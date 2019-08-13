Sirios resumes exploration work on recently expanded Aquilon high-grade gold property





MONTREAL, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Management of SIRIOS (TSX-V:SOI) is pleased to announce it is resuming the exploration work on the Aquilon high-grade gold property at Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec. In addition, Sirios recently acquired 36 additional claims by map designation, increasing its wholly owned property to 140 claims, totaling approximately 70 km2.



Location map





Sirios' exploration team is initiating prospecting, detailed mapping and lithogeochemical sampling on the property. This fieldwork will be undertaken on areas highlighted by the recent geological and structural modelling and reinterpretation completed by Sirios' geologists.

The Aquilon property contains more than fifteen high-grade gold bearing veins that were discovered by Sirios and its previous partners over the years.

Some of these showings have been tested by channel sampling, that yielded up to:

287.4 g/t Au over 2.3 m on the Môman showing and 110.2 g/t Au over 3.49 on the Fleur de Lys showing (ref.: press release of August 28, 2000).

Very shallow drill holes undertaken on four of these showings in previous years yielded up to:

3,230.89 g/t Au over 0.8 m, including 12,906.5 g/t Au over 0.20 m on the Lingo 3 West vein (ref.: press release of June 26, 2008);

834.4 g/t Au over 1.71 m including 3,527.4 g/t Au over 0.40 on the Môman vein 133.67 g/t Au over 0.82 m on the Fleur de Lys vein (ref.: press release January 19, 2011);

10.03 g/t Au over 4.33 m on the Red Toad vein, including 53.7 g/t Au over 0.35 m and 108.0 g/t Au over 0.21 m (ref.: press release November 9, 2004 from Golden Tag Resources Ltd.)

Over the years, 205 very shallow drill holes totalling approximately 12,250 metres were completed on the Aquilon property, mainly on three very small areas (Lingo, Fleur de Lys and Môman). More than 100 of these holes were drilled on Lingo showing. All the drilled showings remain open at depth, with a North-Northeast trending plunge. Sixty-two percent of all the drill holes completed were less than 100 metres in length.

The property is located at the north eastern portion of the La Grande Subprovince. It comprises a calco-alkaline felsic volcanic complex covering an area of just over 35 km2. The property is located approximately 1,750 km north of Montreal and 490 km east of Radisson. It is easily accessible by a network of all-season roads via the Trans-Taïga road which crosses the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region from west to east. The property is transected by the road leading to Laforge 1 (LA-1) hydro-electric complex, located 20 km north of kilometer 395 of the Trans-Taïga road.

Roger Moar, Geo., and Dominique Doucet, P. Eng., Qualified Persons pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, prepared and verified the technical information of this press release, as well as reviewed the final text. Please note that Mr. Moar was acting, since 2004, as Qualified Person on behalf of previous partner Golden Tag Resources Ltd. for press releases related to exploration results on Aquilon.

