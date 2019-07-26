SINTX TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES REVERSE STOCK SPLIT EFFECTIVE TODAY





SINTX common stock expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on July 29, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a 1-for-30 reverse stock split of the company's common stock. The reverse stock split will become effective today, July 26, 2019 (the "Effective Date") at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. The company's common stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the markets open on July 29, 2019 under the current trading symbol "SINT."

The reverse stock split is primarily intended to bring the company into compliance with the minimum bid price requirements for maintaining its listing on the Nasdaq Global Market. The new CUSIP number following the reverse split will be 829392 307.

As a result of the reverse stock split, every 30 shares of the company's common stock issued and outstanding will be automatically reclassified into one new share of common stock. Proportionate adjustments will be made to the conversion and exercise prices of the Company's outstanding warrants, preferred stock, equity awards and options, and to the number of shares issued and issuable under the company's equity incentive plan. The reverse stock split will not affect the number of authorized shares of common stock or the par value of the common stock.

The reverse stock split will affect all stockholders uniformly and will not alter any stockholder's percentage interest in the company, except to the extent that the reverse stock split would result in a stockholder owning a fractional share. Any fractional shares of common stock resulting from the reverse stock split will be rounded up to the nearest whole share and no stockholders will receive cash in lieu of fractional shares.

The company's transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC (AST), is acting as the exchange agent for the reverse stock split. AST will provide instructions to stockholders of record regarding the exchange of stock certificates. Stockholders who hold their shares in brokerage accounts or "street name" are not required to take any action to effect the exchange of their shares.

Additional information about the reverse stock split and stockholder approval can be found in the Company's definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 25, 2019, which is available free of charge at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and at the company's website, www.sintx.com.

About SINTX Technologies

SINTX Technologies is an OEM ceramics company that develops and commercializes silicon nitride for biomedical applications, such as spine and dental implants. The core strength of SINTX Technologies is the manufacturing, research, and development of silicon nitride ceramics for external partners. The Company presently manufactures silicon nitride spinal implants in its FDA registered and ISO 13485 certified manufacturing facility for CTL-Amedica, its exclusive retail channel for silicon nitride spine components.

For more information on SINTX Technologies or its silicon nitride material platform, please visit

www.sintx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA") that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. There can be no assurance that implementing a reverse stock split will result in the company regaining compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements or that if compliance is regained that the company will be able to maintain such compliance. A discussion of additional risks and uncertainties can be found in SINTX's Risk Factors disclosure in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 11, 2019, and in SINTX's other filings with the SEC. SINTX disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. SINTX undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this report.



Contact:

SINTX Technologies

801.839.3502

IR@sintx.com

Source: SINTX Technologies, Inc.