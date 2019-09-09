Siyata Mobile Starts Large-Scale Trial with Global U.S. Ridesharing Company





MONTREAL, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. ("Siyata") (TSX-V:SIM / OTCQX:SYATF) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed software integration and has received its first purchase order to commence large scale device trials in the field with a global ridesharing company.



Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile, commented, "We are very excited about the trials that are underway with this globally renowned and fast-growing rideshare company. The ride sharing market is innovating and scaling rapidly, creating the opportunity for us to leverage our one of a kind in-vehicle device in this growing industry while improving the safety of the drivers and passengers."

Siyata's vehicle-mounted devices solve the inherent problems associated with bringing a personal device to navigate and communicate with passengers which include illegal and distracted driving, stolen phones, device malfunction in extreme temperatures and lost, forgotten or damaged charging cables.

This joint investment and trial supports the Company's dedication to public safety, with a mission of keeping drivers focused on the road. The UV350 and CP250 limit the distractions professional drivers typically face while operating their enterprise and commercial vehicles, while providing a multi-functional, unified communication and navigation device.

The ride sharing industry marks a new vertical for the Company and its disruptive technology that is changing the way professional drivers communicate. According to Orbis Research, the ride sharing market is expected to reach USD $220.5 billion by 2025.

About Siyata

A TSX Venture Top 50 Company, Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Since developing the world's first 3G connected vehicle device, Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the world's first 4G LTE all-in-one fleet communications device in 2017. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world.

Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata's customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

