Sirios to explore three of its gold properties in Eeyou Istchee James Bay





MONTREAL, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIRIOS RESOURCES INC. (TSX-V:SOI) is pleased to announce the start of a first phase exploration program on its gold properties; Amikap, Goldorak and 39. Sirios' geological team will begin prospecting work this week on these three properties acquired less than a year ago, located in the Eeyou Istchee territory, James Bay, Quebec

Location Map





On the Goldorak and Amikap projects, Sirios is targeting similar style gold mineralization as found on Cheechoo project. During a regional reconnaissance exploration program undertaken by Sirios in 2016, on what later became the Goldorak property, gold anomalies ranging from 30 to 100 ppb (parts per billion) were detected on select grab samples* of granitic rock. The Amikap claim block covers five target areas defined in a lithogeochemical study by CONSOREM, that targeted metallogenic settings similar to Sirios' Cheechoo project. (reference: press release May 10. 2018).

Property 39 borders the Munischiwan property to the southwest, co-owned by Azimut and SOQUEM, where prospecting results yielded up to 100.5 g/t Au, 435.0 g/t Ag, 156.0 g/t Te and 1.67% Cu from select grab samples* (reference: press release of Azimut June 27, 2019). The work by Sirios will verify the gold potential of an interpreted geological structure oriented northeast-southwest.

*Note: Selected grab samples are not representative samples and are necessarily reflective or indicative of the mineralization hosted on the property.



The three properties; Goldorak (114 claims), Amikap (169 claims) and 39 (39 claims) are 100%, wholly owned by Sirios and cover a combined area of 166 km2 .

The Goldorak property is located in the La Grande volcano-plutonic geological subprovince. It is located approximately 40 km south of the town of Radisson and approximately 5 km east of the James Bay Highway. Amikap is located 70 km north of the Sirios' Cheechoo gold project and less than 25 km south of the Trans-Taiga Highway. Property 39 is located approximately 30 km north-west of the km 381 road stop on the James Bay road from Matagami to Radisson.

Sirios continues to concentrate on its Cheechoo gold discovery while actively exploring the gold potential of Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

Dominique Doucet, P. Eng., Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, prepared and verified the technical information of this press release, as well as reviewed the final text.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



To contact us:

Sirios Resources Inc.

Dominique Doucet, Eng., President, CEO ddoucet@sirios.com

Tel.: (514) 510-7961

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c1571ba7-3ffd-44ca-a998-5850327d1041

Source: Ressources SIRIOS inc.