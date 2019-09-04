Sirios to Attend the Beaver Creek Precious Metals Summit Conference





MONTREAL, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The President of SIRIOS, Dominique Doucet, will be attending and presenting next week at the Beaver Creek Precious Metals Summit Conference, taking place in Colorado, USA. The corporate presentation will be viewable by webcast on September 13th at 1:00 PM EST using the following link:



https://www.gowebcasting.com/conferences/2019/09/11/precious-metals-summit/day/3.

The presentation will focus on updates to the Cheechoo Gold Project and the Company's upcoming operational milestones.

The Beaver Creek Precious Metals Summit Conference is a premier event that brings together corporate executives from senior precious metals companies to meet and network with some of the most prospective producers, explorers and developers from around the globe. More information about the conference is available at this link: https://www.precioussummit.com/event/2019-summit-colorado/.

