cellular voice calls, Push-to-Talk Over Cellular, data applications and more. This device was designed specifically for commercial vehicles ensuring safer communication for professional drivers.

About APCO 2019

APCO International's Annual Conference & Expo, is the premier event for public safety communications officials, from frontline telecommunicators to comm center managers to public safety communications equipment and services vendors. Starting August 11, APCO 2019 offers four days of educational sessions, committee meetings and special events, paired with two full days of exhibits.

About Siyata

A TSX Venture Top 50 Company, Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Since developing the world's first 3G connected vehicle device, Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the world's first LTE all-in-one fleet communications device in 2017. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world.

Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata's customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of:

SIYATA MOBILE INC.

Marc Seelenfreund

CEO and Chairman

Investor Relations:

Arlen Hansen

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730

SIM@kincommunications.com

Sales Department:

Glenn Kennedy, VP Sales

Siyata Mobile Inc.

416-892-1823

glenn_kennedy@siyatamobile.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

Source: Siyata Mobile Inc.