Siyata Mobile Receives $360,000 Purchase Order to Equip Taxis with CP250 All-in-One Communications Device





MONTRÉAL, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (the "Company" or "Siyata") (TSX-V:SIM / OTCQX:SYATF) is pleased to announce that it has received an initial purchase order of $360,000 through a leading taxi technology distributor to equip taxi cabs in Israel with its innovative 4G/LTE CP250, an all-in-one dash mounted communications device.



The CP250 is the first and only LTE, all-in-one fleet communications device for cellular voice calls, push-to-talk-over-cellular (PoC), navigation, data applications, built in camera, digital video recording (DVR), credit card processing and more. The tablet-based design, which can be easily installed onto the dash or windshield, makes it the ideal choice for professional drivers of lighter commercial vehicles such as taxis, tourism vans and delivery trucks.

The carrier grade PoC feature of the CP250 allows seamless communication between drivers at the push of a button, with a dedicated microphone and speaker for crystal-clear sound. The CP250 also enhances communication between central dispatch and taxi drivers and its nationwide coverage can easily monitor vehicle location and execute orders for pick-up efficiently and effortlessly on one device.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO and Chairman of Siyata Mobile, mentions, "With approximately 22,000 taxis in Israel, this is another vertical, with great opportunity to gain market share from traditional LMR systems which have supplied the market for many decades. The opportunity with this specialized distributor is many times the size of this initial purchase order and we look forward to a valuable relationship with them to equip their large taxi customer base with our innovative, in-vehicle communication devices."

According to the Central Bureau of Statistics in March 2017, there were approximately 22,000 Taxis in Israel.

About Siyata

A TSX Venture Top 50 Company, Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Since developing the world's first 3G connected vehicle device, Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the world's first 4G LTE all-in-one fleet communications device in 2017. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world.

Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata's customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

