Siyata Mobile Launches UV350 with Leading National Saudi Arabia Cellular Operator



Initial Purchase Order of $130,000 for UV350 Received to Equip Single End-Use Customer in Growing Saudi Arabia Commercial Vehicle Market

MONTRÉAL, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (the "Company" or "Siyata") (TSX-V:SIM / OTCQX:SYATF) is pleased to announce that it has received an initial purchase order of $130,000 through a leading Saudi Arabian cellular operator to equip a fleet of emergency response vehicles for a single end-use customer with its UV350, an LTE all-in-one in-vehicle smartphone.



Saudi Arabia is the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)'s largest market for trucks and buses, with approximately 150,000 new units of commercial vehicles (CV's) added each year by 2022. The expansion of construction by Saudi Arabia to eliminate oil dependency and raise revenue from non-oil activities has fueled the need for a greater demand for commercial vehicles. The UV350 will be a great asset for these new vehicles in the upcoming years, as it is the world's first and only LTE smartphone with carrier grade Push-To-Talk (PTT), Android data applications, nationwide GPS coverage, and a dedicated microphone and speaker to deliver crystal-clear sound quality to the commercial vehicle drivers.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata states, "We are excited to be a new and innovative player in Saudi Arabia's commercial vehicle market expansion and look forward to being a first mover vendor for the estimated 700,000 new commercial vehicles projected to be on the road by the year 2022. Saudi Arabia's CV market represents a major opportunity for Siyata's growth, demonstrating the industry acceptance from leading national cellulars, end-use customers, and the worldwide market opportunity for our portfolio of innovative LTE push-to-talk devices."

UV350 features include:

LTE high speed data

5.5" widescreen LED display for easy monitoring

Dedicated microphone and speaker for crystal-clear extra loud sound quality

In-vehicle installation ensures device is always powered by the vehicle's battery

Extended cellular and GPS coverage with external antenna included

Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) ensures instant communication at the push of a button

About Siyata

A TSX Venture Top 50 Company, Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Since developing the world's first 3G connected vehicle device, Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the world's first LTE all-in-one fleet communications device in 2017. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world.

Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata's customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

