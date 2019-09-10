Sipp Industries Receives New Order of Major Hemp HIPA From Sparta Beverage



Company provides update on Texas brewing and distribution initiative

COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Sipp Industries, Inc. (OTC:SIPC), a corporation specializing in manufacturing and distribution of commercial and consumer products, and the first publicly traded company in America whose primary focus is the production and sales of hemp-infused beer, announces the latest run of Major Hemp HIPA is being packaged and shipped to Sparta Beverage in Kansas City, Missouri for distribution throughout the states of Missouri and Kansas.



The Company continues to work through regulatory hurdles with the Alcohol Tobacco Tax & Trade Bureau (TTB) concerning the use of cannabis and alcohol, which has significantly delayed orders of Major Hemp HIPA outside the states of Illinois and Iowa.

Ted Jorgensen, President of wholly-owned subsidiary Major Hemp, stated, "We are excited to receive our first major order from distribution partner, Sparta Beverage. It has taken over four months to work with and meet the requirements of the state of Missouri. We are happy to overcome this hurdle and Sparta has already pre-sold most of the inventory."

The Company is working through similar regulatory requirements with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) with Texas based brewing and distribution partner, Nine Band Brewing. Relevant paperwork and documentation has been submitted to the TABC and the Company is awaiting official approval from the state of Texas. Upon approval, Nine Band Brewing will immediately begin production of Major Hemp HIPA. Sipp Industries expects Texas and the southern market will be significant revenue drivers for the Company.

The Company's CBD beer recipe has been submitted to both the TTB and the FDA, and is still awaiting final approval. The recipe was prepared with THC free CBD which the Company believes will be critical in gaining approval.

About Sipp Industries, Inc.

Sipp Industries is a corporation that specializes in manufacturing and distribution of commercial and consumer products, and the first publicly traded company in America whose primary focus is the production and sales of hemp-infused beer.

