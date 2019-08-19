Siyata Mobile Receives $400,000 Purchase Order for First Responder End-Use Customers





MONTRÉAL, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (the "Company" or "Siyata") (TSX-V:SIM / OTCQX:SYATF) is pleased to announce that the Company has received a Purchase Order ("PO") valued at $400,000 to equip first responders with its LTE Push-to-Talk Over Cellular ("PoC") devices and accessories.



Marc Seelenfreund, CEO and Chairman of Siyata Mobile, commented, "Our Push-to-Talk devices continue to grab market share and is a direct result of our growing distribution and sales channels with Tier 1 cellular carriers and specialized LMR and cellular distributors. PoC is delivered over cellular networks, allowing nationwide coverage coupled with data and applications to dramatically reduce costs and increase worker efficiency. This paradigm shift is in its infancy and we are strongly positioned to become a leading vendor of next generation PoC devices in our respective markets."

The company leverages the enterprise sales teams of its multiple cellular-carrier partners and specialized distributors to reach a wide variety of enterprise workforces, commercial fleets and first-responder vehicles. The UV350 is now in enterprise sales channels with carrier partners which have a combined market cap in excess of $300 billion and over 200 million cellular network subscribers.

Data from VDC Research shows the continuous migration from LMR to PTT comes from various influences, including the increasing number of PTT communications users, demand for broadband data applications and the cost of LMR equipment and infrastructure. VDC Research forecasts the US population of PoC users to grow from 4.5 million in 2019 to 7.5 million by 2023, a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 13.6%.

About Siyata

A TSX Venture Top 50 Company, Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Since developing the world's first 3G connected vehicle device, Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the world's first LTE all-in-one fleet communications device in 2017. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world.

Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata's customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

